使用
input listen 对按键进行操作
常见的"按键监听"模式是：
- 监听特定按键（或一组按键）被按下
- 根据按下的按键采取行动
- 如果未按下预期按键，则循环
有几种模式可以实现这一点，每种模式都有优缺点。你可以选择以下最适合你用例和编码风格的其中一种模式：
第一次尝试可能是以下简单循环。这适用于某些情况，但
loop本身无法返回值：
def run_some_code [] { print "I'm running the code, but I can't return a" print "value because I need to `break` out of the loop." 42 break } print '(a) Run some code (x) Exit' loop { let key = (input listen --types [key]) if ($key.code == 'a') and ($key.modifiers == []) { run_some_code } else if ($key.code == 'x') and ($key.modifiers == []) { print 'User exited' break } else if ($key.code == 'c') and ($key.modifiers == ['keymodifiers(control)']) { print 'Terminated with Ctrl-C' break } else { print "That key wasn't recognized." print 'Press (a) to run some code or (x) to Exit' continue } }
如果你需要返回值，可以在输入循环结束后使用可变变量保存按键结果，然后根据捕获的按键返回一个值：
def run_some_code [] { print "I'm running the code and returning 42" 42 } mut key_props = [] print '(a) Run some code (x) Exit' loop { let key = (input listen --types [key]) $key_props = [$key.code $key.modifiers] let valid_keys = [ [ 'a' [] ] [ 'x' [] ] [ 'c' ['keymodifiers(control)'] ] ] if $key_props in $valid_keys { break } else { print "That key wasn't recognized." print 'Press (a) to run some code or (x) to Exit' continue } } # 根据可变变量中捕获的按键进行操作 if $key_props == [ 'a' [] ] { run_some_code } else if $key_props == [ 'x' [] ] { print 'User exited' } else if $key_props == [ 'c' ['keymodifiers(control)'] ] { print 'Terminated with Ctrl-C' }
此版本使用一个自定义命令，该命令递归调用自身，直到按下所需按键之一。但是，请注意，Nushell 根据
$env.config.recursion_limit的值（默认为 50）限制递归调用的次数。按住 y 键（未监控）以演示基于递归限制的提前退出。
请注意，此版本不需要
break语句。
def run_some_code [] { print "I'm running the code and returning 42" 42 } print '(a) Run some code (x) Exit' def input_loop [] { let key = (input listen --types [key]) if ($key.code == 'a') and ($key.modifiers == []) { run_some_code } else if ($key.code == 'x') and ($key.modifiers == []) { print 'User exited' } else if ($key.code == 'c') and ($key.modifiers == ['keymodifiers(control)']) { print 'Terminated with Ctrl-C' } else { print "That key wasn't recognized." print 'Press (a) to run some code or (x) to Exit' # 递归 input_loop } } # 启动循环 try { input_loop } catch {|e| print ($e.debug)}
generate命令提供了一个功能性循环替代方案，没有递归限制或可变变量。
generate还可以将多个结果收集到列表中，并且输出是流式的。
def run_some_code [] { print "I'm running the code and returning 42" 42 } print '(a) Run some code (x) Exit' let key_generator = {|_| let key = (input listen --types [key]) if ($key.code == 'a') and ($key.modifiers == []) { # 返回没有 "next" 的 "out" 记录会终止循环 { out: (run_some_code) } } else if ($key.code == 'x') and ($key.modifiers == []) { print 'User exited' { out: null } } else if ($key.code == 'c') and ($key.modifiers == ['keymodifiers(control)']) { print 'Terminated with Ctrl-C' { out: null } } else { print "That key wasn't recognized." print 'Press (a) to run some code or (x) to Exit' # 下一个按键生成 { next: null } } } generate null $key_generator | get 0
使用带有键码列表的 match 语句
上述示例使用硬编码键值和
if/
else 语句。你可能会发现使用带有键码和修饰符列表的
match 语句更容易维护代码。使用此技术，上面的第二个示例可能看起来像：
def run_some_code [] {
print "I'm running the code and returning 42"
42
}
let keys = {
# [ key.code key.modifiers ]
a: [ 'a' [] ]
x: [ 'x' [] ]
ctrl-c: [ 'c' ['keymodifiers(control)'] ]
}
mut key = {keycode: '', modifiers: ['']}
print '(a) Run some code (x) Exit'
loop {
$key = (input listen --types [key])
match [$key.code $key.modifiers] {
$keymatch if $keymatch == $keys.a => {break}
$keymatch if $keymatch == $keys.x => {print 'User exited'; break}
$keymatch if $keymatch == $keys.ctrl-c => {print 'Terminated with Ctrl-C'; break}
_ => {
print "That key wasn't recognized"
print 'Press (a) to run some code or (x) to Exit'
continue
}
}
}
# 根据可变变量中捕获的按键进行操作
match [$key.code $key.modifiers] {
$k if $k == $keys.a => {run_some_code}
}