any for filters

Tests if any element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.

> any {flags} (predicate)

predicate : A closure that must evaluate to a boolean.

input output list<any> bool

Check if a list contains any true values

> [ false true true false ] | any {} true

Check if any row's status is the string 'DOWN'

> [[ status ]; [ UP ] [ DOWN ] [ UP ]] | any {| el | $el.status == DOWN } true

Check that any item is a string

> [ 1 2 3 4 ] | any {|| ( $in | describe ) == 'string' } false

Check if any value is equal to twice its own index

> [ 9 8 7 6 ] | enumerate | any {| i | $i.item == $i.index * 2 } true

Check if any of the values are odd, using a stored closure