Parsing
Nu offers the ability to do some basic parsing, with different ways to achieve the same goal.
Builtin-functions that can be used include:
lines
detect columns
parse
str ...
from ssv
A few illustrative examples follow.
Examples (tabular output)
detect columns (pretty automatic)
df -h | str replace "Mounted on" Mounted_On | detect columns
# => ╭────┬───────────────────────────────────┬──────┬──────┬───────┬──────┬────────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ Filesystem │ Size │ Used │ Avail │ Use% │ Mounted_On │
# => ├────┼───────────────────────────────────┼──────┼──────┼───────┼──────┼────────────────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ devtmpfs │ 3.2G │ 0 │ 3.2G │ 0% │ /dev │
# => │ 1 │ tmpfs │ 32G │ 304M │ 32G │ 1% │ /dev/shm │
# => │ 2 │ tmpfs │ 16G │ 11M │ 16G │ 1% │ /run │
# => │ 3 │ tmpfs │ 32G │ 1.2M │ 32G │ 1% │ /run/wrappers │
# => │ 4 │ /dev/nvme0n1p2 │ 129G │ 101G │ 22G │ 83% │ / │
# => │ 5 │ /dev/nvme0n1p8 │ 48G │ 16G │ 30G │ 35% │ /var │
# => │ 6 │ efivarfs │ 128K │ 24K │ 100K │ 20% │ /sys/firmware/efi/efivars │
# => │ 7 │ tmpfs │ 32G │ 41M │ 32G │ 1% │ /tmp │
# => │ 9 │ /dev/nvme0n1p3 │ 315G │ 230G │ 69G │ 77% │ /home │
# => │ 10 │ /dev/nvme0n1p1 │ 197M │ 120M │ 78M │ 61% │ /boot │
# => │ 11 │ /dev/mapper/vgBigData-lvBigData01 │ 5.5T │ 4.1T │ 1.1T │ 79% │ /bigdata01 │
# => │ 12 │ tmpfs │ 1.0M │ 4.0K │ 1020K │ 1% │ /run/credentials/nix-serve.service │
# => │ 13 │ tmpfs │ 6.3G │ 32M │ 6.3G │ 1% │ /run/user/1000 │
# => ╰────┴───────────────────────────────────┴──────┴──────┴───────┴──────┴────────────────────────────────────╯
For an output like from
df this is probably the most compact way to achieve a nice tabular output. The
str replace is needed here because one of the column headers has a space in it.
Using
from ssv
Also the builtin
from data parser for
ssv (space separated values) can be used:
df -h | str replace "Mounted on" Mounted_On | from ssv --aligned-columns --minimum-spaces 1
The output is identical to the previous example.
from ssv supports several modifying flags to tweak its behaviour.
Note we still need to fix the column headers if they contain unexpected spaces.
Using
parse
How to parse an arbitrary pattern from a string of text into a multi-column table.
cargo search shells --limit 10 | lines | parse "{crate_name} = {version} #{description}" | str trim
# => ───┬──────────────┬─────────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
# => # │ crate_name │ version │ description
# => ───┼──────────────┼─────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
# => 0 │ shells │ "0.2.0" │ Sugar-coating for invoking shell commands directly from Rust.
# => 1 │ pyc-shell │ "0.3.0" │ Pyc is a simple CLI application, which allows you to perform shell commands in
# => │ │ │ cyrillic and other a…
# => 2 │ ion-shell │ "0.0.0" │ The Ion Shell
# => 3 │ sheldon │ "0.6.6" │ Fast, configurable, shell plugin manager.
# => 4 │ nu │ "0.44.0" │ A new type of shell
# => 5 │ git-gamble │ "2.3.0" │ blend TCR + TDD to make sure to develop the right thing, babystep by babystep
# => 6 │ martin │ "1.0.0-alpha.0" │ Blazing fast and lightweight PostGIS vector tiles server
# => 7 │ fnm │ "1.29.2" │ Fast and simple Node.js version manager
# => 8 │ remote_shell │ "2.0.0" │ remote shell written by rust.
# => 9 │ sauce │ "0.6.6" │ A tool for managing directory-specific state.
# => ───┴──────────────┴─────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────