[ 1 2 3 ] | filter {| x | $x > 1 }

# => Warning: nu::parser::deprecated

# =>

# => ⚠ Command deprecated.

# => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:11]

# => 1 │ [1 2 3] | filter {|x| $x > 1}

# => · ─────────┬─────────

# => · ╰── filter was deprecated in 0.105.0 and will be removed in a future release.

# => ╰────

# => help: `where` command can be used instead, as it can now read the predicate closure from a variable

# =>

# => ╭───┬───╮

# => │ 0 │ 2 │

# => │ 1 │ 3 │