Design Notes

This chapter intends to give more in-depth overview of certain aspects of Nushell's design. The topics are not necessary for a basic usage, but reading them will help you understand how Nushell works and why.

We intend to expand this chapter in the future. If there is some topic that you find confusing and hard to understand, let us know. It might be a good candidate for a page here.

How Nushell Code Gets Run (EN) explains what happens when you run Nushell source code. It explains how Nushell is in many ways closer to classic compiled languages, like C or Rust, than to other shells and dynamic languages and hopefully clears some confusion that stems from that.