帮助
help 命令是熟悉 Nu 所有功能的好方法。
如何查看所有支持的命令：
help commands
关于命令的具体信息
要查找有关命令的更具体信息，请使用
help <COMMAND>。这适用于常规命令（即
http）和子命令（即
http get）：
help http get
# => Fetch the contents from a URL.
# =>
# => Performs HTTP GET operation.
# =>
# => Search terms: network, fetch, pull, request, download, curl, wget
# =>
# => Usage:
# => > http get {flags} <URL>
# =>
# => Flags:
# => -h, --help - Display the help message for this command
# => -u, --user <Any> - the username when authenticating
# => -p, --password <Any> - the password when authenticating
# => -t, --timeout <Int> - timeout period in seconds
# => -H, --headers <Any> - custom headers you want to add
# => -r, --raw - fetch contents as text rather than a table
# =>
# => Signatures:
# => <nothing> | http get <string> -> <any>
# =>
# => Parameters:
# => URL <string>: the URL to fetch the contents from
# =>
# => Examples:
# => http get content from example.com
# => > http get https://www.example.com
# =>
# => http get content from example.com, with username and password
# => > http get -u myuser -p mypass https://www.example.com
# =>
# => http get content from example.com, with custom header
# => > http get -H [my-header-key my-header-value] https://www.example.com
自定义帮助命令
如果你想更改
help 输出，可以亲自创建名为
help 的自定义命令，它也将用于所有
--help 调用。标准库中有一个这样的例子。
use std/help