System
Nu offers many commands that help interface with the filesystem and control your operating system.
View all files in the current directory
ls | where type == file
# => ────┬─────────────────────────────────┬──────┬──────────┬────────────────
# => # │ name │ type │ size │ modified
# => ────┼─────────────────────────────────┼──────┼──────────┼────────────────
# => 0 │ CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md │ file │ 3.5 KB │ 10 months ago
# => 1 │ CONTRIBUTING.md │ file │ 1.8 KB │ 10 months ago
# => 2 │ Cargo.lock │ file │ 118.4 KB │ 2 hours ago
# => 3 │ Cargo.toml │ file │ 4.1 KB │ 2 hours ago
# => 4 │ Cargo.toml.old │ file │ 7.2 KB │ 2 weeks ago
# => 5 │ LICENSE │ file │ 1.1 KB │ 4 months ago
# => 6 │ Makefile.toml │ file │ 473 B │ 10 months ago
# => 7 │ README.build.txt │ file │ 193 B │ 10 months ago
# => 8 │ README.md │ file │ 15.8 KB │ 3 days ago
# => 9 │ bands.txt │ file │ 156 B │ 2 hours ago
# => 10 │ extra_features_cargo_install.sh │ file │ 54 B │ 4 months ago
# => 11 │ files │ file │ 3 B │ an hour ago
# => 12 │ payload.json │ file │ 88 B │ 21 minutes ago
# => 13 │ rustfmt.toml │ file │ 16 B │ 10 months ago
# => 14 │ urls.json │ file │ 182 B │ 25 minutes ago
# => ────┴─────────────────────────────────┴──────┴──────────┴────────────────
View all directories in the current directory
ls | where type == dir
# => ────┬───────────┬──────┬─────────┬───────────────
# => # │ name │ type │ size │ modified
# => ────┼───────────┼──────┼─────────┼───────────────
# => 0 │ .azureold │ dir │ 0 B │ 3 weeks ago
# => 1 │ .cargo │ dir │ 0 B │ 10 months ago
# => 2 │ .vscode │ dir │ 0 B │ 10 months ago
# => 3 │ crates │ dir │ 12.3 KB │ 3 weeks ago
# => 4 │ docs │ dir │ 4.1 KB │ a day ago
# => 5 │ images │ dir │ 4.1 KB │ 2 weeks ago
# => 6 │ pkg_mgrs │ dir │ 0 B │ 10 months ago
# => 7 │ samples │ dir │ 0 B │ 10 months ago
# => 8 │ src │ dir │ 4.1 KB │ 3 hours ago
# => 9 │ target │ dir │ 0 B │ 2 weeks ago
# => 10 │ tests │ dir │ 0 B │ 4 months ago
# => 11 │ wix │ dir │ 0 B │ 2 weeks ago
# => ────┴───────────┴──────┴─────────┴───────────────
Find processes sorted by greatest cpu utilization.
ps | where cpu > 0 | sort-by cpu | reverse
# => ───┬───────┬────────────────────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────
# => # │ pid │ name │ cpu │ mem │ virtual
# => ───┼───────┼────────────────────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────
# => 0 │ 11928 │ nu.exe │ 32.12 │ 47.7 MB │ 20.9 MB
# => 1 │ 11728 │ Teams.exe │ 10.71 │ 53.8 MB │ 50.8 MB
# => 2 │ 21460 │ msedgewebview2.exe │ 8.43 │ 54.0 MB │ 36.8 MB
# => ───┴───────┴────────────────────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────
Find and kill a hanging process
Sometimes a process doesn't shut down correctly. Using
ps it's fairly easy to find the pid of this process:
ps | where name == Notepad2.exe
# => ───┬──────┬──────────────┬──────┬─────────┬─────────
# => # │ pid │ name │ cpu │ mem │ virtual
# => ───┼──────┼──────────────┼──────┼─────────┼─────────
# => 0 │ 9268 │ Notepad2.exe │ 0.00 │ 32.0 MB │ 9.8 MB
# => ───┴──────┴──────────────┴──────┴─────────┴─────────
This process can be sent the kill signal in a one-liner:
ps | where name == Notepad2.exe | get pid.0 | kill $in
# => ───┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
# => 0 │ SUCCESS: Sent termination signal to the process with PID 9268.
# => ───┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
Notes:
killis a built-in Nu command that works on all platforms. If you wish to use the classic Unix
killcommand, you can do so with
^kill.
- Filtering with the
wherecommand as shown above is case-sensitive.