take while for filters

Take elements of the input while a predicate is true.

> take while {flags} (predicate)

predicate : The predicate that element(s) must match.

input output table table list<any> list<any>

Take while the element is negative

> [ -1 -2 9 1 ] | take while {| x | $x < 0 } ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ -1 │ │ 1 │ -2 │ ╰───┴────╯

Take while the element is negative using stored condition

> let cond = {| x | $x < 0 }; [ -1 -2 9 1 ] | take while $cond ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ -1 │ │ 1 │ -2 │ ╰───┴────╯

Take while the field value is negative