skip while for filters
Skip elements of the input while a predicate is true.
Signature
> skip while {flags} (predicate)
Parameters
predicate: The predicate that skipped element must match.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|table
|table
|list<any>
|list<any>
Examples
Skip while the element is negative
> [-2 0 2 -1] | skip while {|x| $x < 0 }
╭───┬────╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ -1 │
╰───┴────╯
Skip while the element is negative using stored condition
> let cond = {|x| $x < 0 }; [-2 0 2 -1] | skip while $cond
╭───┬────╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ -1 │
╰───┴────╯
Skip while the field value is negative
> [{a: -2} {a: 0} {a: 2} {a: -1}] | skip while {|x| $x.a < 0 }
╭───┬────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼────┤
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ -1 │
╰───┴────╯