模式匹配
使用
match 关键字
像许多其他语言一样，nu 提供了一个
match 关键字。通常这被用作
if-else 语句的一个稍微更符合人体工程学的版本，如果你有很多分支的话。
[black red yellow green purple blue indigo] | each {|c|
match $c {
"black" => "classy"
"red" | "green" | "blue" => "fundamental"
"yellow" | "purple" => "vibrant"
_ => "innovative"
}
}
# => ───┬────────────
# => 0 │ classy
# => 1 │ funamental
# => 2 │ vibrant
# => 3 │ funamental
# => 4 │ vibrant
# => 5 │ funamental
# => 6 │ innovative
# => ───┴────────────
在
if-else 语句中等效的写法是：
[black red yellow green purple blue] | each {|c|
if ($c == "black") {
"classy"
} else if ($c in ["red", "green", "blue"]) {
"fundamental"
} else if ($c in ['yellow', "purple"]) {
"vibrant"
} else {
"innovative"
}
}
如你所见，你也可以在 match 语句中使用命令表达式（在这种情况下与
| 一起使用）。还要注意末尾的
_ 情况，这被称为默认分支，在其他模式都不匹配时使用。还要注意，如果情况重叠，将使用第一个匹配的模式（就像
if-else 语句一样）：
[yellow green] | each {|c|
match $c {
"green" => "fundamental"
"yellow" | "green" => "vibrant"
}
}
# => ───┬────────────
# => 0 │ vibrant
# => 1 │ funamental
# => ───┴────────────
类型上的模式匹配
你可以使用
describe 命令获取有关值类型的更多信息。例如：
{one: 1 two: 2} | describe
# => record<one: int, two: int>
[{a: 1 b: 2} {a: 2 b:3 }] | describe
# => table<a: int, b: int>
结合
match 和一些巧妙的 regex 使用，你可以进行相当强大的类型匹配。例如，假设我们想要实现一个
str append 函数，该函数可以同时在字符串和列表上工作。在字符串上，它应该按预期工作，在字符串列表上，它应该将相同的字符串附加到列表的每个元素。使用
match，可以这样做：
def "str append" [tail: string]: [string -> string, list<string> -> list<string>] {
let input = $in
match ($input | describe | str replace --regex '<.*' '') {
"string" => { $input ++ $tail },
"list" => { $input | each {|el| $el ++ $tail} },
_ => $input
}
}
$input | describe 将输出例如
string（如果输入是字符串），以及例如
list<any>（对于包含多个不同类型的列表）。regex 删除了第一个
< 之后的所有内容，只给我们留下
list。
然后使用
match 语句，我们可以分别处理不同的类型。最后在默认情况下，我们只返回未更改的输入，以便其他类型可以简单地通过此过滤器而不会出现问题。 还要注意，我们必须在函数的第一条语句中捕获
$in 变量，以便在每个
match 分支中仍然可以访问它。
使用这个实现，我们可以检查命令是否按预期工作：
use std/assert
assert equal ("foo" | str append "/") "foo/"
assert equal (["foo", "bar", "baz"] | str append "/") ["foo/", "bar/", "baz/"]