Custom Completers

Zoxide allows easily jumping between visited folders in the system. It's possible to autocomplete matching folders with this completer:

def "nu-complete zoxide path" [ context : string ] { let parts = $context | split row " " | skip 1 { options : { sort : false , completion_algorithm : substring , case_sensitive : false , }, completions : (^ zoxide query -- list -- exclude $env .PWD - - ... $parts | lines ), } } def --env --wrapped z [ ... rest : string @ "nu-complete zoxide path" ] { __zoxide_z ... $rest }

Do note that the above completer probably won't work with multiple keywords because each completion suggestion is a full path. Something like z nu <TAB> might provide /home/user/nushell as a suggestion, and if you select this suggestion, your commandline will be replaced with z nu /home/user/nushell rather than z /home/user/nushell . Running z nu /home/user/nushell will now fail.

Below is a more convoluted completer that provides odd-looking suggestions but does work with multiple keywords.