使用 input listen 对按键进行操作

def run_some_code [] {

print "I'm running the code, but I can't return a"

print "value because I need to `break` out of the loop."

42

break

}

print '(a) Run some code (x) Exit'

loop {

let key = ( input listen -- types [ key ])

if ( $key.code == 'a' ) and ( $key.modifiers == []) {

run_some_code

} else if ( $key.code == 'x' ) and ( $key.modifiers == []) {

print 'User exited'

break

} else if ( $key.code == 'c' ) and ( $key.modifiers == [ 'keymodifiers(control)' ]) {

print 'Terminated with Ctrl-C'

break

} else {

print "That key wasn't recognized."

print 'Press (a) to run some code or (x) to Exit'

continue

}