any for filters

Tests if any element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.

Signature

> any {flags} (predicate)

Parameters

  • predicate: A closure that must evaluate to a boolean.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>bool

Examples

Check if a list contains any true values

> [false true true false] | any {}
true

Check if any row's status is the string 'DOWN'

> [[status]; [UP] [DOWN] [UP]] | any {|el| $el.status == DOWN }
true

Check that any item is a string

> [1 2 3 4] | any {|| ($in | describe) == 'string' }
false

Check if any value is equal to twice its own index

> [9 8 7 6] | enumerate | any {|i| $i.item == $i.index * 2 }
true

Check if any of the values are odd, using a stored closure

> let cond = {|e| $e mod 2 == 1 }; [2 4 1 6 8] | any $cond
true