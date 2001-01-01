Here we are making edits to Cargo.toml . We increase the patch version of the crate using inc and then save it back to the file. Use help inc to get more information.

Read the file's initial contents

open Cargo.toml | get package.version

Output

0.59.0

Make the edit to the version number and save it.

Note: running this command should work but it will reorder the toml file alphabetically by section.

open Cargo.toml | upsert package.version { | p | $p | get package.version | inc -- patch } | save - f Cargo.toml

Note: inc is available through the plugin nu_plugin_inc .

Output none

View the changes we made to the file.

open Cargo.toml | get package.version

Output

0.59.1

Suppose you have a file with the following format.

band:album:year Fugazi:Steady Diet of Nothing:1991 Fugazi:The Argument:2001 Fugazi:7 Songs:1988 Fugazi:Repeater:1990 Fugazi:In On The Kill Taker:1993

You can parse it into a table.

open bands.txt | lines | split column ":" Band Album Year | skip 1 | sort-by Year # => ━━━┯━━━━━━━━┯━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┯━━━━━━ # => # │ Band │ Album │ Year # => ───┼────────┼────────────────────────┼────── # => 0 │ Fugazi │ 7 Songs │ 1988 # => 1 │ Fugazi │ Repeater │ 1990 # => 2 │ Fugazi │ Steady Diet of Nothing │ 1991 # => 3 │ Fugazi │ In On The Kill Taker │ 1993 # => 4 │ Fugazi │ The Argument │ 2001 # => ━━━┷━━━━━━━━┷━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┷━━━━━━

You can alternatively do this using parse .

open bands.txt | lines | parse "{Band}:{Album}:{Year}" | skip 1 | sort-by Year

Or, you can utilize the headers command to use the first row as a header row. The only difference would be the headers would match the case of the text file. So, in this case, the headers would be lowercase.

open bands.txt | lines | split column ":" | headers | sort-by year

Suppose you would like to check the number of lines the string "Value" appears per file in the nushell project, then sort those files by largest line count.