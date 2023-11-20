Both jq and nu have the ability to transform data in a composable way. This cookbook will walk you through common data manipulation tasks with the aim of building a solid mental model for using Nushell effectively.

All examples will stick to JSON to keep parity between examples.

Let's start with the basics: consuming a JSON string.

In jq , inputs are always expected to be JSON so we simply do:

echo '{"title": "jq vs Nushell", "publication_date": "2023-11-20"}' | jq -r '.'

In nu , we need to be explicit because Nushell has a wider range of input choices:

'{"title": "jq vs Nushell", "publication_date": "2023-11-20"}' | from json # => ╭──────────────────┬───────────────╮ # => │ title │ jq vs Nushell │ # => │ publication_date │ 2023-11-20 │ # => ╰──────────────────┴───────────────╯

The output for jq is a JSON string whereas in nu it's a Nushell value. To get the output of any pipeline as JSON, simply apply a to json at the end:

'[{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}, {"name": "Bob", "age": 25}]' | from json | to json

Output:

{ "title" : "jq vs Nushell" , "publication_date" : "2023-11-20" }

When your JSON data is stored in a file, you can use open instead of from json.

Before we get into the examples, the following glossary can help familiarise yourself with how Nushell data types map to jq data types.

Nushell jq integer number decimal number string string boolean boolean null null list array record object table not applicable command filter

In jq , to get the value from an object we do:

echo '{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | jq -r '.name'

In nu we do:

'{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | from json | get name # => Alice

In jq , to filter an array we do:

echo '[{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}, {"name": "Bob", "age": 25}]' | jq -r '.[] | select(.age > 28)'

In nu we do:

'[{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}, {"name": "Bob", "age": 25}]' | from json | where age > 28 # => ╭───┬───────┬─────╮ # => │ # │ name │ age │ # => ├───┼───────┼─────┤ # => │ 0 │ Alice │ 30 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴─────╯

In jq , to map over a list we do:

echo '[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]' | jq -r 'map(. * 2)'

In nu we do:

'[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]' | from json | each { | x | $x * 2 } # => ╭───┬────╮ # => │ 0 │ 2 │ # => │ 1 │ 4 │ # => │ 2 │ 6 │ # => │ 3 │ 8 │ # => │ 4 │ 10 │ # => ╰───┴────╯

Note that you can rely on the $in auto-binding for a slightly more compact block:

'[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]' | from json | each { $in * 2 }

In jq , to map over a record we do:

echo '{"items": [{"name": "Apple", "price": 1}, {"name": "Banana", "price": 0.5}]}' | jq -r '.items | map({(.name): (.price * 2)}) | add'

In nu we do:

'{"items": [{"name": "Apple", "price": 1}, {"name": "Banana", "price": 0.5}]}' | from json | get items | update price {| row | $row.price * 2 } # => ╭───┬────────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ name │ price │ # => ├───┼────────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ Apple │ 2 │ # => │ 1 │ Banana │ 1.00 │ # => ╰───┴────────┴───────╯

In this case nu does not require creating new records because we can leverage the fact that a list of records is a table. However, in other situations it might be required as we have seen in Composing records.

In jq , to sort a list we do:

echo '[3, 1, 4, 2, 5]' | jq -r 'sort'

In nu we do:

'[3, 1, 4, 2, 5]' | from json | sort # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ # => │ 4 │ 5 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

In jq , to filter a list keeping unique values we do:

echo '[1, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5]' | jq -r 'unique'

In nu we do:

'[1, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5]' | from json | uniq # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ # => │ 4 │ 5 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

In jq , to combine filters we do:

echo '[{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}, {"name": "Bob", "age": 25}]' | jq -r '.[] | select(.age > 28) | .name'

In nu we do:

'[{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}, {"name": "Bob", "age": 25}]' | from json | where age > 28 | get name # => ╭───┬───────╮ # => │ 0 │ Alice │ # => ╰───┴───────╯

In jq , to split a string we do:

echo '{"name": "Alice Smith"}' | jq -r '.name | split(" ") | .[0]'

In nu we do:

'{"name": "Alice Smith"}' | from json | get name | split words | get 0 # => Alice

In jq to work with if expressions we do:

echo '{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | jq -r 'if .age > 18 then "Adult" else "Child" end'

In nu we do:

'{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | from json | if $in.age > 18 { "Adult" } else { "Child" } # => Adult

In jq , to filter out null values we do:

echo '[1, null, 3, null, 5]' | jq -r 'map(select(. != null))'

In nu we do:

'[1, null, 3, null, 5]' | from json | where { $in != null } # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 3 │ # => │ 2 │ 5 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

Alternatively, you can use compact :

'[1, null, 3, null, 5]' | from json | compact

In jq , to output a formatted string we do:

echo '{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | jq -r "Name: \(.name), Age: \(.age)"

In nu we do:

'{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | from json | items { | key , value | [ "Name" $value ] | str join ": " } | str join ", " # => Name: Alice, Name: 30

This approach is a bit involved but if we install the full version which includes the extra commands we can benefit from the format :

'{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | from json | format "Name: {name}, Age: {age}"

In jq , to compose a new JSON object (akin to a record in Nushell) we do:

echo '{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | jq -r '{name: .name, age: (.age + 5)}'

In nu we do:

'{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' | from json | { name : $in.name , age : ( $in.age + 5 )} # => ╭──────┬───────╮ # => │ name │ Alice │ # => │ age │ 35 │ # => ╰──────┴───────╯

In jq , to recursively filter a tree structure we do:

echo '{"data": {"value": 42, "nested": {"value": 24}}}' | jq -r '.. | .value?'

In nu , there is no built-in command to achieve this, however, we can define our own reusable commands. See the Appendix: Custom commands for an implementation of the command cherry-pick shown in the example below.

'{"data": {"value": 42, "nested": {"value": 24}}}' | from json | cherry-pick { | x | $x.value ? } # => ╭───┬────╮ # => │ 0 │ │ # => │ 1 │ 42 │ # => │ 2 │ 24 │ # => ╰───┴────╯

In jq , to filter nested arrays we do:

echo '{"data": [{"values": [1, 2, 3]}, {"values": [4, 5, 6]}]}' | jq -r '.data[].values[] | select(. > 3)'

In nu we can take advantage of the fact that a list of records is in fact a table and simply do:

'{"data": [{"values": [1, 2, 3]}, {"values": [4, 5, 6]}]}' | from json | get data.values | flatten | where {| x | $x > 3 } # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 4 │ # => │ 1 │ 5 │ # => │ 2 │ 6 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

In jq , to flatten all records preserving their path we do:

echo '{"person": {"name": {"first": "Alice", "last": "Smith"}, "age": 30}}' | jq -r 'paths as $p | select(getpath($p) | type != "object") | ($p | join(".")) + " = " + (getpath($p) | tostring)'

In nu , there is no built-in command to achieve this. See the Appendix: Custom commands for an implementation of the command flatten record-paths shown in the example below.

'{"person": {"name": {"first": "Alice", "last": "Smith"}, "age": 30}}' | from json | flatten record-paths # => ╭───┬───────────────────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ path │ value │ # => ├───┼───────────────────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ person.name.first │ Alice │ # => │ 1 │ person.name.last │ Smith │ # => │ 2 │ person.age │ 30 │ # => ╰───┴───────────────────┴───────╯

In jq , to traverse a tree we can do:

echo '{"data": {"value": 42, "nested": {"value": 24}}}' | jq -r 'recurse | .value? | select(. != null) | { value: (. * 5) } | add'

In nu , there is no built-in function equivalent to recurse . However, we can reuse the solution from Filtering nested items to extract the values to manipulate:

'{"data": {"value": 42, "nested": {"value": 24}}}' | from json | cherry-pick { | x | $x.value ? } | compact | each { | x | $x * 5 } # => ╭───┬─────╮ # => │ 0 │ 210 │ # => │ 1 │ 120 │ # => ╰───┴─────╯

In jq , to filter and map over a tree we do:

echo '{"data": {"values": [1, 2, 3], "nested": {"values": [4, 5, 6]}}}' | jq -r 'walk(if type == "number" then . * 2 else . end)'

In nu , there is no built-in function to achieve this. See the Appendix: Custom commands for an implementation of the command filter-map shown in the example below.

'{"data": {"values": [1, 2, 3], "nested": {"values": [4, 5, 6]}}}' | from json | filter-map {| value | if ( $value | describe ) == "int" { $value * 2 } else { $value }} # => ╭──────┬──────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ │ ╭────────┬─────────────────────────╮ │ # => │ data │ │ │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ # => │ │ │ values │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 6 │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ ╭────────┬────────────╮ │ │ # => │ │ │ nested │ │ │ ╭───┬────╮ │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ values │ │ 0 │ 8 │ │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 10 │ │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 12 │ │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────╯ │ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ ╰────────┴────────────╯ │ │ # => │ │ ╰────────┴─────────────────────────╯ │ # => ╰──────┴──────────────────────────────────────╯

In jq , to group a list of records by key we do:

echo '[{"category": "A", "value": 10}, {"category": "B", "value": 20}, {"category": "A", "value": 5}]' | jq -r 'group_by(.category)'

In nu we do:

'[{"category": "A", "value": 10}, {"category": "B", "value": 20}, {"category": "A", "value": 5}]' | from json | group-by -- to-table category # => ╭───┬───────┬──────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ group │ items │ # => ├───┼───────┼──────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ A │ ╭───┬──────────┬───────╮ │ # => │ │ │ │ # │ category │ value │ │ # => │ │ │ ├───┼──────────┼───────┤ │ # => │ │ │ │ 0 │ A │ 10 │ │ # => │ │ │ │ 1 │ A │ 5 │ │ # => │ │ │ ╰───┴──────────┴───────╯ │ # => │ 1 │ B │ ╭───┬──────────┬───────╮ │ # => │ │ │ │ # │ category │ value │ │ # => │ │ │ ├───┼──────────┼───────┤ │ # => │ │ │ │ 0 │ B │ 20 │ │ # => │ │ │ ╰───┴──────────┴───────╯ │ # => ╰───┴───────┴──────────────────────────╯

Note that --to-table was added to Nushell in version 0.87.0. Before that you had to transpose the record resulting from group-by which was substantially slower for large sets.

In jq , to aggregate grouped values we do:

echo '[{"category": "A", "value": 10}, {"category": "B", "value": 20}, {"category": "A", "value": 5}]' | jq -r 'group_by(.category) | map({category: .[0].category, sum: map(.value) | add})'

In nu we do:

'[{"category": "A", "value": 10}, {"category": "B", "value": 20}, {"category": "A", "value": 5}]' | from json | group-by -- to-table category | update items { | row | $row.items.value | math sum } | rename category sum

In jq , to filter after aggregating we do:

echo '[{"category": "A", "value": 10}, {"category": "B", "value": 20}, {"category": "A", "value": 5}]' | jq -r 'group_by(.category) | map({category: .[0].category, sum: (map(.value) | add)}) | .[] | select(.sum > 17)'

In nu we do:

'[{"category": "A", "value": 10}, {"category": "B", "value": 20}, {"category": "A", "value": 5}]' | from json | group-by -- to-table category | update items { | row | $row.items.value | math sum } | rename category value | where value > 17 # => ╭───┬──────────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ category │ value │ # => ├───┼──────────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ B │ 20 │ # => ╰───┴──────────┴───────╯

In jq , to apply a custom aggregation we do:

echo '[{"value": 10}, {"value": 20}, {"value": 30}]' | jq -r 'reduce .[] as $item (0; . + $item.value)'

In nu we do:

'[{"value": 10}, {"value": 20}, {"value": 30}]' | from json | reduce - f 0 { | item , acc | $acc + $item.value } # => 60

In jq , to calculate an average we do:

echo '[{"score": 90}, {"score": 85}, {"score": 95}]' | jq -r 'map(.score) | add / length'

In nu we do:

'[{"score": 90}, {"score": 85}, {"score": 95}]' | from json | get score | math avg # => 90

In jq , to calculate bins for a histogram we do:

echo '[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15]' | jq -r 'group_by(. / 5 | floor * 5) | map({ bin: .[0], count: length })'

In nu we do:

'[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15]' | from json | group-by -- to-table { $in // 5 * 5 } | each { | row | { bin : $row.items.0 , count : ( $row.items | length )} } # => ╭───┬─────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ bin │ count │ # => ├───┼─────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 4 │ # => │ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ # => │ 2 │ 10 │ 5 │ # => │ 3 │ 15 │ 1 │ # => ╰───┴─────┴───────╯

Note that if what you are after is computing a histogram, you can benefit from the histogram command.

This section provides the implementation of the custom commands used in this cookbook. Note that they are illustrative and in no way optimised for large inputs. If you are interested in that, plugins will likely be the answer as they can be written in general purpose languages such as Rust or Python.

use toolbox .nu * help commands | where command_type == "custom" # => ╭──────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ name │ usage │ # => ├──────┼─────────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ cherry-pick │ A command for cherry-picking values from a record key recursively │ # => │ 1 │ filter-map │ A command for walking through a complex data structure and transforming its values recursively │ # => │ 2 │ flatten record-paths │ A command for flattening trees whilst keeping paths as keys │ # => ╰──────┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

# toolbox.nu use std/ assert # A command for cherry-picking values from a record key recursively export def cherry-pick [ test # The test function to run over each element list : list = [] # The initial list for collecting cherry-picked values ] { let input = $in if ( $input | describe ) =~ "record|table" { $input | values | reduce -- fold $list { | value , acc | $acc | append [( $value | cherry-pick $test )] } | prepend [( do $test $input )] | flatten } else { $list } } #[test] def test_deep_record_with_key [] { assert equal ({ data : { value : 42 , nested : { value : 442 }}} | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ null 42 442 ] assert equal ({ value : 42 , nested : { value : 442 , nested : { other : 4442 }}} | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ 42 442 null ] assert equal ({ value : 1 , nested : { value : 2 , nested : { terminal : 3 }} terminal : 4 , nested2 : { value : 5 }} | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ 1 2 null 5 ] } #[test] def test_record_without_key [] { assert equal ({ data : 1 } | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ null ] } #[test] def test_integer [] { assert equal ( 1 | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [] } def test_string [] { assert equal ( "foo" | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [] } #[test] def test_list [] { assert equal ([ "foo" ] | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [] } #[test] def test_table [] { assert equal ([[ a b ]; [ 1.1 1.2 ] [ 2.1 2.2 ]] | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ null null ] assert equal ([[ a b ]; [ 1.1 1.2 ] [ 2.1 2.2 ]] | cherry-pick {| x | $x.b ? }) [ 1.2 2.2 ] } #[test] def test_record_with_key [] { assert equal ({ value : 42 } | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ 42 ] assert equal ({ value : null } | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ null ] } #[test] def test_deep_record_without_key [] { assert equal ({ data : { v : 42 }} | cherry-pick {| x | $x.value ? }) [ null null ] } # Like `describe` but dropping item types for collections. export def describe-primitive []: any -> string { $in | describe | str replace -- regex '<.*' '' } # A command for cherry-picking values from a record key recursively export def "flatten record-paths" [ -- separator ( - s ): string = "." # The separator to use when chaining paths ] { let input = $in if ( $input | describe ) !~ "record" { error make { msg : "The record-paths command expects a record" } } $input | flatten-record-paths $separator } def flatten-record-paths [ separator : string , ctx ?: string ] { let input = $in match ( $input | describe-primitive ) { "record" => { $input | items { | key , value | let path = if $ctx == null { $key } else { [ $ctx $key ] | str join $separator } { path : $path , value : $value } } | reduce - f [] { | row , acc | $acc | append ( $row.value | flatten-record-paths $separator $row.path ) | flatten } }, "list" => { $input | enumerate | each { | e | { path : ([ $ctx $e.index ] | str join $separator ), value : $e.item } } }, "table" => { $input | enumerate | each { | r | $r.item | flatten-record-paths $separator ([ $ctx $r.index ] | str join $separator ) } } "block" | "closure" => { error make { msg : "Unexpected type" } }, _ => { { path : $ctx , value : $input } }, } } #[test] def test_record_path [] { assert equal ({ a : 1 } | flatten record-paths ) [{ path : "a" , value : 1 }] assert equal ({ a : 1 , b : [ 2 3 ]} | flatten record-paths ) [[ path value ]; [ a 1 ] [ "b.0" 2 ] [ "b.1" 3 ]] assert equal ({ a : 1 , b : { c : 2 }} | flatten record-paths ) [[ path value ]; [ a 1 ] [ "b.c" 2 ]] assert equal ({ a : { b : { c : null }}} | flatten record-paths - s "->" ) [[ path value ]; [ "a->b->c" null ]] } # A command for walking through a complex data structure and transforming its values recursively export def filter-map [ mapping_fn : closure ] { let input = $in match ( $input | describe-primitive ) { "record" => { $input | items { | key , value | { key : $key , value : ( $value | filter-map $mapping_fn )} } | transpose - rd }, "list" => { $input | each { | value | $value | filter-map $mapping_fn } }, "table" | "block" | "closure" => { error make { msg : "unimplemented" } }, _ => { do $mapping_fn $input }, } } #[test] def test_filtermap [] { assert equal ({ a : 42 } | filter-map {| x | if ( $x | describe ) == "int" { $x * 2 } else { $x }}) { a : 84 } assert equal ({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : { d : 3 }} | filter-map {| x | if ( $x | describe ) == "int" { $x * 2 } else { $x }}) { a : 2 , b : 4 , c : { d : 6 }} assert equal ({ a : 1 , b : "2" , c : { d : 3 }} | filter-map {| x | if ( $x | describe ) == "int" { $x * 2 } else { $x }}) { a : 2 , b : "2" , c : { d : 6 }} }

All jq examples were taken from the The Ultimate Interactive JQ Guide.