Nu offers many commands that help interface with the filesystem and control your operating system.

ls | where type == file # => ────┬─────────────────────────────────┬──────┬──────────┬──────────────── # => # │ name │ type │ size │ modified # => ────┼─────────────────────────────────┼──────┼──────────┼──────────────── # => 0 │ CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md │ file │ 3.5 KB │ 10 months ago # => 1 │ CONTRIBUTING.md │ file │ 1.8 KB │ 10 months ago # => 2 │ Cargo.lock │ file │ 118.4 KB │ 2 hours ago # => 3 │ Cargo.toml │ file │ 4.1 KB │ 2 hours ago # => 4 │ Cargo.toml.old │ file │ 7.2 KB │ 2 weeks ago # => 5 │ LICENSE │ file │ 1.1 KB │ 4 months ago # => 6 │ Makefile.toml │ file │ 473 B │ 10 months ago # => 7 │ README.build.txt │ file │ 193 B │ 10 months ago # => 8 │ README.md │ file │ 15.8 KB │ 3 days ago # => 9 │ bands.txt │ file │ 156 B │ 2 hours ago # => 10 │ extra_features_cargo_install.sh │ file │ 54 B │ 4 months ago # => 11 │ files │ file │ 3 B │ an hour ago # => 12 │ payload.json │ file │ 88 B │ 21 minutes ago # => 13 │ rustfmt.toml │ file │ 16 B │ 10 months ago # => 14 │ urls.json │ file │ 182 B │ 25 minutes ago # => ────┴─────────────────────────────────┴──────┴──────────┴────────────────

ls | where type == dir # => ────┬───────────┬──────┬─────────┬─────────────── # => # │ name │ type │ size │ modified # => ────┼───────────┼──────┼─────────┼─────────────── # => 0 │ .azureold │ dir │ 0 B │ 3 weeks ago # => 1 │ .cargo │ dir │ 0 B │ 10 months ago # => 2 │ .vscode │ dir │ 0 B │ 10 months ago # => 3 │ crates │ dir │ 12.3 KB │ 3 weeks ago # => 4 │ docs │ dir │ 4.1 KB │ a day ago # => 5 │ images │ dir │ 4.1 KB │ 2 weeks ago # => 6 │ pkg_mgrs │ dir │ 0 B │ 10 months ago # => 7 │ samples │ dir │ 0 B │ 10 months ago # => 8 │ src │ dir │ 4.1 KB │ 3 hours ago # => 9 │ target │ dir │ 0 B │ 2 weeks ago # => 10 │ tests │ dir │ 0 B │ 4 months ago # => 11 │ wix │ dir │ 0 B │ 2 weeks ago # => ────┴───────────┴──────┴─────────┴───────────────

ps | where cpu > 0 | sort-by cpu | reverse # => ───┬───────┬────────────────────┬───────┬─────────┬───────── # => # │ pid │ name │ cpu │ mem │ virtual # => ───┼───────┼────────────────────┼───────┼─────────┼───────── # => 0 │ 11928 │ nu.exe │ 32.12 │ 47.7 MB │ 20.9 MB # => 1 │ 11728 │ Teams.exe │ 10.71 │ 53.8 MB │ 50.8 MB # => 2 │ 21460 │ msedgewebview2.exe │ 8.43 │ 54.0 MB │ 36.8 MB # => ───┴───────┴────────────────────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────

Sometimes a process doesn't shut down correctly. Using ps it's fairly easy to find the pid of this process:

ps | where name == Notepad2.exe # => ───┬──────┬──────────────┬──────┬─────────┬───────── # => # │ pid │ name │ cpu │ mem │ virtual # => ───┼──────┼──────────────┼──────┼─────────┼───────── # => 0 │ 9268 │ Notepad2.exe │ 0.00 │ 32.0 MB │ 9.8 MB # => ───┴──────┴──────────────┴──────┴─────────┴─────────

This process can be sent the kill signal in a one-liner:

ps | where name == Notepad2.exe | get pid.0 | kill $in # => ───┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── # => 0 │ SUCCESS: Sent termination signal to the process with PID 9268. # => ───┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Notes: