The help command is a good way to become familiar with all that Nu has to offer.

help commands

To find more specific information on a command, use help <COMMAND> . This works for regular commands (i.e. http ) and subcommands (i.e. http get ):

help http get # => Fetch the contents from a URL. # => # => Performs HTTP GET operation. # => # => Search terms: network, fetch, pull, request, download, curl, wget # => # => Usage: # => > http get {flags} <URL> # => # => Flags: # => -h, --help - Display the help message for this command # => -u, --user <Any> - the username when authenticating # => -p, --password <Any> - the password when authenticating # => -t, --timeout <Int> - timeout period in seconds # => -H, --headers <Any> - custom headers you want to add # => -r, --raw - fetch contents as text rather than a table # => # => Signatures: # => <nothing> | http get <string> -> <any> # => # => Parameters: # => URL <string>: the URL to fetch the contents from # => # => Examples: # => http get content from example.com # => > http get https://www.example.com # => # => http get content from example.com, with username and password # => > http get -u myuser -p mypass https://www.example.com # => # => http get content from example.com, with custom header # => > http get -H [my-header-key my-header-value] https://www.example.com

If you want to change the help output, you can create your own custom command named help and it will also be used for all --help invocations. An example of this is in the standard library.