HTTP
Fetching JSON from a url
http get https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts | first 5
# => ━━━┯━━━━━━━━┯━━━━┯━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┯━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
# => # │ userId │ id │ title │ body
# => ───┼────────┼────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
# => 0 │ 1 │ 1 │ sunt aut facere repellat provident occaecati excepturi │ quia et suscipit
# => │ │ │ optio reprehenderit │ suscipit recusandae consequuntur expedita et cum
# => │ │ │ │ reprehenderit molestiae ut ut quas totam
# => │ │ │ │ nostrum rerum est autem sunt rem eveniet architecto
# => 1 │ 1 │ 2 │ qui est esse │ est rerum tempore vitae
# => │ │ │ │ sequi sint nihil reprehenderit dolor beatae ea dolores
# => │ │ │ │ neque
# => │ │ │ │ fugiat blanditiis voluptate porro vel nihil molestiae ut
# => │ │ │ │ reiciendis
# => │ │ │ │ qui aperiam non debitis possimus qui neque nisi nulla
# => 2 │ 1 │ 3 │ ea molestias quasi exercitationem repellat qui ipsa sit │ et iusto sed quo iure
# => │ │ │ aut │ voluptatem occaecati omnis eligendi aut ad
# => │ │ │ │ voluptatem doloribus vel accusantium quis pariatur
# => │ │ │ │ molestiae porro eius odio et labore et velit aut
# => 3 │ 1 │ 4 │ eum et est occaecati │ ullam et saepe reiciendis voluptatem adipisci
# => │ │ │ │ sit amet autem assumenda provident rerum culpa
# => │ │ │ │ quis hic commodi nesciunt rem tenetur doloremque ipsam
# => │ │ │ │ iure
# => │ │ │ │ quis sunt voluptatem rerum illo velit
# => 4 │ 1 │ 5 │ nesciunt quas odio │ repudiandae veniam quaerat sunt sed
# => │ │ │ │ alias aut fugiat sit autem sed est
# => │ │ │ │ voluptatem omnis possimus esse voluptatibus quis
# => │ │ │ │ est aut tenetur dolor neque
# => ━━━┷━━━━━━━━┷━━━━┷━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┷━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Fetch from multiple urls
Suppose you are querying several endpoints, perhaps with different query parameters and you want to view all the responses as a single dataset.
An example JSON file,
urls.json, with the following contents:
{
"urls": [
"https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/1",
"https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/2",
"https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/3"
]
}
open urls.json | get urls | each { |u| http get $u }
# => ━━━┯━━━━━━━━┯━━━━┯━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┯━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
# => # │ userId │ id │ title │ body
# => ───┼────────┼────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
# => 0 │ 1 │ 1 │ sunt aut facere repellat provident occaecati excepturi │ quia et suscipit
# => │ │ │ optio reprehenderit │ suscipit recusandae consequuntur expedita et cum
# => │ │ │ │ reprehenderit molestiae ut ut quas totam
# => │ │ │ │ nostrum rerum est autem sunt rem eveniet architecto
# => 1 │ 1 │ 2 │ qui est esse │ est rerum tempore vitae
# => │ │ │ │ sequi sint nihil reprehenderit dolor beatae ea dolores
# => │ │ │ │ neque
# => │ │ │ │ fugiat blanditiis voluptate porro vel nihil molestiae ut
# => │ │ │ │ reiciendis
# => │ │ │ │ qui aperiam non debitis possimus qui neque nisi nulla
# => 2 │ 1 │ 3 │ ea molestias quasi exercitationem repellat qui ipsa sit │ et iusto sed quo iure
# => │ │ │ aut │ voluptatem occaecati omnis eligendi aut ad
# => │ │ │ │ voluptatem doloribus vel accusantium quis pariatur
# => │ │ │ │ molestiae porro eius odio et labore et velit aut
# => ━━━┷━━━━━━━━┷━━━━┷━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┷━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
If you specify the
--raw flag, you'll see 3 separate json objects, one in each row.
open urls.json | get urls | each { |u| http get $u -r }
# => ━━━┯━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
# => # │ <value>
# => ───┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
# => 0 │ {
# => │ "userId": 1,
# => │ "id": 1,
# => │ "title": "sunt aut facere repellat provident occaecati excepturi optio reprehenderit",
# => │ "body": "quia et suscipit\nsuscipit recusandae consequuntur expedita et cum\nreprehenderit molestiae ut ut quas totam\nnostrum
# => │ rerum est autem sunt rem eveniet architecto"
# => │ }
# => 1 │ {
# => │ "userId": 1,
# => │ "id": 2,
# => │ "title": "qui est esse",
# => │ "body": "est rerum tempore vitae\nsequi sint nihil reprehenderit dolor beatae ea dolores neque\nfugiat blanditiis voluptate porro
# => │ vel nihil molestiae ut reiciendis\nqui aperiam non debitis possimus qui neque nisi nulla"
# => │ }
# => 2 │ {
# => │ "userId": 1,
# => │ "id": 3,
# => │ "title": "ea molestias quasi exercitationem repellat qui ipsa sit aut",
# => │ "body": "et iusto sed quo iure\nvoluptatem occaecati omnis eligendi aut ad\nvoluptatem doloribus vel accusantium quis
# => │ pariatur\nmolestiae porro eius odio et labore et velit aut"
# => │ }
# => ━━━┷━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
To combine these responses together into a valid JSON array, you can turn the table into json.
open urls.json | get urls | each { |u| http get $u } | to json
Output
[
{
"userId": 1,
"id": 1,
"title": "sunt aut facere repellat provident occaecati excepturi optio reprehenderit",
"body": "quia et suscipit\nsuscipit recusandae consequuntur expedita et cum\nreprehenderit molestiae ut ut quas totam\nnostrum rerum est autem sunt rem eveniet architecto"
},
{
"userId": 1,
"id": 2,
"title": "qui est esse",
"body": "est rerum tempore vitae\nsequi sint nihil reprehenderit dolor beatae ea dolores neque\nfugiat blanditiis voluptate porro vel nihil molestiae ut reiciendis\nqui aperiam non debitis possimus qui neque nisi nulla"
},
{
"userId": 1,
"id": 3,
"title": "ea molestias quasi exercitationem repellat qui ipsa sit aut",
"body": "et iusto sed quo iure\nvoluptatem occaecati omnis eligendi aut ad\nvoluptatem doloribus vel accusantium quis pariatur\nmolestiae porro eius odio et labore et velit aut"
}
]
Making a
post request to an endpoint with a JSON payload. To make long requests easier, you can organize your json payloads inside a file.
{
"my_payload": {
"title": "foo",
"body": "bar",
"userId": 1
}
}
open payload.json | get my_payload | to json | http post https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts $in
# => ━━━━━
# => id
# => ─────
# => 101
# => ━━━━━
We can put this all together into a pipeline where we read data, manipulate it, and then send it back to the API. Lets
fetch a post,
increment the id, and
post it back to the endpoint. In this particular example, the test endpoint gives back an arbitrary response which we can't actually mutate.
open urls.json | get urls | first | http get $in | upsert id {|item| $item.id | inc} | to json | http post https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts $in
# => ━━━━━
# => id
# => ─────
# => 101
# => ━━━━━
Uploading files
To upload a form with a file (think a common file upload form in a browser, where you have to select a file and provide some additional data), you need to:
- Specify the content type as
multipart/form-data
- Provide the record as the POST body
- Provide the file data in one of the record fields as binary data.
http post https://httpbin.org/post --content-type "multipart/form-data" {
icon: (open -r ~/Downloads/favicon-32x32.png),
description: "Small icon"
}
# => ╭─────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ args │ {record 0 fields} │
# => │ data │ │
# => │ │ ╭──────┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │
# => │ files │ │ icon │ data:application/octet-stream;base64,iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAACAAAAAgCAYAAABzenr0AAAACXBIW │ │
# => │ │ │ │ XMAAAsTAAALEwEAmpwYAAAAAXNSR0IArs4c6QAAAARnQU1BAACxjwv8YQUAAAG5SURBVHgBrZeBUcMwDEU/XYBuUG8 │ │
# => │ │ │ │ AG2A26AZ0A7pBu0FhgmaDskHKBA0TJExAmSBYd/bFBNmWfLw73fUukvXlWI4KpLHOTs56Z6OzL2ets03C3zg7MP47/ │ │
# => │ │ │ │ 0zM0geOGeuZRW3BfwsBBlMFJaMK74UCghVFHIXJ48qWCgHjTPSf6scK2ysFtHHSRfRb9I4YHqDDYtq1XwLuUIeFHgt │ │
# => │ │ │ │ GgEE9K+hgd+CKer6h48oJ+EAdA/TiBzACGtRxho7BWZd6SC2iaUG6jIyPtcKYDTIYv6hUQNy6VuD/AgF0U/UoVz6/N │ │
# => │ │ │ │ 2whpoEC4wN6JnELvmVNQniLzF1xgzK0I9S3dNIHlE988If3H3LOC5QJCZeQMUQx1XcLJduBP5BHpF9BC/4VbKBAcgj │ │
# => │ │ │ │ nHUDYgv8BAgx0bfikECASIal83hXagWQdJ4wP4Rr6LyIl184Rz6kHR+iqD9b7eKuIWYWk8Q4kZ7UCBvIWDTxyArSLx │ │
# => │ │ │ │ Nyikv8aSD6hgx1I3lFHBz0dJ+ANdbxCxxmZ7wP9F6zpAMIKY7KHnQ7iRbhQPA1JBewhgEQ0KFduZnG2IFb9x4duxhO │ │
# => │ │ │ │ mb0MYRrYF4ZeZ0D0yN+wPKKVmaKtbyvUAAAAASUVORK5CYII= │ │
# => │ │ ╰──────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │
# => │ │ ╭─────────────┬────────────╮ │
# => │ form │ │ description │ Small icon │ │
# => │ │ ╰─────────────┴────────────╯ │
# => │ │ ╭────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │
# => │ headers │ │ Accept │ */* │ │
# => │ │ │ Accept-Encoding │ gzip │ │
# => │ │ │ Content-Length │ 893 │ │
# => │ │ │ Content-Type │ multipart/form-data; boundary=cddfac9d-e5e0-4aa3-a3df-6f9f6e570bc9 │ │
# => │ │ │ Host │ httpbin.org │ │
# => │ │ │ User-Agent │ nushell │ │
# => │ │ │ X-Amzn-Trace-Id │ Root=1-66b28d98-549045021ddb79ab3d0eda79 │ │
# => │ │ ╰────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │
# => │ json │ │
# => │ url │ https://httpbin.org/post │
# => ╰─────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
If the file happens to be a text file, you may need to additionally convert it to binary data before sending it. This can be done using the
into binary command.
http post https://httpbin.org/post --content-type "multipart/form-data" {
doc: (open -r ~/Downloads/README.txt | into binary),
description: "Documentation file"
}
# => ╭─────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ args │ {record 0 fields} │
# => │ data │ │
# => │ │ ╭──────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │
# => │ files │ │ doc │ To use Nu plugins, use the register command to tell Nu where to find the plugin. For example: │ │
# => │ │ │ │ │ │
# => │ │ │ │ > register ./nu_plugin_query │ │
# => │ │ ╰──────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │
# => │ │ ╭─────────────┬────────────────────╮ │
# => │ form │ │ description │ Documentation file │ │
# => │ │ ╰─────────────┴────────────────────╯ │
# => │ │ ╭─────────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │
# => │ headers │ │ Accept │ */* │ │
# => │ │ │ Accept-Encoding │ gzip │ │
# => │ │ │ Content-Length │ 476 │ │
# => │ │ │ Content-Type │ multipart/form-data; boundary=f872d6c3-7937-426d-b266-de562b777e1d │ │
# => │ │ │ Host │ httpbin.org │ │
# => │ │ │ User-Agent │ nushell │ │
# => │ │ │ X-Amzn-Trace-Id │ Root=1-66b28eef-4998c6ab0ef5becb19ca7f6f │ │
# => │ │ ╰─────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │
# => │ json │ │
# => │ url │ https://httpbin.org/post │
# => ╰─────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯