Nu offers the ability to do some basic parsing, with different ways to achieve the same goal.

Builtin-functions that can be used include:

lines

detect columns

parse

str ...

from ssv

A few illustrative examples follow.

df - h | str replace "Mounted on" Mounted_On | detect columns # => ╭────┬───────────────────────────────────┬──────┬──────┬───────┬──────┬────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ Filesystem │ Size │ Used │ Avail │ Use% │ Mounted_On │ # => ├────┼───────────────────────────────────┼──────┼──────┼───────┼──────┼────────────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ devtmpfs │ 3.2G │ 0 │ 3.2G │ 0% │ /dev │ # => │ 1 │ tmpfs │ 32G │ 304M │ 32G │ 1% │ /dev/shm │ # => │ 2 │ tmpfs │ 16G │ 11M │ 16G │ 1% │ /run │ # => │ 3 │ tmpfs │ 32G │ 1.2M │ 32G │ 1% │ /run/wrappers │ # => │ 4 │ /dev/nvme0n1p2 │ 129G │ 101G │ 22G │ 83% │ / │ # => │ 5 │ /dev/nvme0n1p8 │ 48G │ 16G │ 30G │ 35% │ /var │ # => │ 6 │ efivarfs │ 128K │ 24K │ 100K │ 20% │ /sys/firmware/efi/efivars │ # => │ 7 │ tmpfs │ 32G │ 41M │ 32G │ 1% │ /tmp │ # => │ 9 │ /dev/nvme0n1p3 │ 315G │ 230G │ 69G │ 77% │ /home │ # => │ 10 │ /dev/nvme0n1p1 │ 197M │ 120M │ 78M │ 61% │ /boot │ # => │ 11 │ /dev/mapper/vgBigData-lvBigData01 │ 5.5T │ 4.1T │ 1.1T │ 79% │ /bigdata01 │ # => │ 12 │ tmpfs │ 1.0M │ 4.0K │ 1020K │ 1% │ /run/credentials/nix-serve.service │ # => │ 13 │ tmpfs │ 6.3G │ 32M │ 6.3G │ 1% │ /run/user/1000 │ # => ╰────┴───────────────────────────────────┴──────┴──────┴───────┴──────┴────────────────────────────────────╯

For an output like from df this is probably the most compact way to achieve a nice tabular output. The str replace is needed here because one of the column headers has a space in it.

Also the builtin from data parser for ssv (space separated values) can be used:

df - h | str replace "Mounted on" Mounted_On | from ssv -- aligned-columns -- minimum-spaces 1

The output is identical to the previous example.

from ssv supports several modifying flags to tweak its behaviour.

Note we still need to fix the column headers if they contain unexpected spaces.

How to parse an arbitrary pattern from a string of text into a multi-column table.