Module Scenarios
Dumping Files into Directory
A common pattern in traditional shells is dumping and auto-sourcing files from a directory (for example, loading custom completions). In Nushell, doing this directly is currently not possible, but directory modules can still be used.
Here we'll create a simple completion module with a submodule dedicated to some Git completions:
Create the completion directory
mkdir ($nu.default-config-dir | path join completions)
Create an empty
mod.nufor it
touch ($nu.default-config-dir | path join completions mod.nu)
Put the following snippet in
git.nuunder the
completionsdirectory
export extern main [ --version(-v) -C: string # ... etc. ] export extern add [ --verbose(-v) --dry-run(-n) # ... etc. ] export extern checkout [ branch: string@complete-git-branch ] def complete-git-branch [] { # ... code to list git branches }
Add
export module git.nuto
mod.nu
Add the parent of the
completionsdirectory to your
NU_LIB_DIRSinside
env.nu
$env.NU_LIB_DIRS = [ ... $nu.default-config-dir ]
Import the completions to Nushell in your
config.nu:
use completions *
Now you've set up a directory where you can put your completion files, and you should have some Git completions the next time you start Nushell.
Note
This will use the file name (in our example
git from
git.nu) as the module name. This means some completions might not work if the definition has the base command in its name. For example, if you defined our known externals in our
git.nu as
export extern 'git push' [], etc. and followed the rest of the steps, you would get subcommands like
git git push, etc. You would need to call
use completions git * to get the desired subcommands. For this reason, using
main as outlined in the step above is the preferred way to define subcommands.
Overlay and "Virtual Environments"
Overlays are layers of definitions. We can make use of them to establish a temporary virtual environment, with custom environment variables, which we discard at the end.
Our goals in this example are:
- Activate a set of environment variables from a file called
env.json
- Work in this context
- Discard the environment - restoring the original environment
First, let's prepare an
env.json for testing:
{ A: 1 B: 2 } | save env.json
$env.A = 'zzz'
print $"('A' in $env) ('B' in $env)"
# => true false
Now let's create a module
env with a
load command that loads the environment from
env.json, and use it as an overlay:
'export def --env load [] { open env.json | load-env }' | save env.nu
overlay use ./env.nu
overlay list
# => ╭───┬──────╮
# => │ 0 │ zero │
# => │ 1 │ env │
# => ╰───┴──────╯
Now we load the
env.json file:
load
print $"($env.A) ($env.B)"
# => 1 2
To hide the overlay:
overlay hide env
print $"('A' in $env) ('B' in $env)"
# => true false
Note that - as documented in Overlays - reactivating the overlay will recover the loaded environment variables, not create a new context for as long as the Nushell session remains active, despite
overlay list no longer listing the overlay.
More related information and specifically about environment variables and their modification can be found in Environment, Modules, Overlay, and the respective command documentation of
def --env,
export def --env,
load-env, and
export-env.
Elaborate Virtual Environments
This kind of overlaying environments can be used to scope more elaborate virtual environments, including changing the
PATH environment variable, or other tool settings defined in environment variables or files.
Tools like conda or Python virtualenv manage and isolate sets of environment variables. The official virtualenv integration makes use of these concepts. And our nu_scripts repository has a an unofficial Conda module.