Direnv
Many people use direnv to load an environment upon entering a directory as well as unloading it when exiting the directory. Configuring direnv to work with nushell requires nushell version 0.66 or later.
Configuring direnv
To make direnv work with nushell the way it does with other shells, we can use the "hooks" functionality:
$env.config = {
hooks: {
pre_prompt: [{ ||
if (which direnv | is-empty) {
return
}
direnv export json | from json | default {} | load-env
if 'ENV_CONVERSIONS' in $env and 'PATH' in $env.ENV_CONVERSIONS {
$env.PATH = do $env.ENV_CONVERSIONS.PATH.from_string $env.PATH
}
}]
}
}
Note
you can follow the
nu_scripts of Nushell for the always up-to-date version of the hook above
With that configuration in place, direnv should now work with nushell.