help http get

# => Fetch the contents from a URL.

# =>

# => Performs HTTP GET operation.

# =>

# => Search terms: network, fetch, pull, request, download, curl, wget

# =>

# => Usage:

# => > http get {flags} <URL>

# =>

# => Flags:

# => -h, --help - Display the help message for this command

# => -u, --user <Any> - the username when authenticating

# => -p, --password <Any> - the password when authenticating

# => -t, --timeout <Int> - timeout period in seconds

# => -H, --headers <Any> - custom headers you want to add

# => -r, --raw - fetch contents as text rather than a table

# =>

# => Signatures:

# => <nothing> | http get <string> -> <any>

# =>

# => Parameters:

# => URL <string>: the URL to fetch the contents from

# =>

# => Examples:

# => http get content from example.com

# => > http get https://www.example.com

# =>

# => http get content from example.com, with username and password

# => > http get -u myuser -p mypass https://www.example.com

# =>

# => http get content from example.com, with custom header