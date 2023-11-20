jq 和 nu 都能够以可组合的方式转换数据。本实战指南将引导你完成常见的数据操作任务，旨在帮助你建立使用 Nushell 的有效心智模型。

所有示例都将使用 JSON 以保持示例之间的一致性。

让我们从基础开始：消费 JSON 字符串。

在 jq 中，输入总是期望为 JSON，所以我们简单地这样做：

echo '{"title": "jq vs Nushell", "publication_date": "2023-11-20"}' | jq -r '.'

在 nu 中，我们需要明确指定，因为 Nushell 有更广泛的输入选择：

'{"title": "jq vs Nushell", "publication_date": "2023-11-20"}' | from json # => ╭──────────────────┬───────────────╮ # => │ title │ jq vs Nushell │ # => │ publication_date │ 2023-11-20 │ # => ╰──────────────────┴───────────────╯

jq 的输出是 JSON 字符串，而在 nu 中它是 Nushell 值。要将任何管道的输出作为 JSON 获取，只需在末尾应用 to json ：

'[{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}, {"name": "Bob", "age": 25}]' | from json | to json

输出：

{ "title" : "jq vs Nushell" , "publication_date" : "2023-11-20" }

当你的 JSON 数据存储在文件中时，你可以使用 open 而不是 from json。

在我们深入示例之前，以下词汇表可以帮助你熟悉 Nushell 数据类型如何映射到 jq 数据类型。

Nushell jq integer number decimal number string string boolean boolean null null list array record object table not applicable command filter

在 jq 中，要从对象获取值，我们这样做：

echo '{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | jq -r '.name'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | from json | get name # => Alice

在 jq 中，要过滤数组，我们这样做：

echo '[{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}, {"name": "Bob", "age": 25}]' | jq -r '.[] | select(.age > 28)'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'[{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}, {"name": "Bob", "age": 25}]' | from json | where age > 28 # => ╭───┬───────┬─────╮ # => │ # │ name │ age │ # => ├───┼───────┼─────┤ # => │ 0 │ Alice │ 30 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴─────╯

在 jq 中，要映射列表，我们这样做：

echo '[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]' | jq -r 'map(. * 2)'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]' | from json | each { | x | $x * 2 } # => ╭───┬────╮ # => │ 0 │ 2 │ # => │ 1 │ 4 │ # => │ 2 │ 6 │ # => │ 3 │ 8 │ # => │ 4 │ 10 │ # => ╰───┴────╯

注意，你可以依赖 $in 自动绑定来获得稍微更紧凑的块：

'[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]' | from json | each { $in * 2 }

在 jq 中，要映射记录，我们这样做：

echo '{"items": [{"name": "Apple", "price": 1}, {"name": "Banana", "price": 0.5}]}' | jq -r '.items | map({(.name): (.price * 2)}) | add'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'{"items": [{"name": "Apple", "price": 1}, {"name": "Banana", "price": 0.5}]}' | from json | get items | update price {| row | $row.price * 2 } # => ╭───┬────────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ name │ price │ # => ├───┼────────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ Apple │ 2 │ # => │ 1 │ Banana │ 1.00 │ # => ╰───┴────────┴───────╯

在这种情况下，nu 不需要创建新记录，因为我们可以利用记录列表实际上是表的事实。然而，在其他情况下可能需要，正如我们在组合记录中看到的那样。

在 jq 中，要排序列表，我们这样做：

echo '[3, 1, 4, 2, 5]' | jq -r 'sort'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'[3, 1, 4, 2, 5]' | from json | sort # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ # => │ 4 │ 5 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

在 jq 中，要过滤列表保留唯一值，我们这样做：

echo '[1, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5]' | jq -r 'unique'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'[1, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5]' | from json | uniq # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ # => │ 4 │ 5 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

在 jq 中，要组合过滤器，我们这样做：

echo '[{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}, {"name": "Bob", "age": 25}]' | jq -r '.[] | select(.age > 28) | .name'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'[{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}, {"name": "Bob", "age": 25}]' | from json | where age > 28 | get name # => ╭───┬───────╮ # => │ 0 │ Alice │ # => ╰───┴───────╯

在 jq 中，要分割字符串，我们这样做：

echo '{"name": "Alice Smith"}' | jq -r '.name | split(" ") | .[0]'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'{"name": "Alice Smith"}' | from json | get name | split words | get 0 # => Alice

在 jq 中使用 if 表达式，我们这样做：

echo '{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | jq -r 'if .age > 18 then "Adult" else "Child" end'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | from json | if $in.age > 18 { "Adult" } else { "Child" } # => Adult

在 jq 中，要过滤掉 null 值，我们这样做：

echo '[1, null, 3, null, 5]' | jq -r 'map(select(. != null))'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'[1, null, 3, null, 5]' | from json | where { $in != null } # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 3 │ # => │ 2 │ 5 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

或者，你可以使用 compact ：

'[1, null, 3, null, 5]' | from json | compact

在 jq 中，要输出格式化字符串，我们这样做：

echo '{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | jq -r "Name: \(.name), Age: \(.age)"

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | from json | items { | key , value | [ "Name" $value ] | str join ": " } | str join ", " # => Name: Alice, Name: 30

这种方法有点复杂，但如果我们安装完整版本，其中包含额外命令，我们可以受益于 format ：

'{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | from json | format "Name: {name}, Age: {age}"

在 jq 中，要组合新的 JSON 对象（类似于 Nushell 中的记录），我们这样做：

echo '{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | jq -r '{name: .name, age: (.age + 5)}'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | from json | { name : $in.name , age : ( $in.age + 5 )} # => ╭──────┬───────╮ # => │ name │ Alice │ # => │ age │ 35 │ # => ╰──────┴───────╯

在 jq 中，要递归过滤树结构，我们这样做：

echo '{"data": {"value": 42, "nested": {"value": 24}}}' | jq -r '.. | .value?'

在 nu 中，没有内置命令来实现这一点，但是，我们可以定义自己的可重用命令。请参阅附录：自定义命令了解下面示例中显示的 cherry-pick 命令的实现。

'{"data": {"value": 42, "nested": {"value": 24}}}' | from json | cherry-pick { | x | $x.value ? } # => ╭───┬────╮ # => │ 0 │ │ # => │ 1 │ 42 │ # => │ 2 │ 24 │ # => ╰───┴────╯

在 jq 中，要过滤嵌套数组，我们这样做：

echo '{"data": [{"values": [1, 2, 3]}, {"values": [4, 5, 6]}]}' | jq -r '.data[].values[] | select(. > 3)'

在 nu 中，我们可以利用记录列表实际上是表这一事实，简单地这样做：

'{"data": [{"values": [1, 2, 3]}, {"values": [4, 5, 6]}]}' | from json | get data.values | flatten | where {| x | $x > 3 } # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 4 │ # => │ 1 │ 5 │ # => │ 2 │ 6 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

在 jq 中，要展平所有记录并保留它们的路径，我们这样做：

echo '{"person": {"name": {"first": "Alice", "last": "Smith"}, "age": 30}}' | jq -r 'paths as $p | select(getpath($p) | type != "object") | ($p | join(".")) + " = " + (getpath($p) | tostring)'

在 nu 中，没有内置命令来实现这一点。请参阅附录：自定义命令了解下面示例中显示的 flatten record-paths 命令的实现。

'{"person": {"name": {"first": "Alice", "last": "Smith"}, "age": 30}}' | from json | flatten record-paths # => ╭───┬───────────────────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ path │ value │ # => ├───┼───────────────────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ person.name.first │ Alice │ # => │ 1 │ person.name.last │ Smith │ # => │ 2 │ person.age │ 30 │ # => ╰───┴───────────────────┴───────╯

在 jq 中，要遍历树，我们可以这样做：

echo '{"data": {"value": 42, "nested": {"value": 24}}}' | jq -r 'recurse | .value? | select(. != null) | { value: (. * 5) } | add'

在 nu 中，没有与 recurse 等效的内置函数。但是，我们可以重用过滤嵌套项中的解决方案来提取要操作的值：

'{"data": {"value": 42, "nested": {"value": 24}}}' | from json | cherry-pick { | x | $x.value ? } | compact | each { | x | $x * 5 } # => ╭───┬─────╮ # => │ 0 │ 210 │ # => │ 1 │ 120 │ # => ╰───┴─────╯

在 jq 中，要过滤和映射树，我们这样做：

echo '{"data": {"values": [1, 2, 3], "nested": {"values": [4, 5, 6]}}}' | jq -r 'walk(if type == "number" then . * 2 else . end)'

在 nu 中，没有内置函数来实现这一点。请参阅附录：自定义命令了解下面示例中显示的 filter-map 命令的实现。

'{"data": {"values": [1, 2, 3], "nested": {"values": [4, 5, 6]}}}' | from json | filter-map {| value | if ( $value | describe ) == "int" { $value * 2 } else { $value }} # => ╭──────┬──────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ │ ╭────────┬─────────────────────────╮ │ # => │ data │ │ │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ # => │ │ │ values │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 6 │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ ╭────────┬────────────╮ │ │ # => │ │ │ nested │ │ │ ╭───┬────╮ │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ values │ │ 0 │ 8 │ │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 10 │ │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 12 │ │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────╯ │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ ╰────────┴────────────╯ │ │ # => │ │ ╰────────┴─────────────────────────╯ │ # => ╰──────┴──────────────────────────────────────╯ ## 分组和聚合 ### 按键分组记录 在 `jq` 中，要按键分组记录列表，我们这样做： ```sh echo '[{"category": "A", "value": 10}, {"category": "B", "value": 20}, {"category": "A", "value": 5}]' | jq -r 'group_by(.category)'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'[{"category": "A", "value": 10}, {"category": "B", "value": 20}, {"category": "A", "value": 5}]' | from json | group-by -- to-table category # => ╭───┬───────┬──────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ group │ items │ # => ├───┼───────┼──────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ A │ ╭───┬──────────┬───────╮ │ # => │ │ │ │ # │ category │ value │ │ # => │ │ │ ├───┼──────────┼───────┤ │ # => │ │ │ │ 0 │ A │ 10 │ │ # => │ │ │ │ 1 │ A │ 5 │ │ # => │ │ │ ╰───┴──────────┴───────╯ │ # => │ 1 │ B │ ╭───┬──────────┬───────╮ │ # => │ │ │ │ # │ category │ value │ │ # => │ │ │ ├───┼──────────┼───────┤ │ # => │ │ │ │ 0 │ B │ 20 │ │ # => │ │ │ ╰───┴──────────┴───────╯ │ # => ╰───┴───────┴──────────────────────────╯

注意 --to-table 是在 版本 0.87.0 中添加到 Nushell 的。在此之前，你必须对 group-by 产生的记录进行 transpose ，这对于大型数据集来说速度要慢得多。

在 jq 中，要聚合分组值，我们这样做：

echo '[{"category": "A", "value": 10}, {"category": "B", "value": 20}, {"category": "A", "value": 5}]' | jq -r 'group_by(.category) | map({category: .[0].category, sum: map(.value) | add})'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'[{"category": "A", "value": 10}, {"category": "B", "value": 20}, {"category": "A", "value": 5}]' | from json | group-by -- to-table category | update items { | row | $row.items.value | math sum } | rename category sum

在 jq 中，要在聚合后过滤，我们这样做：

echo '[{"category": "A", "value": 10}, {"category": "B", "value": 20}, {"category": "A", "value": 5}]' | jq -r 'group_by(.category) | map({category: .[0].category, sum: (map(.value) | add)}) | .[] | select(.sum > 17)'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'[{"category": "A", "value": 10}, {"category": "B", "value": 20}, {"category": "A", "value": 5}]' | from json | group-by -- to-table category | update items { | row | $row.items.value | math sum } | rename category value | where value > 17 # => ╭───┬──────────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ category │ value │ # => ├───┼──────────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ B │ 20 │ # => ╰───┴──────────┴───────╯

在 jq 中，要应用自定义聚合，我们这样做：

echo '[{"value": 10}, {"value": 20}, {"value": 30}]' | jq -r 'reduce .[] as $item (0; . + $item.value)'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'[{"value": 10}, {"value": 20}, {"value": 30}]' | from json | reduce - f 0 { | item , acc | $acc + $item.value } # => 60

在 jq 中，要计算平均值，我们这样做：

echo '[{"score": 90}, {"score": 85}, {"score": 95}]' | jq -r 'map(.score) | add / length'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'[{"score": 90}, {"score": 85}, {"score": 95}]' | from json | get score | math avg # => 90

在 jq 中，要计算直方图的分箱，我们这样做：

echo '[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15]' | jq -r 'group_by(. / 5 | floor * 5) | map({ bin: .[0], count: length })'

在 nu 中我们这样做：

'[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15]' | from json | group-by -- to-table { $in // 5 * 5 } | each { | row | { bin : $row.items.0 , count : ( $row.items | length )} } # => ╭───┬─────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ bin │ count │ # => ├───┼─────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 4 │ # => │ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ # => │ 2 │ 10 │ 5 │ # => │ 3 │ 15 │ 1 │ # => ╰───┴─────┴───────╯

注意，如果你想要计算直方图，可以受益于 histogram 命令。

本节提供了本实战指南中使用的自定义命令的实现。请注意，它们是说明性的，并且没有针对大型输入进行优化。如果你对此感兴趣，插件可能是答案，因为它们可以用通用语言（如 Rust 或 Python）编写。

use toolbox .nu * help commands | where command_type == "custom" # => ╭──────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ name │ usage │ # => ├──────┼─────────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ cherry-pick │ A command for cherry-picking values from a record key recursively │ # => │ 1 │ filter-map │ A command for walking through a complex data structure and transforming its values recursively │ # => │ 2 │ flatten record-paths │ A command for flattening trees whilst keeping paths as keys │ # => ╰──────┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

# toolbox.nu use std/ assert # A command for cherry-picking values from a record key recursively export def cherry-pick [ test # The test function to run over each element list : list = [] # The initial list for collecting cherry-picked values ] { let input = $in if ( $input | describe ) =~ "record|table" { $input | values | reduce -- fold $list { | value , acc | $acc | append [( $value | cherry-pick $test )] } | prepend [( do $test $input )] | flatten } else { $list } } #[test] def test_deep_record_with_key [] { assert equal ({ data : { value : 42 , nested : { value : 442 }}} | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ null 42 442 ] assert equal ({ value : 42 , nested : { value : 442 , nested : { other : 4442 }}} | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ 42 442 null ] assert equal ({ value : 1 , nested : { value : 2 , nested : { terminal : 3 }} terminal : 4 , nested2 : { value : 5 }} | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ 1 2 null 5 ] } #[test] def test_record_without_key [] { assert equal ({ data : 1 } | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ null ] } #[test] def test_integer [] { assert equal ( 1 | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [] } def test_string [] { assert equal ( "foo" | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [] } #[test] def test_list [] { assert equal ([ "foo" ] | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [] } #[test] def test_table [] { assert equal ([[ a b ]; [ 1.1 1.2 ] [ 2.1 2.2 ]] | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ null null ] assert equal ([[ a b ]; [ 1.1 1.2 ] [ 2.1 2.2 ]] | cherry-pick {| x | $x.b ? }) [ 1.2 2.2 ] } #[test] def test_record_with_key [] { assert equal ({ value : 42 } | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ 42 ] assert equal ({ value : null } | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ null ] } #[test] def test_deep_record_without_key [] { assert equal ({ data : { v : 42 }} | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ null null ] } # Like `describe` but dropping item types for collections. export def describe-primitive []: any -> string { $in | describe | str replace -- regex '<.*' '' } # A command for cherry-picking values from a record key recursively export def "flatten record-paths" [ -- separator ( - s ): string = "." # The separator to use when chaining paths ] { let input = $in if ( $input | describe ) !~ "record" { error make { msg : "The record-paths command expects a record" } } $input | flatten-record-paths $separator } def flatten-record-paths [ separator : string , ctx ?: string ] { let input = $in match ( $input | describe-primitive ) { "record" => { $input | items { | key , value | let path = if $ctx == null { $key } else { [ $ctx $key ] | str join $separator } { path : $path , value : $value } } | reduce - f [] { | row , acc | $acc | append ( $row.value | flatten-record-paths $separator $row.path ) | flatten } }, "list" => { $input | enumerate | each { | e | { path : ([ $ctx $e.index ] | str join $separator ), value : $e.item } } }, "table" => { $input | enumerate | each { | r | $r.item | flatten-record-paths $separator ([ $ctx $r.index ] | str join $separator ) } } "block" | "closure" => { error make { msg : "Unexpected type" } }, _ => { { path : $ctx , value : $input } }, } } #[test] def test_record_path [] { assert equal ({ a : 1 } | flatten record-paths ) [{ path : "a" , value : 1 }] assert equal ({ a : 1 , b : [ 2 3 ]} | flatten record-paths ) [[ path value ]; [ a 1 ] [ "b.0" 2 ] [ "b.1" 3 ]] assert equal ({ a : 1 , b : { c : 2 }} | flatten record-paths ) [[ path value ]; [ a 1 ] [ "b.c" 2 ]] assert equal ({ a : { b : { c : null }}} | flatten record-paths - s "->" ) [[ path value ]; [ "a->b->c" null ]] } # A command for walking through a complex data structure and transforming its values recursively export def filter-map [ mapping_fn : closure ] { let input = $in match ( $input | describe-primitive ) { "record" => { $input | items { | key , value | { key : $key , value : ( $value | filter-map $mapping_fn )} } | transpose - rd }, "list" => { $input | each { | value | $value | filter-map $mapping_fn } }, "table" | "block" | "closure" => { error make { msg : "unimplemented" } }, _ => { do $mapping_fn $input }, } } #[test] def test_filtermap [] { assert equal ({ a : 42 } | filter-map {| x | if ( $x | describe ) == "int" { $x * 2 } else { $x }}) { a : 84 } assert equal ({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : { d : 3 }} | filter-map {| x | if ( $x | describe ) == "int" { $x * 2 } else { $x }}) { a : 2 , b : 4 , c : { d : 6 }} assert equal ({ a : 1 , b : "2" , c : { d : 3 }} | filter-map {| x | if ( $x | describe ) == "int" { $x * 2 } else { $x }}) { a : 2 , b : "2" , c : { d : 6 }} }

所有 jq 示例均取自 The Ultimate Interactive JQ Guide。