自定义补全器
Zoxide 路径补全
Zoxide 允许在系统中轻松跳转到访问过的文件夹。可以使用此补全器自动补全匹配的文件夹：
def "nu-complete zoxide path" [context: string] {
let parts = $context | split row " " | skip 1
{
options: {
sort: false,
completion_algorithm: substring,
case_sensitive: false,
},
completions: (^zoxide query --list --exclude $env.PWD -- ...$parts | lines),
}
}
def --env --wrapped z [...rest: string@"nu-complete zoxide path"] {
__zoxide_z ...$rest
}
请注意，上述补全器可能不适用于多个关键字，因为每个补全建议都是一个完整路径。类似
z nu <TAB> 可能会提供
/home/user/nushell 作为建议，如果你选择此建议，你的命令行将被替换为
z nu /home/user/nushell 而不是
z /home/user/nushell。运行
z nu /home/user/nushell 现在会失败。
下面是一个更复杂的补全器，它提供看起来奇怪的建议，但确实适用于多个关键字。
def "nu-complete zoxide path" [context: string] {
let parts = $context | str trim --left | split row " " | skip 1 | each { str downcase }
let completions = (
^zoxide query --list --exclude $env.PWD -- ...$parts
| lines
| each { |dir|
if ($parts | length) <= 1 {
$dir
} else {
let dir_lower = $dir | str downcase
let rem_start = $parts | drop 1 | reduce --fold 0 { |part, rem_start|
($dir_lower | str index-of --range $rem_start.. $part) + ($part | str length)
}
{
value: ($dir | str substring $rem_start..),
description: $dir
}
}
})
{
options: {
sort: false,
completion_algorithm: substring,
case_sensitive: false,
},
completions: $completions,
}
}