all for filters

Test if every element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.

> all {flags} (predicate)

predicate : A closure that must evaluate to a boolean.

input output list<any> bool

Check if a list contains only true values

> [ false true true false ] | all {} false

Check if each row's status is the string 'UP'

> [[ status ]; [ UP ] [ UP ]] | all {| el | $el.status == UP } true

Check that each item is a string

> [ foo bar 2 baz ] | all {|| ( $in | describe ) == 'string' } false

Check that all values are equal to twice their index

> [ 0 2 4 6 ] | enumerate | all {| i | $i.item == $i.index * 2 } true

Check that all of the values are even, using a stored closure