http get https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts | first 5 # => ━━━┯━━━━━━━━┯━━━━┯━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┯━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ # => # │ userId │ id │ title │ body # => ───┼────────┼────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── # => 0 │ 1 │ 1 │ sunt aut facere repellat provident occaecati excepturi │ quia et suscipit # => │ │ │ optio reprehenderit │ suscipit recusandae consequuntur expedita et cum # => │ │ │ │ reprehenderit molestiae ut ut quas totam # => │ │ │ │ nostrum rerum est autem sunt rem eveniet architecto # => 1 │ 1 │ 2 │ qui est esse │ est rerum tempore vitae # => │ │ │ │ sequi sint nihil reprehenderit dolor beatae ea dolores # => │ │ │ │ neque # => │ │ │ │ fugiat blanditiis voluptate porro vel nihil molestiae ut # => │ │ │ │ reiciendis # => │ │ │ │ qui aperiam non debitis possimus qui neque nisi nulla # => 2 │ 1 │ 3 │ ea molestias quasi exercitationem repellat qui ipsa sit │ et iusto sed quo iure # => │ │ │ aut │ voluptatem occaecati omnis eligendi aut ad # => │ │ │ │ voluptatem doloribus vel accusantium quis pariatur # => │ │ │ │ molestiae porro eius odio et labore et velit aut # => 3 │ 1 │ 4 │ eum et est occaecati │ ullam et saepe reiciendis voluptatem adipisci # => │ │ │ │ sit amet autem assumenda provident rerum culpa # => │ │ │ │ quis hic commodi nesciunt rem tenetur doloremque ipsam # => │ │ │ │ iure # => │ │ │ │ quis sunt voluptatem rerum illo velit # => 4 │ 1 │ 5 │ nesciunt quas odio │ repudiandae veniam quaerat sunt sed # => │ │ │ │ alias aut fugiat sit autem sed est # => │ │ │ │ voluptatem omnis possimus esse voluptatibus quis # => │ │ │ │ est aut tenetur dolor neque # => ━━━┷━━━━━━━━┷━━━━┷━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┷━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Suppose you are querying several endpoints, perhaps with different query parameters and you want to view all the responses as a single dataset.

An example JSON file, urls.json , with the following contents:

{ "urls" : [ "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/1" , "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/2" , "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/3" ] }

open urls.json | get urls | each { | u | http get $u } # => ━━━┯━━━━━━━━┯━━━━┯━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┯━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ # => # │ userId │ id │ title │ body # => ───┼────────┼────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── # => 0 │ 1 │ 1 │ sunt aut facere repellat provident occaecati excepturi │ quia et suscipit # => │ │ │ optio reprehenderit │ suscipit recusandae consequuntur expedita et cum # => │ │ │ │ reprehenderit molestiae ut ut quas totam # => │ │ │ │ nostrum rerum est autem sunt rem eveniet architecto # => 1 │ 1 │ 2 │ qui est esse │ est rerum tempore vitae # => │ │ │ │ sequi sint nihil reprehenderit dolor beatae ea dolores # => │ │ │ │ neque # => │ │ │ │ fugiat blanditiis voluptate porro vel nihil molestiae ut # => │ │ │ │ reiciendis # => │ │ │ │ qui aperiam non debitis possimus qui neque nisi nulla # => 2 │ 1 │ 3 │ ea molestias quasi exercitationem repellat qui ipsa sit │ et iusto sed quo iure # => │ │ │ aut │ voluptatem occaecati omnis eligendi aut ad # => │ │ │ │ voluptatem doloribus vel accusantium quis pariatur # => │ │ │ │ molestiae porro eius odio et labore et velit aut # => ━━━┷━━━━━━━━┷━━━━┷━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┷━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

If you specify the --raw flag, you'll see 3 separate json objects, one in each row.

open urls.json | get urls | each { | u | http get $u - r } # => ━━━┯━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ # => # │ <value> # => ───┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── # => 0 │ { # => │ "userId": 1, # => │ "id": 1, # => │ "title": "sunt aut facere repellat provident occaecati excepturi optio reprehenderit", # => │ "body": "quia et suscipit

suscipit recusandae consequuntur expedita et cum

reprehenderit molestiae ut ut quas totam

nostrum # => │ rerum est autem sunt rem eveniet architecto" # => │ } # => 1 │ { # => │ "userId": 1, # => │ "id": 2, # => │ "title": "qui est esse", # => │ "body": "est rerum tempore vitae

sequi sint nihil reprehenderit dolor beatae ea dolores neque

fugiat blanditiis voluptate porro # => │ vel nihil molestiae ut reiciendis

qui aperiam non debitis possimus qui neque nisi nulla" # => │ } # => 2 │ { # => │ "userId": 1, # => │ "id": 3, # => │ "title": "ea molestias quasi exercitationem repellat qui ipsa sit aut", # => │ "body": "et iusto sed quo iure

voluptatem occaecati omnis eligendi aut ad

voluptatem doloribus vel accusantium quis # => │ pariatur

molestiae porro eius odio et labore et velit aut" # => │ } # => ━━━┷━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

To combine these responses together into a valid JSON array, you can turn the table into json.

open urls.json | get urls | each { | u | http get $u } | to json

Output

[ { "userId" : 1 , "id" : 1 , "title" : "sunt aut facere repellat provident occaecati excepturi optio reprehenderit" , "body" : "quia et suscipit

suscipit recusandae consequuntur expedita et cum

reprehenderit molestiae ut ut quas totam

nostrum rerum est autem sunt rem eveniet architecto" }, { "userId" : 1 , "id" : 2 , "title" : "qui est esse" , "body" : "est rerum tempore vitae

sequi sint nihil reprehenderit dolor beatae ea dolores neque

fugiat blanditiis voluptate porro vel nihil molestiae ut reiciendis

qui aperiam non debitis possimus qui neque nisi nulla" }, { "userId" : 1 , "id" : 3 , "title" : "ea molestias quasi exercitationem repellat qui ipsa sit aut" , "body" : "et iusto sed quo iure

voluptatem occaecati omnis eligendi aut ad

voluptatem doloribus vel accusantium quis pariatur

molestiae porro eius odio et labore et velit aut" } ]

Making a post request to an endpoint with a JSON payload. To make long requests easier, you can organize your json payloads inside a file.

{ "my_payload" : { "title" : "foo" , "body" : "bar" , "userId" : 1 } }

open payload.json | get my_payload | to json | http post https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts $in # => ━━━━━ # => id # => ───── # => 101 # => ━━━━━

We can put this all together into a pipeline where we read data, manipulate it, and then send it back to the API. Lets fetch a post, increment the id, and post it back to the endpoint. In this particular example, the test endpoint gives back an arbitrary response which we can't actually mutate.

open urls.json | get urls | first | http get $in | upsert id {| item | $item.id | inc } | to json | http post https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts $in # => ━━━━━ # => id # => ───── # => 101 # => ━━━━━

To upload a form with a file (think a common file upload form in a browser, where you have to select a file and provide some additional data), you need to:

Specify the content type as multipart/form-data Provide the record as the POST body Provide the file data in one of the record fields as binary data.

http post https://httpbin.org/post -- content-type "multipart/form-data" { icon : ( open - r ~/Downloads/favicon-32x32.png ), description : "Small icon" } # => ╭─────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ args │ {record 0 fields} │ # => │ data │ │ # => │ │ ╭──────┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ # => │ files │ │ icon │ data:application/octet-stream;base64,iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAACAAAAAgCAYAAABzenr0AAAACXBIW │ │ # => │ │ │ │ XMAAAsTAAALEwEAmpwYAAAAAXNSR0IArs4c6QAAAARnQU1BAACxjwv8YQUAAAG5SURBVHgBrZeBUcMwDEU/XYBuUG8 │ │ # => │ │ │ │ AG2A26AZ0A7pBu0FhgmaDskHKBA0TJExAmSBYd/bFBNmWfLw73fUukvXlWI4KpLHOTs56Z6OzL2ets03C3zg7MP47/ │ │ # => │ │ │ │ 0zM0geOGeuZRW3BfwsBBlMFJaMK74UCghVFHIXJ48qWCgHjTPSf6scK2ysFtHHSRfRb9I4YHqDDYtq1XwLuUIeFHgt │ │ # => │ │ │ │ GgEE9K+hgd+CKer6h48oJ+EAdA/TiBzACGtRxho7BWZd6SC2iaUG6jIyPtcKYDTIYv6hUQNy6VuD/AgF0U/UoVz6/N │ │ # => │ │ │ │ 2whpoEC4wN6JnELvmVNQniLzF1xgzK0I9S3dNIHlE988If3H3LOC5QJCZeQMUQx1XcLJduBP5BHpF9BC/4VbKBAcgj │ │ # => │ │ │ │ nHUDYgv8BAgx0bfikECASIal83hXagWQdJ4wP4Rr6LyIl184Rz6kHR+iqD9b7eKuIWYWk8Q4kZ7UCBvIWDTxyArSLx │ │ # => │ │ │ │ Nyikv8aSD6hgx1I3lFHBz0dJ+ANdbxCxxmZ7wP9F6zpAMIKY7KHnQ7iRbhQPA1JBewhgEQ0KFduZnG2IFb9x4duxhO │ │ # => │ │ │ │ mb0MYRrYF4ZeZ0D0yN+wPKKVmaKtbyvUAAAAASUVORK5CYII= │ │ # => │ │ ╰──────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │ # => │ │ ╭─────────────┬────────────╮ │ # => │ form │ │ description │ Small icon │ │ # => │ │ ╰─────────────┴────────────╯ │ # => │ │ ╭────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ # => │ headers │ │ Accept │ */* │ │ # => │ │ │ Accept-Encoding │ gzip │ │ # => │ │ │ Content-Length │ 893 │ │ # => │ │ │ Content-Type │ multipart/form-data; boundary=cddfac9d-e5e0-4aa3-a3df-6f9f6e570bc9 │ │ # => │ │ │ Host │ httpbin.org │ │ # => │ │ │ User-Agent │ nushell │ │ # => │ │ │ X-Amzn-Trace-Id │ Root=1-66b28d98-549045021ddb79ab3d0eda79 │ │ # => │ │ ╰────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯ │ # => │ json │ │ # => │ url │ https://httpbin.org/post │ # => ╰─────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

If the file happens to be a text file, you may need to additionally convert it to binary data before sending it. This can be done using the into binary command.