where 和
filter
where 保留列表或表格中条件为
true 的项或行，丢弃其余部分。条件有两种写法：
- 行条件：直接写在
where后面的表达式，例如
size > 1kb；
- 闭包：接收每个项并返回
bool，可以内联书写，也可以存在变量里。
filter 是闭包形式的老名字。它自 0.105 起已弃用；请改用
where。
另见：《Nushell 之书》中的处理表格和 处理列表，以及
$it。
行条件
在行条件中，运算符左侧的裸词是当前行的一列（它是单元格路径，所以
info.size 也能用）， 而
$it 是当前整行或整个列表项：
let files = [
[name size type];
[README.md 2kb file]
[src 0b dir]
[build.rs 12kb file]
[notes.txt 300b file]
]
$files | where type == file and size > 1kb
# => ╭───┬───────────┬─────────┬──────╮
# => │ # │ name │ size │ type │
# => ├───┼───────────┼─────────┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ README.md │ 2.0 kB │ file │
# => │ 1 │ build.rs │ 12.0 kB │ file │
# => ╰───┴───────────┴─────────┴──────╯
[1 2 3 4 5] | where $it > 2
# => ╭───┬───╮
# => │ 0 │ 3 │
# => │ 1 │ 4 │
# => │ 2 │ 5 │
# => ╰───┴───╯
可以使用任何运算符，条件之间可以用
and、
or 和
not 组合。用
$it 可以写出跨多列的表达式：
[[name]; [alpha] [beta] [gamma]] | where name in [beta gamma]
# => ╭───┬───────╮
# => │ # │ name │
# => ├───┼───────┤
# => │ 0 │ beta │
# => │ 1 │ gamma │
# => ╰───┴───────╯
[[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | where ($it.a + $it.b) > 4
# => ╭───┬───┬───╮
# => │ # │ a │ b │
# => ├───┼───┼───┤
# => │ 0 │ 3 │ 4 │
# => ╰───┴───┴───╯
and、
or、
xor 两侧，或
not 之后的裸词同样也是列名，所以一个
bool 列可以单独作为条件使用：
[{name: a, done: true, urgent: true} {name: b, done: false, urgent: true} {name: c, done: false, urgent: false}] | where not done and urgent
# => ╭───┬──────┬───────┬────────╮
# => │ # │ name │ done │ urgent │
# => ├───┼──────┼───────┼────────┤
# => │ 0 │ b │ false │ true │
# => ╰───┴──────┴───────┴────────╯
外层作用域中的变量可以用在两侧：
let limit = 2; $list | where $it > $limit。
行条件是语法，不是值。它不能存进变量；要存请用闭包。
闭包
闭包通过参数与
$in 接收到该项：
[1 2 3 4 5] | where {|n| $n mod 2 == 1 }
# => ╭───┬───╮
# => │ 0 │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ 3 │
# => │ 2 │ 5 │
# => ╰───┴───╯
存在变量里的闭包可以传给
where。这正是
filter 过去所覆盖的用法：
let is_odd = {|n| $n mod 2 == 1 }
[1 2 3 4 5] | where $is_odd
# => ╭───┬───╮
# => │ 0 │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ 3 │
# => │ 2 │ 5 │
# => ╰───┴───╯
语言说明
where作用于列表和表格（包括流），而不作用于单个记录：
{a: 1} | where a == 1 # => Error: nu::parser::input_type_mismatch # => # => × Command does not support record<a: int> input. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:10] # => 1 │ {a: 1} | where a == 1 # => · ──┬── # => · ╰── command doesn't support record<a: int> input # => ╰────
如果某些行缺少该列，条件会因
column_not_found而失败。用
?把该成员变成可选的， 这样缺失的值会变成
null：
[{a: 1} {b: 2}] | where a? == 1 # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ # │ a │ # => ├───┼───┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => ╰───┴───╯
只有条件恰好为
true的行才会被保留。
行条件不限于
where。
any、
all、
take while、
take until、
skip while、
skip until和
chunk-by也接受行条件，同时也接受闭包：
[1 2 3 4 1] | take while $it < 3 # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ # => ╰───┴───╯
[9 8 7 6] | enumerate | any item == index * 2 # => true
filter仍然可用，但解析器会打印一条弃用警告：
[1 2 3] | filter {|x| $x > 1} # => Warning: nu::parser::deprecated # => # => ⚠ Command deprecated. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:11] # => 1 │ [1 2 3] | filter {|x| $x > 1} # => · ─────────┬───────── # => · ╰── filter was deprecated in 0.105.0 and will be removed in a future release. # => ╰──── # => help: `where` command can be used instead, as it can now read the predicate closure from a variable # => # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 2 │ # => │ 1 │ 3 │ # => ╰───┴───╯