skip until for filters

Skip elements of the input until a predicate is true.

Signature

> skip until {flags} (predicate)

Parameters

  • predicate: The predicate that skipped element must not match.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
tabletable
list<any>list<any>

Examples

Skip until the element is positive

> [-2 0 2 -1] | skip until {|x| $x > 0 }
╭───┬────╮
 0  2
 1 -1
╰───┴────╯

Skip until the element is positive using stored condition

> let cond = {|x| $x > 0 }; [-2 0 2 -1] | skip until $cond
╭───┬────╮
 0  2
 1 -1
╰───┴────╯

Skip until the field value is positive

> [{a: -2} {a: 0} {a: 2} {a: -1}] | skip until {|x| $x.a > 0 }
╭───┬────╮
 # │ a  │
├───┼────┤
 0  2
 1 -1
╰───┴────╯