match for core

Conditionally run a block on a matched value.

> match {flags} (value) (match_block)

value : Value to check.

: Value to check. match_block : Block to run if check succeeds.

input output any any

Match on a value

> match 3 { 1 => 'one' , 2 => 'two' , 3 => 'three' } three

Match against alternative values

> match 'three' { 1 | 'one' => '-' , 2 | 'two' => '--' , 3 | 'three' => '---' } ---

Match on a value in range

> match 3 { 1 .. 10 => 'yes!' } yes !

Match on a field in a record

> match { a : 100 } { { a : $my_value } => { $my_value } } 100

Match with a catch-all

> match 3 { 1 => { 'yes!' }, _ => { 'no!' } } no !

Match against a list

> match [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] { [ $a , $b , $c ] => { $a + $b + $c }, _ => 0 } 6

Match against pipeline input

> { a : { b : 3 }} | match $in {{a: { $b }} => ( $b + 10 ) } 13

Match with a guard

> match [ 1 2 3 ] { [ $x , .. $y ] if $x == 1 => { 'good list' }, _ => { 'not a very good list' } } good list

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html