# Do any color names end with "e"?

$colors | any {| elt | $elt | str ends-with "e" } # true

# Is the length of any color name less than 3?

$colors | any {| elt | ( $elt | str length ) < 3 } # false

# Are any scores greater than 7?

$scores | any {| elt | $elt > 7 } # true

# Are any scores odd?