describe for core

Describe the type and structure of the value(s) piped in.

> describe {flags}

--no-collect, -n : do not collect streams of structured data

: do not collect streams of structured data --detailed, -d : show detailed information about the value

input output any any

Describe the type of a string

> 'hello' | describe string

Describe the type of a record in a detailed way

> { shell : 'true' , uwu : true , features : { bugs : false , multiplatform : true , speed : 10 }, fib : [ 1 1 2 3 5 8 ], on_save : {| x | $'Saving ( $x )' }, first_commit : 2019-05-10 , my_duration : ( 4min + 20sec )} | describe - d ╭───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ type │ record │ │ detailed_type │ record<shell: string , uwu: bool , features: record<bugs: bool , multiplatform: bool , speed: int> , fib: list<int> , on_save: closure , first_commit: datetime , my_duration: duration> │ │ │ ╭──────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ columns │ │ │ ╭───────────────┬────────────────────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ shell │ │ type │ string │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ detailed_type │ string │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ rust_type │ &alloc::string::String │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ value │ true │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────────────┴────────────────────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───────────────┬──────╮ │ │ │ │ │ uwu │ │ type │ bool │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ detailed_type │ bool │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ rust_type │ bool │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ value │ true │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────────────┴──────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ features │ │ type │ record │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ detailed_type │ record<bugs: bool , multiplatform: bool , speed: int> │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───────────────┬───────────────────────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ columns │ │ │ ╭───────────────┬───────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ bugs │ │ type │ bool │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ detailed_type │ bool │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ rust_type │ bool │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ value │ false │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────────────┴───────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───────────────┬──────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ multiplatform │ │ type │ bool │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ detailed_type │ bool │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ rust_type │ bool │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ value │ true │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────────────┴──────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───────────────┬─────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ speed │ │ type │ int │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ detailed_type │ int │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ rust_type │ i64 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ value │ 10 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────────────┴─────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────────────┴───────────────────────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ rust_type │ &nu_utils::shared_cow::SharedCow<nu_protocol::value::record::Record> │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ fib │ │ type │ list │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ detailed_type │ list<int> │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ length │ 6 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ rust_type │ &mut alloc::vec::Vec<nu_protocol::value::Value> │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───┬──────┬───────────────┬───────────┬───────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ value │ │ # │ type │ detailed_type │ rust_type │ value │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ├───┼──────┼───────────────┼───────────┼───────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ int │ int │ i64 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ int │ int │ i64 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ int │ int │ i64 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 3 │ int │ int │ i64 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 4 │ int │ int │ i64 │ 5 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 5 │ int │ int │ i64 │ 8 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────┴───────────────┴───────────┴───────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ on_save │ │ type │ closure │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ detailed_type │ closure │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ rust_type │ &alloc::boxed::Box<nu_protocol::engine::closure::Closure> │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ value │ closure_1 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭──────────┬─────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ signature │ │ name │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ category │ default │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰──────────┴─────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ first_commit │ │ type │ datetime │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ detailed_type │ datetime │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ rust_type │ chrono::datetime::DateTime<chrono::offset::fixed::FixedOffset> │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ value │ 6 years ago │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───────────────┬────────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ my_duration │ │ type │ duration │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ detailed_type │ duration │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ rust_type │ i64 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ value │ 4min 20sec │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────────────┴────────────╯ │ │ │ │ ╰──────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │ │ rust_type │ &nu_utils::shared_cow::SharedCow<nu_protocol::value::record::Record> │ ╰───────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

Describe the type of a stream with detailed information

> [ 1 2 3 ] | each {| i | echo $i } | describe - d

Describe a stream of data, collecting it first

> [ 1 2 3 ] | each {| i | echo $i } | describe

Describe the input but do not collect streams