any for filters
Tests if any element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.
Signature
> any {flags} (predicate)
Parameters
predicate: A closure that must evaluate to a boolean.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|bool
Examples
Check if a list contains any true values
> [false true true false] | any {}
true
Check if any row's status is the string 'DOWN'
> [[status]; [UP] [DOWN] [UP]] | any {|el| $el.status == DOWN }
true
Check that any item is a string
> [1 2 3 4] | any {|| ($in | describe) == 'string' }
false
Check if any value is equal to twice its own index
> [9 8 7 6] | enumerate | any {|i| $i.item == $i.index * 2 }
true
Check if any of the values are odd, using a stored closure
> let cond = {|e| $e mod 2 == 1 }; [2 4 1 6 8] | any $cond
true