where for filters

Filter values of an input list based on a condition.

> where {flags} (condition)

condition : Filter row condition or closure.

input output list<any> list<any> table table range any

Filter rows of a table according to a condition

> [{ a : 1 } { a : 2 }] | where a > 1 ╭───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

List only the files in the current directory

> ls | where type == file

List all files in the current directory with sizes greater than 2kb

> ls | where size > 2kb

List all files with names that contain "Car"

> ls | where name =~ "Car"

List all files that were modified in the last two weeks

> ls | where modified >= ( date now ) - 2wk

Filter items of a list with a row condition

> [ 1 2 3 4 5 ] | where $it > 2 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ 2 │ 5 │ ╰───┴───╯

Filter items of a list with a closure

> [ 1 2 3 4 5 ] | where {| x | $x > 2 } ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ 2 │ 5 │ ╰───┴───╯

Find files whose filenames don't begin with the correct sequential number

> ls | where type == file | sort-by name -- natural | enumerate | where {| e | $e.item.name !~ $'^( $e.index + 1 )' } | get item

Find case-insensitively files called "readme", with a subexpression inside the row condition

> ls | where ( $it.name | str downcase ) =~ readme

Find case-insensitively files called "readme", with regex only

> ls | where name =~ '(?i)readme'

Filter rows of a table according to a stored condition

> let cond = {| x | $x.a > 1 }; [{ a : 1 } { a : 2 }] | where $cond ╭───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

List all numbers above 3, using an existing closure condition

> let a = { $in > 3 }; [ 1 , 2 , 5 , 6 ] | where $a ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 5 │ │ 1 │ 6 │ ╰───┴───╯

A condition is evaluated for each element of the input, and only elements which meet the condition are included in the output.

A condition can be either a "row condition" or a closure. A row condition is a special short-hand syntax to makes accessing fields easier. Each element of the input can be accessed through the $it variable.

On the left hand side of a row condition, any field name is automatically expanded to use $it . For example, where type == dir is equivalent to where $it.type == dir . This expansion does not happen when passing a subexpression or closure to where .

When using a closure, the element is passed as an argument and as pipeline input ( $in ) to the closure. Unlike row conditions, the $it variable isn't available inside closures.

Row conditions cannot be stored in a variable. To pass a condition with a variable, use a closure instead.