Module Scenarios

A common pattern in traditional shells is dumping and auto-sourcing files from a directory (for example, loading custom completions). In Nushell, doing this directly is currently not possible, but directory modules can still be used.

Here we'll create a simple completion module with a submodule dedicated to some Git completions:

Create the completion directory mkdir ($nu.default-config-dir | path join completions) Create an empty mod.nu for it touch ($nu.default-config-dir | path join completions mod.nu) Put the following snippet in git.nu under the completions directory export extern main [ -- version(-v) - C : string # ... etc. ] export extern add [ -- verbose(-v) -- dry-run(-n) # ... etc. ] export extern checkout [ branch : string @ complete-git-branch ] def complete-git-branch [] { # ... code to list git branches } Add export module git.nu to mod.nu Add the parent of the completions directory to your NU_LIB_DIRS inside env.nu $env .NU_LIB_DIRS = [ .. . $nu .default-config-dir ] Import the completions to Nushell in your config.nu : use completions *

Now you've set up a directory where you can put your completion files, and you should have some Git completions the next time you start Nushell.

Note This will use the file name (in our example git from git.nu ) as the module name. This means some completions might not work if the definition has the base command in its name. For example, if you defined our known externals in our git.nu as export extern 'git push' [] , etc. and followed the rest of the steps, you would get subcommands like git git push , etc. You would need to call use completions git * to get the desired subcommands. For this reason, using main as outlined in the step above is the preferred way to define subcommands.

Overlays are layers of definitions. We can make use of them to establish a temporary virtual environment, with custom environment variables, which we discard at the end.

Our goals in this example are:

Activate a set of environment variables from a file called env.json

Work in this context

Discard the environment - restoring the original environment

First, let's prepare an env.json for testing:

{ A : 1 B : 2 } | save env.json $env .A = 'zzz' print $"('A' in $env ) ('B' in $env )" # => true false

Now let's create a module env with a load command that loads the environment from env.json , and use it as an overlay:

'export def --env load [] { open env.json | load-env }' | save env.nu overlay use ./env.nu overlay list # => ╭───┬──────╮ # => │ 0 │ zero │ # => │ 1 │ env │ # => ╰───┴──────╯

Now we load the env.json file:

load print $"( $env .A ) ( $env .B )" # => 1 2

To hide the overlay:

overlay hide env print $"('A' in $env ) ('B' in $env )" # => true false

Note that - as documented in Overlays - reactivating the overlay will recover the loaded environment variables, not create a new context for as long as the Nushell session remains active, despite overlay list no longer listing the overlay.

More related information and specifically about environment variables and their modification can be found in Environment, Modules, Overlay, and the respective command documentation of def --env , export def --env , load-env , and export-env .

This kind of overlaying environments can be used to scope more elaborate virtual environments, including changing the PATH environment variable, or other tool settings defined in environment variables or files.

Tools like conda or Python virtualenv manage and isolate sets of environment variables. The official virtualenv integration makes use of these concepts. And our nu_scripts repository has a an unofficial Conda module.