chunk-by for filters

Divides a sequence into sub-sequences based on a closure.

Signature

> chunk-by {flags} (closure)

Parameters

  • closure: The closure to run.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>list<list<any>>
rangelist<list<any>>

Examples

Chunk data into runs of larger than zero or not.

> [1, 3, -2, -2, 0, 1, 2] | chunk-by {|it| $it >= 0 }
╭───┬────────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 3
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬────╮
 0 -2
 1 -2
 ╰───┴────╯
 2 ╭───┬───╮
 0 0
 1 1
 2 2
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴────────────╯

Identify repetitions in a string

> [a b b c c c] | chunk-by { |it| $it }
╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 a
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 b
 1 b
 ╰───┴───╯
 2 ╭───┬───╮
 0 c
 1 c
 2 c
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯

Chunk values of range by predicate

> (0..8) | chunk-by { |it| $it // 3 }
╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 0
 1 1
 2 2
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 3
 1 4
 2 5
 ╰───┴───╯
 2 ╭───┬───╮
 0 6
 1 7
 2 8
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯

Notes

chunk-by applies the given closure to each value of the input list, and groups consecutive elements that share the same closure result value into lists.