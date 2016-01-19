Polars vs Pandas vs Nushell
A dataframe example based on https://studioterabyte.nl/en/blog/polars-vs-pandas
1. Opening the file and show the shape of the DataFrame
let df = polars open NYCTaxi.csv
$df | polars shape
# => ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮
# => │ # │ rows │ columns │
# => ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤
# => │ 0 │ 1458644 │ 11 │
# => ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯
2. Opening the file and show the first 5 rows
$df | polars first 5 | polars collect
# => ╭───┬───────────┬───────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬──────────────┬──────────────╮
# => │ # │ id │ vendor_id │ pickup_dateti │ dropoff_datet │ passenger_cou │ pickup_longit │ pickup_latitu │ dropoff_longi │ dropoff_latit │ store_and_fw │ trip_duratio │
# => │ │ │ │ me │ ime │ nt │ ude │ de │ tude │ ude │ d_flag │ n │
# => ├───┼───────────┼───────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼──────────────┼──────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ id2875421 │ 2 │ 2016-03-14 │ 2016-03-14 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.77 │ -73.96 │ 40.77 │ N │ 455 │
# => │ │ │ │ 17:24:55 │ 17:32:30 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 1 │ id2377394 │ 1 │ 2016-06-12 │ 2016-06-12 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.74 │ -74.00 │ 40.73 │ N │ 663 │
# => │ │ │ │ 00:43:35 │ 00:54:38 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 2 │ id3858529 │ 2 │ 2016-01-19 │ 2016-01-19 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.76 │ -74.01 │ 40.71 │ N │ 2124 │
# => │ │ │ │ 11:35:24 │ 12:10:48 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 3 │ id3504673 │ 2 │ 2016-04-06 │ 2016-04-06 │ 1 │ -74.01 │ 40.72 │ -74.01 │ 40.71 │ N │ 429 │
# => │ │ │ │ 19:32:31 │ 19:39:40 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 4 │ id2181028 │ 2 │ 2016-03-26 │ 2016-03-26 │ 1 │ -73.97 │ 40.79 │ -73.97 │ 40.78 │ N │ 435 │
# => │ │ │ │ 13:30:55 │ 13:38:10 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => ╰───┴───────────┴───────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────╯
3. Opening the file and get the length of all strings in the "id" column
let ids = $df | polars first 5 | polars get id | polars str-lengths
$df | polars first 5 | polars append $ids | polars rename id_x vendor_id_length
# => ╭───┬───────────┬───────────┬──────────────┬──────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────╮
# => │ # │ id │ vendor_id │ pickup_datet │ dropoff_date │ passenger_c │ pickup_long │ pickup_lati │ dropoff_lon │ dropoff_lat │ store_and_f │ trip_durati │ vendor_id_l │
# => │ │ │ │ ime │ time │ ount │ itude │ tude │ gitude │ itude │ wd_flag │ on │ ength │
# => ├───┼───────────┼───────────┼──────────────┼──────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ id2875421 │ 2 │ 2016-03-14 │ 2016-03-14 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.77 │ -73.96 │ 40.77 │ N │ 455 │ 9 │
# => │ │ │ │ 17:24:55 │ 17:32:30 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 1 │ id2377394 │ 1 │ 2016-06-12 │ 2016-06-12 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.74 │ -74.00 │ 40.73 │ N │ 663 │ 9 │
# => │ │ │ │ 00:43:35 │ 00:54:38 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 2 │ id3858529 │ 2 │ 2016-01-19 │ 2016-01-19 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.76 │ -74.01 │ 40.71 │ N │ 2124 │ 9 │
# => │ │ │ │ 11:35:24 │ 12:10:48 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 3 │ id3504673 │ 2 │ 2016-04-06 │ 2016-04-06 │ 1 │ -74.01 │ 40.72 │ -74.01 │ 40.71 │ N │ 429 │ 9 │
# => │ │ │ │ 19:32:31 │ 19:39:40 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 4 │ id2181028 │ 2 │ 2016-03-26 │ 2016-03-26 │ 1 │ -73.97 │ 40.79 │ -73.97 │ 40.78 │ N │ 435 │ 9 │
# => │ │ │ │ 13:30:55 │ 13:38:10 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => ╰───┴───────────┴───────────┴──────────────┴──────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────╯
Here's an alternate approach using
with-column
$df | polars with-column (polars col id | polars str-lengths | polars as vendor_id_lengths) | polars first 5 | polars collect
# => ╭───┬───────────┬───────────┬──────────────┬──────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────╮
# => │ # │ id │ vendor_id │ pickup_datet │ dropoff_date │ passenger_c │ pickup_long │ pickup_lati │ dropoff_lon │ dropoff_lat │ store_and_f │ trip_durati │ vendor_id_l │
# => │ │ │ │ ime │ time │ ount │ itude │ tude │ gitude │ itude │ wd_flag │ on │ ength │
# => ├───┼───────────┼───────────┼──────────────┼──────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ id2875421 │ 2 │ 2016-03-14 │ 2016-03-14 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.77 │ -73.96 │ 40.77 │ N │ 455 │ 9 │
# => │ │ │ │ 17:24:55 │ 17:32:30 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 1 │ id2377394 │ 1 │ 2016-06-12 │ 2016-06-12 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.74 │ -74.00 │ 40.73 │ N │ 663 │ 9 │
# => │ │ │ │ 00:43:35 │ 00:54:38 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 2 │ id3858529 │ 2 │ 2016-01-19 │ 2016-01-19 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.76 │ -74.01 │ 40.71 │ N │ 2124 │ 9 │
# => │ │ │ │ 11:35:24 │ 12:10:48 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 3 │ id3504673 │ 2 │ 2016-04-06 │ 2016-04-06 │ 1 │ -74.01 │ 40.72 │ -74.01 │ 40.71 │ N │ 429 │ 9 │
# => │ │ │ │ 19:32:31 │ 19:39:40 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 4 │ id2181028 │ 2 │ 2016-03-26 │ 2016-03-26 │ 1 │ -73.97 │ 40.79 │ -73.97 │ 40.78 │ N │ 435 │ 9 │
# => │ │ │ │ 13:30:55 │ 13:38:10 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => ╰───┴───────────┴───────────┴──────────────┴──────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────╯
4. Opening the file and apply a function to the "trip_duration" to divide the number by 60 to go from the second value to a minute value
$df | polars first 5 | polars with-column ((polars col trip_duration) / 60.0) | polars collect
# => ╭───┬───────────┬───────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬──────────────┬──────────────╮
# => │ # │ id │ vendor_id │ pickup_dateti │ dropoff_datet │ passenger_cou │ pickup_longit │ pickup_latitu │ dropoff_longi │ dropoff_latit │ store_and_fw │ trip_duratio │
# => │ │ │ │ me │ ime │ nt │ ude │ de │ tude │ ude │ d_flag │ n │
# => ├───┼───────────┼───────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼──────────────┼──────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ id2875421 │ 2 │ 2016-03-14 │ 2016-03-14 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.77 │ -73.96 │ 40.77 │ N │ 7.58 │
# => │ │ │ │ 17:24:55 │ 17:32:30 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 1 │ id2377394 │ 1 │ 2016-06-12 │ 2016-06-12 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.74 │ -74.00 │ 40.73 │ N │ 11.05 │
# => │ │ │ │ 00:43:35 │ 00:54:38 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 2 │ id3858529 │ 2 │ 2016-01-19 │ 2016-01-19 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.76 │ -74.01 │ 40.71 │ N │ 35.40 │
# => │ │ │ │ 11:35:24 │ 12:10:48 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 3 │ id3504673 │ 2 │ 2016-04-06 │ 2016-04-06 │ 1 │ -74.01 │ 40.72 │ -74.01 │ 40.71 │ N │ 7.15 │
# => │ │ │ │ 19:32:31 │ 19:39:40 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 4 │ id2181028 │ 2 │ 2016-03-26 │ 2016-03-26 │ 1 │ -73.97 │ 40.79 │ -73.97 │ 40.78 │ N │ 7.25 │
# => │ │ │ │ 13:30:55 │ 13:38:10 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => ╰───┴───────────┴───────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────╯
5. Opening the file and filtering out all rows with a trip duration shorther than 500 seconds
$df | polars filter-with ((polars col trip_duration) >= 500) | polars first 5 | polars collect
# => ╭───┬───────────┬───────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────┬──────────────┬──────────────╮
# => │ # │ id │ vendor_id │ pickup_dateti │ dropoff_datet │ passenger_cou │ pickup_longit │ pickup_latitu │ dropoff_longi │ dropoff_latit │ store_and_fw │ trip_duratio │
# => │ │ │ │ me │ ime │ nt │ ude │ de │ tude │ ude │ d_flag │ n │
# => ├───┼───────────┼───────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────┼──────────────┼──────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ id2377394 │ 1 │ 2016-06-12 │ 2016-06-12 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.74 │ -74.00 │ 40.73 │ N │ 663 │
# => │ │ │ │ 00:43:35 │ 00:54:38 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 1 │ id3858529 │ 2 │ 2016-01-19 │ 2016-01-19 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.76 │ -74.01 │ 40.71 │ N │ 2124 │
# => │ │ │ │ 11:35:24 │ 12:10:48 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 2 │ id1324603 │ 2 │ 2016-05-21 │ 2016-05-21 │ 1 │ -73.97 │ 40.80 │ -73.92 │ 40.76 │ N │ 1551 │
# => │ │ │ │ 07:54:58 │ 08:20:49 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 3 │ id0012891 │ 2 │ 2016-03-10 │ 2016-03-10 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.74 │ -73.97 │ 40.79 │ N │ 1225 │
# => │ │ │ │ 21:45:01 │ 22:05:26 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ 4 │ id1436371 │ 2 │ 2016-05-10 │ 2016-05-10 │ 1 │ -73.98 │ 40.76 │ -74.00 │ 40.73 │ N │ 1274 │
# => │ │ │ │ 22:08:41 │ 22:29:55 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │
# => ╰───┴───────────┴───────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────╯
6. Opening the file, filtering out all the rows with a "Y" store_and_fwd_flag value, group by ID and calculate the mean duration time
$df | polars filter-with ((polars col store_and_fwd_flag) == "N") | polars group-by id | polars agg (polars col trip_duration | polars mean) | polars sort-by id | polars first 5 | polars collect
# => ╭───┬───────────┬───────────────╮
# => │ # │ id │ trip_duration │
# => ├───┼───────────┼───────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ id0000001 │ 1105.00 │
# => │ 1 │ id0000003 │ 1046.00 │
# => │ 2 │ id0000005 │ 368.00 │
# => │ 3 │ id0000008 │ 303.00 │
# => │ 4 │ id0000009 │ 547.00 │
# => ╰───┴───────────┴───────────────╯