Custom Completers
Zoxide Path Completions
Zoxide allows easily jumping between visited folders in the system. It's possible to autocomplete matching folders with this completer:
def "nu-complete zoxide path" [context: string] {
let parts = $context | split row " " | skip 1
{
options: {
sort: false,
completion_algorithm: substring,
case_sensitive: false,
},
completions: (^zoxide query --list --exclude $env.PWD -- ...$parts | lines),
}
}
def --env --wrapped z [...rest: string@"nu-complete zoxide path"] {
__zoxide_z ...$rest
}
Do note that the above completer probably won't work with multiple keywords because each completion suggestion is a full path. Something like
z nu <TAB> might provide
/home/user/nushell as a suggestion, and if you select this suggestion, your commandline will be replaced with
z nu /home/user/nushell rather than
z /home/user/nushell. Running
z nu /home/user/nushell will now fail.
Below is a more convoluted completer that provides odd-looking suggestions but does work with multiple keywords.
def "nu-complete zoxide path" [context: string] {
let parts = $context | str trim --left | split row " " | skip 1 | each { str downcase }
let completions = (
^zoxide query --list --exclude $env.PWD -- ...$parts
| lines
| each { |dir|
if ($parts | length) <= 1 {
$dir
} else {
let dir_lower = $dir | str downcase
let rem_start = $parts | drop 1 | reduce --fold 0 { |part, rem_start|
($dir_lower | str index-of --range $rem_start.. $part) + ($part | str length)
}
{
value: ($dir | str substring $rem_start..),
description: $dir
}
}
})
{
options: {
sort: false,
completion_algorithm: substring,
case_sensitive: false,
},
completions: $completions,
}
}