使用 input listen 对按键进行操作

常见的"按键监听"模式是：

  • 监听特定按键（或一组按键）被按下
  • 根据按下的按键采取行动
  • 如果未按下预期按键，则循环

有几种模式可以实现这一点，每种模式都有优缺点。你可以选择以下最适合你用例和编码风格的其中一种模式：

  1. 第一次尝试可能是以下简单循环。这适用于某些情况，但 loop 本身无法返回

    def run_some_code [] {
  print "I'm running the code, but I can't return a"
  print "value because I need to `break` out of the loop."
  42
  break
}

print '(a) Run some code (x) Exit'

loop {
  let key = (input listen --types [key])
  if ($key.code == 'a') and ($key.modifiers == []) {
      run_some_code
  } else if ($key.code == 'x') and ($key.modifiers == []) {
      print 'User exited'
      break
  } else if ($key.code == 'c') and ($key.modifiers == ['keymodifiers(control)']) {
      print 'Terminated with Ctrl-C'
      break
  } else {
      print "That key wasn't recognized."
      print 'Press (a) to run some code or (x) to Exit'
      continue
  }
}

  2. 如果你需要返回值，可以在输入循环结束后使用可变变量保存按键结果，然后根据捕获的按键返回一个值：

    def run_some_code [] {
  print "I'm running the code and returning 42"
  42
}

mut key_props = []
print '(a) Run some code (x) Exit'

loop {
  let key = (input listen --types [key])
  $key_props = [$key.code $key.modifiers]
  let valid_keys = [
    [ 'a' [] ]
    [ 'x' [] ]
    [ 'c' ['keymodifiers(control)'] ]
  ]

  if $key_props in $valid_keys {
      break
  } else {
      print "That key wasn't recognized."
      print 'Press (a) to run some code or (x) to Exit'
      continue
  }
}

# 根据可变变量中捕获的按键进行操作
if $key_props == [ 'a' [] ] {
    run_some_code
} else if $key_props == [ 'x' [] ] {
    print 'User exited'
} else if $key_props == [ 'c' ['keymodifiers(control)'] ] {
    print 'Terminated with Ctrl-C'
}

  3. 此版本使用一个自定义命令，该命令递归调用自身，直到按下所需按键之一。但是，请注意，Nushell 根据 $env.config.recursion_limit 的值（默认为 50）限制递归调用的次数。按住 y 键（未监控）以演示基于递归限制的提前退出。

    请注意，此版本不需要 break 语句。

    def run_some_code [] {
  print "I'm running the code and returning 42"
  42
}

print '(a) Run some code (x) Exit'

def input_loop [] {
  let key = (input listen --types [key])
  if ($key.code == 'a') and ($key.modifiers == []) {
      run_some_code
  } else if ($key.code == 'x') and ($key.modifiers == []) {
      print 'User exited'
  } else if ($key.code == 'c') and ($key.modifiers == ['keymodifiers(control)']) {
      print 'Terminated with Ctrl-C'
  } else {
      print "That key wasn't recognized."
      print 'Press (a) to run some code or (x) to Exit'
      # 递归
      input_loop
  }
}
# 启动循环
try {
  input_loop
} catch {|e| print ($e.debug)}

  4. generate 命令提供了一个功能性循环替代方案，没有递归限制或可变变量。generate 还可以将多个结果收集到列表中，并且输出是流式的。

    def run_some_code [] {
  print "I'm running the code and returning 42"
  42
}

print '(a) Run some code (x) Exit'

let key_generator = {|_|
  let key = (input listen --types [key])

  if ($key.code == 'a') and ($key.modifiers == []) {
      # 返回没有 "next" 的 "out" 记录会终止循环
      { out: (run_some_code) }
  } else if ($key.code == 'x') and ($key.modifiers == []) {
      print 'User exited'
      { out: null }
  } else if ($key.code == 'c') and ($key.modifiers == ['keymodifiers(control)']) {
      print 'Terminated with Ctrl-C'
      { out: null }
  } else {
      print "That key wasn't recognized."
      print 'Press (a) to run some code or (x) to Exit'
      # 下一个按键生成
      { next: null }
  }
}

generate null $key_generator | get 0

使用带有键码列表的 match 语句

上述示例使用硬编码键值和 if/else 语句。你可能会发现使用带有键码和修饰符列表的 match 语句更容易维护代码。使用此技术，上面的第二个示例可能看起来像：

def run_some_code [] {
  print "I'm running the code and returning 42"
  42
}

let keys = {
  # [ key.code key.modifiers ]
  a:      [ 'a' [] ]
  x:      [ 'x' [] ]
  ctrl-c: [ 'c' ['keymodifiers(control)'] ]
}
mut key = {keycode: '', modifiers: ['']}
print '(a) Run some code (x) Exit'

loop {
  $key = (input listen --types [key])
  match [$key.code $key.modifiers] {
    $keymatch if $keymatch == $keys.a => {break}
    $keymatch if $keymatch == $keys.x  => {print 'User exited'; break}
    $keymatch if $keymatch == $keys.ctrl-c => {print 'Terminated with Ctrl-C'; break}
    _ => {
      print "That key wasn't recognized"
      print 'Press (a) to run some code or (x) to Exit'
      continue
    }
  }
}

# 根据可变变量中捕获的按键进行操作
match [$key.code $key.modifiers] {
  $k if $k == $keys.a => {run_some_code}
}