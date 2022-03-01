Git
Nu can help with common
Git tasks like removing all local branches which have been merged into master.
Delete git merged branches
Warning: This command will hard delete the merged branches from your machine. You may want to check the branches selected for deletion by omitting the last git command.
git branch --merged | lines | where ($it != "* master" and $it != "* main") | each {|br| git branch -D ($br | str trim) } | str trim
# => ───┬───────────────────────────────────────────
# => 0 │ Deleted branch start_urls (was fc01bb45).
# => ───┴───────────────────────────────────────────
Parse formatted commit messages (more details in the parsing git log section)
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%aN»¦«%s»¦«%aD | lines | split column "»¦«" sha1 committer desc merged_at | first 10
# => ───┬──────────┬───────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────
# => # │ sha1 │ committer │ desc │ merged_at
# => ───┼──────────┼───────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────
# => 0 │ 42f1874a │ Justin Ma │ Update some examples and docs (#4682) │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022 21:05:29 +0800
# => 1 │ 2a89936b │ Sophia │ Move to latest stable crossterm, with fix (#4684) │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022 07:05:46 -0500
# => 2 │ ece5e7db │ Fernando Herrera │ dataframe list command (#4681) │ Tue, 1 Mar 2022 11:41:13 +0000
# => 3 │ a6a96b29 │ Sophia │ Add binary literals (#4680) │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 18:31:53 -0500
# => 4 │ e3100e6a │ Luca Trevisani │ Fix alias in `docs/sample_config/config.toml` (#4669) │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 22:47:14 +0100
# => 5 │ cb5c61d2 │ Sophia │ Fix open ended ranges (#4677) │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 11:15:31 -0500
# => 6 │ b09acdb7 │ Justin Ma │ Fix unsupported type message for some math related │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 23:14:33 +0800
# => │ │ │ commands (#4672) │
# => 7 │ 0924975b │ Sophia │ Use default_config.nu by default (#4675) │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 10:12:08 -0500
# => 8 │ d6a6c4b0 │ Sophia │ Add back in default keybindings (#4673) │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 08:54:40 -0500
# => 9 │ eec17304 │ Stefan Holderbach │ Add profiling build profile and symbol strip (#4630) │ Mon, 28 Feb 2022 13:13:24 +0100
# => ───┴──────────┴───────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────
View git committer activity as a
histogram
Note: the
histogram command is not yet ported to the latest version
git log --pretty=%h»¦«%aN»¦«%s»¦«%aD | lines | split column "»¦«" sha1 committer desc merged_at | histogram committer merger | sort-by merger | reverse
# => ━━━━┯━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┯━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
# => # │ committer │ merger
# => ────┼─────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
# => 0 │ Sophia Turner │ ****************************************************************************************************
# => 1 │ Andrés N. Robalino │ ***********************
# => 2 │ Yehuda Katz │ **************
# => 3 │ est31 │ *****
# => 4 │ Thomas Hartmann │ ****
# => 5 │ Sean Hellum │ **
# => 6 │ Patrick Meredith │ **
# => 7 │ Fahmi Akbar Wildana │ **
# => 8 │ Vanessa Sochat │ *
# => 9 │ Shaurya Shubham │ *
# => 10 │ Pirmin Kalberer │ *
# => 11 │ Odin Dutton │ *
# => 12 │ Jonathan Rothberg │ *
# => ━━━┷━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┷━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━