skip while for filters

Skip elements of the input while a predicate is true.

> skip while {flags} (predicate)

predicate : The predicate that skipped element must match.

input output table table list<any> list<any>

Skip while the element is negative

> [ -2 0 2 -1 ] | skip while {| x | $x < 0 } ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ -1 │ ╰───┴────╯

Skip while the element is negative using stored condition

> let cond = {| x | $x < 0 }; [ -2 0 2 -1 ] | skip while $cond ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ -1 │ ╰───┴────╯

Skip while the field value is negative