chunk-by for filters

Divides a sequence into sub-sequences based on a closure.

> chunk-by {flags} (closure)

closure : The closure to run.

input output list<any> list<list<any>> range list<list<any>>

Chunk data into runs of larger than zero or not.

> [ 1 , 3 , -2 , -2 , 0 , 1 , 2 ] | chunk-by {| it | $it >= 0 } ╭───┬────────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬────╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ -2 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ -2 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────╯ │ │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴────────────╯

Identify repetitions in a string

> [ a b b c c c ] | chunk-by { | it | $it } ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ a │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ b │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ b │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ c │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ c │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ c │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

Chunk values of range by predicate

> ( 0 .. 8 ) | chunk-by { | it | $it // 3 } ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 5 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 6 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 7 │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 8 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

chunk-by applies the given closure to each value of the input list, and groups consecutive elements that share the same closure result value into lists.