skip until for filters

Skip elements of the input until a predicate is true.
Signature
> skip until {flags} (predicate)
Parameters
predicate: The predicate that skipped element must not match.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|table
|table
|list<any>
|list<any>
Examples
Skip until the element is positive
> [-2 0 2 -1] | skip until {|x| $x > 0 }
╭───┬────╮
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ -1 │
╰───┴────╯
Skip until the element is positive using stored condition
> let cond = {|x| $x > 0 }; [-2 0 2 -1] | skip until $cond
╭───┬────╮
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ -1 │
╰───┴────╯
Skip until the field value is positive
> [{a: -2} {a: 0} {a: 2} {a: -1}] | skip until {|x| $x.a > 0 }
╭───┬────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼────┤
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ -1 │
╰───┴────╯