Help
The
help command is a good way to become familiar with all that Nu has to offer.
How to see all supported commands:
help commands
Specific information on a command
To find more specific information on a command, use
help <COMMAND>. This works for regular commands (i.e.
http) and subcommands (i.e.
http get):
help http get
# => Fetch the contents from a URL.
# =>
# => Performs HTTP GET operation.
# =>
# => Search terms: network, fetch, pull, request, download, curl, wget
# =>
# => Usage:
# => > http get {flags} <URL>
# =>
# => Flags:
# => -h, --help - Display the help message for this command
# => -u, --user <Any> - the username when authenticating
# => -p, --password <Any> - the password when authenticating
# => -t, --timeout <Int> - timeout period in seconds
# => -H, --headers <Any> - custom headers you want to add
# => -r, --raw - fetch contents as text rather than a table
# =>
# => Signatures:
# => <nothing> | http get <string> -> <any>
# =>
# => Parameters:
# => URL <string>: the URL to fetch the contents from
# =>
# => Examples:
# => http get content from example.com
# => > http get https://www.example.com
# =>
# => http get content from example.com, with username and password
# => > http get -u myuser -p mypass https://www.example.com
# =>
# => http get content from example.com, with custom header
# => > http get -H [my-header-key my-header-value] https://www.example.com
Custom help command
If you want to change the
help output, you can create your own custom command named
help and it will also be used for all
--help invocations. An example of this is in the standard library.
use std/help