all for filters
Test if every element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.
Signature
> all {flags} (predicate)
Parameters
predicate: A closure that must evaluate to a boolean.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|bool
Examples
Check if a list contains only true values
> [false true true false] | all {}
false
Check if each row's status is the string 'UP'
> [[status]; [UP] [UP]] | all {|el| $el.status == UP }
true
Check that each item is a string
> [foo bar 2 baz] | all {|| ($in | describe) == 'string' }
false
Check that all values are equal to twice their index
> [0 2 4 6] | enumerate | all {|i| $i.item == $i.index * 2 }
true
Check that all of the values are even, using a stored closure
> let cond = {|el| ($el mod 2) == 0 }; [2 4 6 8] | all $cond
true