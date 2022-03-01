Nu can help with common Git tasks like removing all local branches which have been merged into master.

Warning: This command will hard delete the merged branches from your machine. You may want to check the branches selected for deletion by omitting the last git command.

git branch -- merged | lines | where ( $it != "* master" and $it != "* main" ) | each {| br | git branch - D ( $br | str trim ) } | str trim # => ───┬─────────────────────────────────────────── # => 0 │ Deleted branch start_urls (was fc01bb45). # => ───┴───────────────────────────────────────────

git log -- pretty =%h»¦«%aN»¦«%s»¦«%aD | lines | split column "»¦«" sha1 committer desc merged_at | first 10 # => ───┬──────────┬───────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────────────── # => # │ sha1 │ committer │ desc │ merged_at # => ───┼──────────┼───────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────── # => 0 │ 42f1874a │ Justin Ma │ Update some examples and docs (#4682) │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022 21:05:29 +0800 # => 1 │ 2a89936b │ Sophia │ Move to latest stable crossterm, with fix (#4684) │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022 07:05:46 -0500 # => 2 │ ece5e7db │ Fernando Herrera │ dataframe list command (#4681) │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022 11:41:13 +0000 # => 3 │ a6a96b29 │ Sophia │ Add binary literals (#4680) │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 18:31:53 -0500 # => 4 │ e3100e6a │ Luca Trevisani │ Fix alias in `docs/sample_config/config.toml` (#4669) │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 22:47:14 +0100 # => 5 │ cb5c61d2 │ Sophia │ Fix open ended ranges (#4677) │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 11:15:31 -0500 # => 6 │ b09acdb7 │ Justin Ma │ Fix unsupported type message for some math related │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 23:14:33 +0800 # => │ │ │ commands (#4672) │ # => 7 │ 0924975b │ Sophia │ Use default_config.nu by default (#4675) │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 10:12:08 -0500 # => 8 │ d6a6c4b0 │ Sophia │ Add back in default keybindings (#4673) │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 08:54:40 -0500 # => 9 │ eec17304 │ Stefan Holderbach │ Add profiling build profile and symbol strip (#4630) │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 13:13:24 +0100 # => ───┴──────────┴───────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────

Note: the histogram command is not yet ported to the latest version