Zoxide 允许在系统中轻松跳转到访问过的文件夹。可以使用此补全器自动补全匹配的文件夹：

请注意，上述补全器可能不适用于多个关键字，因为每个补全建议都是一个完整路径。类似 z nu <TAB> 可能会提供 /home/user/nushell 作为建议，如果你选择此建议，你的命令行将被替换为 z nu /home/user/nushell 而不是 z /home/user/nushell 。运行 z nu /home/user/nushell 现在会失败。

下面是一个更复杂的补全器，它提供看起来奇怪的建议，但确实适用于多个关键字。