chunk-by for filters
Divides a sequence into sub-sequences based on a closure.
Signature
> chunk-by {flags} (closure)
Parameters
closure: The closure to run.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|list<list<any>>
|range
|list<list<any>>
Examples
Chunk data into runs of larger than zero or not.
> [1, 3, -2, -2, 0, 1, 2] | chunk-by {|it| $it >= 0 }
╭───┬────────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬────╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ -2 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ -2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴────╯ │
│ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 0 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴────────────╯
Identify repetitions in a string
> [a b b c c c] | chunk-by { |it| $it }
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ a │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ b │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ b │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ c │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ c │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ c │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
Chunk values of range by predicate
> (0..8) | chunk-by { |it| $it // 3 }
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 0 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 5 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 6 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 7 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 8 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
Notes
chunk-by applies the given closure to each value of the input list, and groups consecutive elements that share the same closure result value into lists.