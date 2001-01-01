Files
Editing a file and then saving the changes
Here we are making edits to
Cargo.toml. We increase the patch version of the crate using
inc and then save it back to the file. Use
help inc to get more information.
Read the file's initial contents
open Cargo.toml | get package.version
Output
0.59.0
Make the edit to the version number and save it.
Note: running this command should work but it will reorder the toml file alphabetically by section.
open Cargo.toml | upsert package.version { |p| $p | get package.version | inc --patch } | save -f Cargo.toml
Note:
inc is available through the plugin
nu_plugin_inc.
Output none
View the changes we made to the file.
open Cargo.toml | get package.version
Output
0.59.1
Parsing a file in a non-standard format
Suppose you have a file with the following format.
band:album:year
Fugazi:Steady Diet of Nothing:1991
Fugazi:The Argument:2001
Fugazi:7 Songs:1988
Fugazi:Repeater:1990
Fugazi:In On The Kill Taker:1993
You can parse it into a table.
open bands.txt | lines | split column ":" Band Album Year | skip 1 | sort-by Year
# => ━━━┯━━━━━━━━┯━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┯━━━━━━
# => # │ Band │ Album │ Year
# => ───┼────────┼────────────────────────┼──────
# => 0 │ Fugazi │ 7 Songs │ 1988
# => 1 │ Fugazi │ Repeater │ 1990
# => 2 │ Fugazi │ Steady Diet of Nothing │ 1991
# => 3 │ Fugazi │ In On The Kill Taker │ 1993
# => 4 │ Fugazi │ The Argument │ 2001
# => ━━━┷━━━━━━━━┷━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┷━━━━━━
You can alternatively do this using
parse.
open bands.txt | lines | parse "{Band}:{Album}:{Year}" | skip 1 | sort-by Year
Or, you can utilize the
headers command to use the first row as a header row. The only difference would be the headers would match the case of the text file. So, in this case, the headers would be lowercase.
open bands.txt | lines | split column ":" | headers | sort-by year
Word occurrence count with Ripgrep
Suppose you would like to check the number of lines the string "Value" appears per file in the nushell project, then sort those files by largest line count.
rg -c Value | lines | split column ":" file line_count | into int line_count | sort-by line_count | reverse
# => ───┬──────────────────────────────────────┬────────────
# => # │ file │ line_count
# => ───┼──────────────────────────────────────┼────────────
# => 0 │ crates/nu-source/src/meta.rs │ 27
# => 1 │ crates/nu-protocol/src/value/dict.rs │ 10
# => 2 │ src/commands/config.rs │ 10
# => 3 │ crates/nu_plugin_sys/src/sys.rs │ 10
# => 4 │ src/commands/from_bson.rs │ 9
# => 5 │ src/utils/data_processing.rs │ 9
# => 6 │ src/deserializer.rs │ 8
# => 7 │ src/commands/histogram.rs │ 7
# => 8 │ src/commands/split_column.rs │ 6
# => 9 │ src/data/dict.rs │ 6
# => ───┴──────────────────────────────────────┴────────────
# => ... example output limited due to large output