take until for filters

Take elements of the input until a predicate is true.

> take until {flags} (predicate)

predicate : The predicate that element(s) must not match.

input output list<any> list<any>

Take until the element is positive

> [ -1 -2 9 1 ] | take until {| x | $x > 0 } ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ -1 │ │ 1 │ -2 │ ╰───┴────╯

Take until the element is positive using stored condition

> let cond = {| x | $x > 0 }; [ -1 -2 9 1 ] | take until $cond ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ -1 │ │ 1 │ -2 │ ╰───┴────╯

Take until the field value is positive