skip until for filters

Skip elements of the input until a predicate is true.

> skip until {flags} (predicate)

predicate : The predicate that skipped element must not match.

input output table table list<any> list<any>

Skip until the element is positive

> [ -2 0 2 -1 ] | skip until {| x | $x > 0 } ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ -1 │ ╰───┴────╯

Skip until the element is positive using stored condition

> let cond = {| x | $x > 0 }; [ -2 0 2 -1 ] | skip until $cond ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ -1 │ ╰───┴────╯

Skip until the field value is positive