skip while for filters

Skip elements of the input while a predicate is true.

Signature

> skip while {flags} (predicate)

Parameters

  • predicate: The predicate that skipped element must match.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
tabletable
list<any>list<any>

Examples

Skip while the element is negative

> [-2 0 2 -1] | skip while {|x| $x < 0 }
╭───┬────╮
 0  0
 1  2
 2 -1
╰───┴────╯

Skip while the element is negative using stored condition

> let cond = {|x| $x < 0 }; [-2 0 2 -1] | skip while $cond
╭───┬────╮
 0  0
 1  2
 2 -1
╰───┴────╯

Skip while the field value is negative

> [{a: -2} {a: 0} {a: 2} {a: -1}] | skip while {|x| $x.a < 0 }
╭───┬────╮
 # │ a  │
├───┼────┤
 0  0
 1  2
 2 -1
╰───┴────╯