take while for filters

Take elements of the input while a predicate is true.

Signature

> take while {flags} (predicate)

Parameters

  • predicate: The predicate that element(s) must match.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
tabletable
list<any>list<any>

Examples

Take while the element is negative

> [-1 -2 9 1] | take while {|x| $x < 0 }
╭───┬────╮
 0 -1
 1 -2
╰───┴────╯

Take while the element is negative using stored condition

> let cond = {|x| $x < 0 }; [-1 -2 9 1] | take while $cond
╭───┬────╮
 0 -1
 1 -2
╰───┴────╯

Take while the field value is negative

> [{a: -1} {a: -2} {a: 9} {a: 1}] | take while {|x| $x.a < 0 }
╭───┬────╮
 # │ a  │
├───┼────┤
 0 -1
 1 -2
╰───┴────╯