describe for core

Describe the type and structure of the value(s) piped in.

Signature

> describe {flags}

Flags

  • --no-collect, -n: do not collect streams of structured data
  • --detailed, -d: show detailed information about the value

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyany

Examples

Describe the type of a string

> 'hello' | describe
string

Describe the type of a record in a detailed way

> {shell:'true', uwu:true, features: {bugs:false, multiplatform:true, speed: 10}, fib: [1 1 2 3 5 8], on_save: {|x| $'Saving ($x)'}, first_commit: 2019-05-10, my_duration: (4min + 20sec)} | describe -d
╭───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
 type record
 detailed_type record<shell: string, uwu: bool, features: record<bugs: bool, multiplatform: bool, speed: int>, fib: list<int>, on_save: closure, first_commit: datetime, my_duration: duration>
 ╭──────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
 columns ╭───────────────┬────────────────────────╮
 shell type string
 detailed_type string
 rust_type &alloc::string::String
 value true
 ╰───────────────┴────────────────────────╯
 ╭───────────────┬──────╮
 uwu type bool
 detailed_type bool
 rust_type bool
 value true
 ╰───────────────┴──────╯
 ╭───────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
 features type record
 detailed_type record<bugs: bool, multiplatform: bool, speed: int>
 ╭───────────────┬───────────────────────────╮
 columns ╭───────────────┬───────╮
 bugs type bool
 detailed_type bool
 rust_type bool
 value false
 ╰───────────────┴───────╯
 ╭───────────────┬──────╮
 multiplatform type bool
 detailed_type bool
 rust_type bool
 value true
 ╰───────────────┴──────╯
 ╭───────────────┬─────╮
 speed type int
 detailed_type int
 rust_type i64
 value 10
 ╰───────────────┴─────╯
 ╰───────────────┴───────────────────────────╯
 rust_type &nu_utils::shared_cow::SharedCow<nu_protocol::value::record::Record>
 ╰───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
 ╭───────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
 fib type list
 detailed_type list<int>
 length 6
 rust_type &mut alloc::vec::Vec<nu_protocol::value::Value>
 ╭───┬──────┬───────────────┬───────────┬───────╮
 value # │ type │ detailed_type │ rust_type │ value │ │                     │                                                                              │
 ├───┼──────┼───────────────┼───────────┼───────┤
 0 int int i64     1
 1 int int i64     1
 2 int int i64     2
 3 int int i64     3
 4 int int i64     5
 5 int int i64     8
 ╰───┴──────┴───────────────┴───────────┴───────╯
 ╰───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
 ╭───────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
 on_save type closure
 detailed_type closure
 rust_type &alloc::boxed::Box<nu_protocol::engine::closure::Closure>
 value closure_1
 ╭──────────┬─────────╮
 signature name
 category default
 ╰──────────┴─────────╯
 ╰───────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
 ╭───────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
 first_commit type datetime
 detailed_type datetime
 rust_type chrono::datetime::DateTime<chrono::offset::fixed::FixedOffset>
 value 6 years ago
 ╰───────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
 ╭───────────────┬────────────╮
 my_duration type duration
 detailed_type duration
 rust_type i64
 value 4min 20sec
 ╰───────────────┴────────────╯
 ╰──────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
 rust_type &nu_utils::shared_cow::SharedCow<nu_protocol::value::record::Record>
╰───────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

Describe the type of a stream with detailed information

> [1 2 3] | each {|i| echo $i} | describe -d

Describe a stream of data, collecting it first

> [1 2 3] | each {|i| echo $i} | describe

Describe the input but do not collect streams

> [1 2 3] | each {|i| echo $i} | describe --no-collect