take until for filters
Take elements of the input until a predicate is true.
Signature
> take until {flags} (predicate)
Parameters
predicate: The predicate that element(s) must not match.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|list<any>
Examples
Take until the element is positive
> [-1 -2 9 1] | take until {|x| $x > 0 }
╭───┬────╮
│ 0 │ -1 │
│ 1 │ -2 │
╰───┴────╯
Take until the element is positive using stored condition
> let cond = {|x| $x > 0 }; [-1 -2 9 1] | take until $cond
╭───┬────╮
│ 0 │ -1 │
│ 1 │ -2 │
╰───┴────╯
Take until the field value is positive
> [{a: -1} {a: -2} {a: 9} {a: 1}] | take until {|x| $x.a > 0 }
╭───┬────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼────┤
│ 0 │ -1 │
│ 1 │ -2 │
╰───┴────╯