Acting on keypresses using input listen

'Press (a) to run some code or (x) to Exit'

} else if ( $key.code == 'c' ) and ( $key.modifiers == [ 'keymodifiers(control)' ]) {

} else if ( $key.code == 'x' ) and ( $key.modifiers == []) {

"value because I need to `break` out of the loop."

"I'm running the code, but I can't return a"

A first attempt might be the following simple loop. This will work for some cases, but a loop cannot itself return a value:

} else if $key_props == [ 'c' [ 'keymodifiers(control)' ] ] {

# Act on the captured keypress from the mutable variable

If you need to return a value, you can use a mutable variable to hold the key result after the input loop has ended, then return a value based on the captured keypress:

This version uses a custom command that recursively calls itself until one of the desired keys is pressed. However, keep in mind that Nushell limits the number of recursive calls based on the value of $env.config.recursion_limit (default 50). Hold down the y key (not monitored) to demonstrate an early exit based on recursion limits.

Note that break statements are not needed in this version.