Command Reference

CommandBeschreibung
aliasAlias a command (with optional flags) to a new name.
allTest if every element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.
ansiOutput ANSI codes to change color and style of text.
ansi gradientAdd a color gradient (using ANSI color codes) to the given string.
ansi linkAdd a link (using OSC 8 escape sequence) to the given string.
ansi stripStrip ANSI escape sequences from a string.
anyTests if any element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.
appendAppend any number of rows to a table.
astPrint the abstract syntax tree (ast) for a pipeline.
attrVarious attributes for custom commands.
attr categoryAttribute for adding a category to custom commands.
attr completeAttribute for using another command as a completion source for all arguments.
attr complete externalAttribute for enabling use of the external completer for internal commands.
attr deprecatedAttribute for marking a command or flag as deprecated.
attr exampleAttribute for adding examples to custom commands.
attr search-termsAttribute for adding search terms to custom commands.
bannerPrint a banner for Nushell with information about the project
bitsVarious commands for working with bits.
bits andPerforms bitwise and for ints or binary values.
bits notPerforms logical negation on each bit.
bits orPerforms bitwise or for ints or binary values.
bits rolBitwise rotate left for ints or binary values.
bits rorBitwise rotate right for ints or binary values.
bits shlBitwise shift left for ints or binary values.
bits shrBitwise shift right for ints or binary values.
bits xorPerforms bitwise xor for ints or binary values.
breakBreak a loop.
bytesVarious commands for working with byte data.
bytes addAdd specified bytes to the input.
bytes atGet bytes defined by a range.
bytes buildCreate bytes from the arguments.
bytes collectConcatenate multiple binary into a single binary, with an optional separator between each.
bytes ends-withCheck if bytes ends with a pattern.
bytes index-ofReturns start index of first occurrence of pattern in bytes, or -1 if no match.
bytes lengthOutput the length of any bytes in the pipeline.
bytes removeRemove bytes.
bytes replaceFind and replace binary.
bytes reverseReverse the bytes in the pipeline.
bytes splitSplit input into multiple items using a separator.
bytes starts-withCheck if bytes starts with a pattern.
calDisplay a calendar.
cdChange directory.
charOutput special characters (e.g., 'newline').
chunk-byDivides a sequence into sub-sequences based on a closure.
chunksDivide a list, table or binary input into chunks of `chunk_size`.
clearClear the terminal.
collectCollect a stream into a value.
columnsGiven a record or table, produce a list of its columns' names.
commandlineView the current command line input buffer.
commandline editModify the current command line input buffer.
commandline get-cursorGet the current cursor position.
commandline set-cursorSet the current cursor position.
compactCreates a table with non-empty rows.
completeCapture the outputs and exit code from an external piped in command in a nushell table.
configEdit nushell configuration files.
config envEdit nu environment configurations.
config flattenShow the current configuration in a flattened form.
config nuEdit nu configurations.
config resetReset nushell environment configurations to default, and saves old config files in the config location as oldconfig.nu and oldenv.nu.
config use-colorsGet the configuration for color output.
constCreate a parse-time constant.
continueContinue a loop from the next iteration.
cpCopy files using uutils/coreutils cp.
dateDate-related commands.
date formatRemoved command: use `format date` instead.
date from-humanConvert a human readable datetime string to a datetime.
date humanizePrint a 'humanized' format for the date, relative to now.
date list-timezoneList supported time zones.
date nowGet the current date.
date to-timezoneConvert a date to a given time zone.
debugDebug print the value(s) piped in.
debug envShow environment variables as external commands would get it.
debug experimental-optionsShow all experimental options.
debug infoView process memory info.
debug profileProfile pipeline elements in a closure.
decodeDecode bytes into a string.
decode base32Decode a Base32 value.
decode base32hexEncode a base32hex value.
decode base64Decode a Base64 value.
decode hexHex decode a value.
defDefine a custom command.
defaultSets a default value if a row's column is missing or null.
describeDescribe the type and structure of the value(s) piped in.
detectVarious commands for detecting things.
detect columnsAttempt to automatically split text into multiple columns.
detect typeInfer Nushell datatype from a string.
doRun a closure, providing it with the pipeline input.
dropRemove items/rows from the end of the input list/table. Counterpart of `skip`. Opposite of `last`.
drop columnRemove N columns at the right-hand end of the input table. To remove columns by name, use `reject`.
drop nthDrop the selected rows.
duFind disk usage sizes of specified items.
eachRun a closure on each row of the input list, creating a new list with the results.
each whileRun a closure on each row of the input list until a null is found, then create a new list with the results.
echoReturns its arguments, ignoring the piped-in value.
encodeEncode a string into bytes.
encode base32Encode a string or binary value using Base32.
encode base32hexEncode a binary value or a string using base32hex.
encode base64Encode a string or binary value using Base64.
encode hexHex encode a binary value or a string.
enumerateEnumerate the elements in a stream.
errorVarious commands for working with errors.
error makeCreate an error.
everyShow (or skip) every n-th row, starting from the first one.
execExecute a command, replacing or exiting the current process, depending on platform.
exitExit Nu.
explainExplain closure contents.
exploreExplore acts as a table pager, just like `less` does for text.
exportExport definitions or environment variables from a module.
export aliasAlias a command (with optional flags) to a new name and export it from a module.
export constUse parse-time constant from a module and export them from this module.
export defDefine a custom command and export it from a module.
export externDefine an extern and export it from a module.
export moduleExport a custom module from a module.
export useUse definitions from a module and export them from this module.
export-envRun a block and preserve its environment in a current scope.
externDefine a signature for an external command.
fillFill and Align.
filterFilter values based on a predicate closure.
findSearches terms in the input.
firstReturn only the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `last`. Opposite of `skip`.
flattenFlatten the table.
forLoop over a range.
formatVarious commands for formatting data.
format bitsConvert value to a string of binary data represented by 0 and 1.
format dateFormat a given date using a format string.
format durationOutputs duration with a specified unit of time.
format filesizeConverts a column of filesizes to some specified format.
format numberFormat a number.
format patternFormat columns into a string using a simple pattern.
fromParse a string or binary data into structured data.
from csvParse text as .csv and create table.
from emlParse text as .eml and create record.
from icsParse text as .ics and create table.
from iniParse text as .ini and create table.
from jsonConvert from json to structured data.
from msgpackConvert MessagePack data into Nu values.
from msgpackzConvert brotli-compressed MessagePack data into Nu values.
from nuonConvert from nuon to structured data.
from odsParse OpenDocument Spreadsheet(.ods) data and create table.
from plistConvert plist to Nushell values
from ssvParse text as space-separated values and create a table. The default minimum number of spaces counted as a separator is 2.
from tomlParse text as .toml and create record.
from tsvParse text as .tsv and create table.
from urlParse url-encoded string as a record.
from vcfParse text as .vcf and create table.
from xlsxParse binary Excel(.xlsx) data and create table.
from xmlParse text as .xml and create record.
from yamlParse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.
from ymlParse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.
generateGenerate a list of values by successively invoking a closure.
getExtract data using a cell path.
globCreates a list of files and/or folders based on the glob pattern provided.
gridRenders the output to a textual terminal grid.
group-bySplits a list or table into groups, and returns a record containing those groups.
gstatGet the git status of a repo
hashApply hash function.
hash md5Hash a value using the md5 hash algorithm.
hash sha256Hash a value using the sha256 hash algorithm.
headersUse the first row of the table as column names.
helpDisplay help information about different parts of Nushell.
help aliasesShow help on nushell aliases.
help commandsShow help on nushell commands.
help escapesShow help on nushell string escapes.
help externsShow help on nushell externs.
help modulesShow help on nushell modules.
help operatorsShow help on nushell operators.
help pipe-and-redirectShow help on nushell pipes and redirects.
hideHide definitions in the current scope.
hide-envHide environment variables in the current scope.
histogramCreates a new table with a histogram based on the column name passed in.
historyGet the command history.
history importImport command line history.
history sessionGet the command history session.
httpVarious commands for working with http methods.
http deleteDelete the specified resource.
http getFetch the contents from a URL.
http headGet the headers from a URL.
http optionsRequests permitted communication options for a given URL.
http patchPatch a body to a URL.
http postPost a body to a URL.
http putPut a body to a URL.
ifConditionally run a block.
ignoreIgnore the output of the previous command in the pipeline.
incIncrement a value or version. Optionally use the column of a table.
inputGet input from the user.
input listInteractive list selection.
input listenListen for user interface event.
insertInsert a new column, using an expression or closure to create each row's values.
inspectInspect pipeline results while running a pipeline.
interleaveRead multiple streams in parallel and combine them into one stream.
intoCommands to convert data from one type to another.
into binaryConvert value to a binary primitive.
into boolConvert value to boolean.
into cell-pathConvert value to a cell-path.
into datetimeConvert text or timestamp into a datetime.
into durationConvert value to duration.
into filesizeConvert value to filesize.
into floatConvert data into floating point number.
into globConvert value to glob.
into intConvert value to integer.
into recordConvert value to record.
into sqliteConvert table into a SQLite database.
into stringConvert value to string.
into valueConvert custom values into base values.
is-adminCheck if nushell is running with administrator or root privileges.
is-emptyCheck for empty values.
is-not-emptyCheck for non-empty values.
is-terminalCheck if stdin, stdout, or stderr is a terminal.
itemsGiven a record, iterate on each pair of column name and associated value.
jobVarious commands for working with background jobs.
job flushClear this job's mailbox.
job idGet id of current job.
job killKill a background job.
job listList background jobs.
job recvRead a message from the mailbox.
job sendSend a message to the mailbox of a job.
job spawnSpawn a background job and retrieve its ID.
job tagAdd a description tag to a background job.
job unfreezeUnfreeze a frozen process job in foreground.
joinJoin two tables.
keybindingsKeybindings related commands.
keybindings defaultList default keybindings.
keybindings listList available options that can be used to create keybindings.
keybindings listenGet input from the user.
killKill a process using the process id.
lastReturn only the last several rows of the input. Counterpart of `first`. Opposite of `drop`.
lengthCount the number of items in an input list, rows in a table, or bytes in binary data.
letCreate a variable and give it a value.
let-env`let-env FOO = ...` has been removed, use `$env.FOO = ...` instead.
linesConverts input to lines.
load-envLoads an environment update from a record.
loopRun a block in a loop.
lsList the filenames, sizes, and modification times of items in a directory.
matchConditionally run a block on a matched value.
mathUse mathematical functions as aggregate functions on a list of numbers or tables.
math absReturns the absolute value of a number.
math arccosReturns the arccosine of the number.
math arccoshReturns the inverse of the hyperbolic cosine function.
math arcsinReturns the arcsine of the number.
math arcsinhReturns the inverse of the hyperbolic sine function.
math arctanReturns the arctangent of the number.
math arctanhReturns the inverse of the hyperbolic tangent function.
math avgReturns the average of a list of numbers.
math ceilReturns the ceil of a number (smallest integer greater than or equal to that number).
math cosReturns the cosine of the number.
math coshReturns the hyperbolic cosine of the number.
math expReturns e raised to the power of x.
math floorReturns the floor of a number (largest integer less than or equal to that number).
math lnReturns the natural logarithm. Base: (math e).
math logReturns the logarithm for an arbitrary base.
math maxReturns the maximum of a list of values, or of columns in a table.
math medianComputes the median of a list of numbers.
math minFinds the minimum within a list of values or tables.
math modeReturns the most frequent element(s) from a list of numbers or tables.
math productReturns the product of a list of numbers or the products of each column of a table.
math roundReturns the input number rounded to the specified precision.
math sinReturns the sine of the number.
math sinhReturns the hyperbolic sine of the number.
math sqrtReturns the square root of the input number.
math stddevReturns the standard deviation of a list of numbers, or of each column in a table.
math sumReturns the sum of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.
math tanReturns the tangent of the number.
math tanhReturns the hyperbolic tangent of the number.
math varianceReturns the variance of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.
mergeMerge the input with a record or table, overwriting values in matching columns.
merge deepMerge the input with a record or table, recursively merging values in matching columns.
metadataGet the metadata for items in the stream.
metadata accessAccess the metadata for the input stream within a closure.
metadata setSet the metadata for items in the stream.
mkdirCreate directories, with intermediary directories if required using uutils/coreutils mkdir.
mktempCreate temporary files or directories using uutils/coreutils mktemp.
moduleDefine a custom module.
moveMoves columns relative to other columns or make them the first/last columns. Flags are mutually exclusive.
mutCreate a mutable variable and give it a value.
mvMove files or directories using uutils/coreutils mv.
nu-checkValidate and parse input content.
nu-highlightSyntax highlight the input string.
openLoad a file into a cell, converting to table if possible (avoid by appending '--raw').
overlayCommands for manipulating overlays.
overlay hideHide an active overlay.
overlay listList all overlays with their active status.
overlay newCreate an empty overlay.
overlay useUse definitions from a module as an overlay.
panicCauses nushell to panic.
par-eachRun a closure on each row of the input list in parallel, creating a new list with the results.
parseParse columns from string data using a simple pattern or a supplied regular expression.
pathExplore and manipulate paths.
path basenameGet the final component of a path.
path dirnameGet the parent directory of a path.
path existsCheck whether a path exists.
path expandTry to expand a path to its absolute form.
path joinJoin a structured path or a list of path parts.
path parseConvert a path into structured data.
path relative-toExpress a path as relative to another path.
path selfGet the absolute path of the script or module containing this command at parse time.
path splitSplit a path into a list based on the system's path separator.
path typeGet the type of the object a path refers to (e.g., file, dir, symlink).
pluginCommands for managing plugins.
plugin addAdd a plugin to the plugin registry file.
plugin listList loaded and installed plugins.
plugin rmRemove a plugin from the plugin registry file.
plugin stopStop an installed plugin if it was running.
plugin useLoad a plugin from the plugin registry file into scope.
polarsOperate with data in a dataframe format.
polars aggPerforms a series of aggregations from a group-by.
polars agg-groupsCreates an agg_groups expression.
polars all-falseReturns true if all values are false.
polars all-trueReturns true if all values are true.
polars appendAppends a new dataframe.
polars arg-maxReturn index for max value in series.
polars arg-minReturn index for min value in series.
polars arg-sortReturns indexes for a sorted series.
polars arg-trueReturns indexes where values are true.
polars arg-uniqueReturns indexes for unique values.
polars arg-whereCreates an expression that returns the arguments where expression is true.
polars asCreates an alias expression.
polars as-dateConverts string to date.
polars as-datetimeConverts string to datetime.
polars cacheCaches operations in a new LazyFrame.
polars castCast a column to a different dtype.
polars colCreates a named column expression.
polars collectCollect lazy dataframe into eager dataframe.
polars columnsShow dataframe columns.
polars concatConcatenate two or more dataframes.
polars concat-strCreates a concat string expression.
polars containsChecks if a pattern is contained in a string.
polars convert-time-zoneConvert datetime to target timezone.
polars countReturns the number of non-null values in the column.
polars count-nullCounts null values.
polars cumulativeCumulative calculation for a column or series.
polars cutBin continuous values into discrete categories for a series.
polars datepartCreates an expression for capturing the specified datepart in a column.
polars decimalConverts a string column into a decimal column
polars dropCreates a new dataframe by dropping the selected columns.
polars drop-duplicatesDrops duplicate values in dataframe.
polars drop-nullsDrops null values in dataframe.
polars dummiesCreates a new dataframe with dummy variables.
polars explodeExplodes a dataframe or creates a explode expression.
polars expr-notCreates a not expression.
polars fill-nanReplaces NaN values with the given expression.
polars fill-nullReplaces NULL values with the given expression.
polars filterFilter dataframe based in expression.
polars filter-withFilters dataframe using a mask or expression as reference.
polars firstShow only the first number of rows or create a first expression
polars flattenAn alias for polars explode.
polars getCreates dataframe with the selected columns.
polars get-dayGets day from date.
polars get-hourGets hour from datetime.
polars get-minuteGets minute from date.
polars get-monthGets month from date.
polars get-nanosecondGets nanosecond from date.
polars get-ordinalGets ordinal from date.
polars get-secondGets second from date.
polars get-weekGets week from date.
polars get-weekdayGets weekday from date.
polars get-yearGets year from date.
polars group-byCreates a group-by object that can be used for other aggregations.
polars horizontalHorizontal calculation across multiple columns.
polars implodeAggregates values into a list.
polars integerConverts a string column into a integer column
polars into-dfConverts a list, table or record into a dataframe.
polars into-dtypeConvert a string to a specific datatype.
polars into-lazyConverts a dataframe into a lazy dataframe.
polars into-nuConverts a dataframe or an expression into nushell value for access and exploration.
polars into-reprDisplay a dataframe in its repr format.
polars into-schemaConvert a value to a polars schema object
polars is-duplicatedCreates mask indicating duplicated values.
polars is-inCreates an is-in expression or checks to see if the elements are contained in the right series
polars is-not-nullCreates mask where value is not null.
polars is-nullCreates mask where value is null.
polars is-uniqueCreates mask indicating unique values.
polars joinJoins a lazy frame with other lazy frame.
polars join-whereJoins a lazy frame with other lazy frame based on conditions.
polars lastCreates new dataframe with tail rows or creates a last expression.
polars lenReturn the number of rows in the context. This is similar to COUNT(*) in SQL.
polars list-containsChecks if an element is contained in a list.
polars litCreates a literal expression.
polars lowercaseLowercase the strings in the column.
polars mathCollection of math functions to be applied on one or more column expressions
polars maxCreates a max expression or aggregates columns to their max value.
polars meanCreates a mean expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their mean value.
polars medianMedian value from columns in a dataframe or creates expression for an aggregation
polars minCreates a min expression or aggregates columns to their min value.
polars n-uniqueCounts unique values.
polars notInverts boolean mask.
polars openOpens CSV, JSON, NDJSON/JSON lines, arrow, avro, or parquet file to create dataframe. A lazy dataframe will be created by default, if supported.
polars otherwiseCompletes a when expression.
polars overCompute expressions over a window group defined by partition expressions.
polars pivotPivot a DataFrame from long to wide format.
polars profileProfile a lazy dataframe.
polars qcutBin continuous values into discrete categories based on their quantiles for a series.
polars quantileAggregates the columns to the selected quantile.
polars queryQuery dataframe using SQL. Note: The dataframe is always named 'df' in your query's from clause.
polars renameRename a dataframe column.
polars replaceCreate an expression that replaces old values with new values
polars replace-time-zoneReplace the timezone information in a datetime column.
polars reverseReverses the LazyFrame
polars rollingRolling calculation for a series.
polars sampleCreate sample dataframe.
polars saveSaves a dataframe to disk. For lazy dataframes a sink operation will be used if the file type supports it (parquet, ipc/arrow, csv, and ndjson).
polars schemaShow schema for a dataframe.
polars selectSelects columns from lazyframe.
polars setSets value where given mask is true.
polars set-with-idxSets value in the given index.
polars shapeShows column and row size for a dataframe.
polars shiftShifts the values by a given period.
polars sliceCreates new dataframe from a slice of rows.
polars sort-bySorts a lazy dataframe based on expression(s).
polars stdCreates a std expression for an aggregation of std value from columns in a dataframe.
polars store-getGets a Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.
polars store-lsLists stored polars objects.
polars store-rmRemoves a stored Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.
polars str-joinConcatenates strings within a column or dataframes
polars str-lengthsGet lengths of all strings.
polars str-replaceReplace the leftmost (sub)string by a regex pattern.
polars str-replace-allReplace all (sub)strings by a regex pattern.
polars str-sliceSlices the string from the start position until the selected length.
polars str-splitSplit the string by a substring. The resulting dtype is list<str>.
polars str-strip-charsStrips specified characters from strings in a column
polars strftimeFormats date based on string rule.
polars struct-json-encodeConvert this struct to a string column with json values.
polars sumCreates a sum expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their sum value.
polars summaryFor a dataframe, produces descriptive statistics (summary statistics) for its numeric columns.
polars takeCreates new dataframe using the given indices.
polars truncateDivide the date/datetime range into buckets.
polars uniqueReturns unique values from a dataframe.
polars unnestDecompose struct columns into separate columns for each of their fields. The new columns will be inserted into the dataframe at the location of the struct column.
polars unpivotUnpivot a DataFrame from wide to long format.
polars uppercaseUppercase the strings in the column.
polars value-countsReturns a dataframe with the counts for unique values in series.
polars varCreate a var expression for an aggregation.
polars whenCreates and modifies a when expression.
polars with-columnAdds a series to the dataframe.
portGet a free TCP port from system.
prependPrepend any number of rows to a table.
printPrint the given values to stdout.
psView information about system processes.
pwdReturn the current working directory
queryShow all the query commands
query dbQuery a SQLite database with SQL statements.
query jsonexecute json query on json file (open --raw <file> | query json 'query string')
query webexecute selector query on html/web
query webpage-infouses the webpage crate to extract info from html: title, description, language, links, RSS feeds, Opengraph, Schema.org, and more
query xmlExecute XPath 1.0 query on XML input
randomGenerate a random value.
random binaryGenerate random bytes.
random boolGenerate a random boolean value.
random charsGenerate random chars uniformly distributed over ASCII letters and numbers: a-z, A-Z and 0-9.
random diceGenerate a random dice roll.
random floatGenerate a random float within a range [min..max].
random intGenerate a random integer [min..max].
random uuidGenerate a random uuid string of the specified version.
reduceAggregate a list (starting from the left) to a single value using an accumulator closure.
registryVarious commands for interacting with the system registry (Windows only).
registry queryQuery the Windows registry.
rejectRemove the given columns or rows from the table. Opposite of `select`.
renameCreates a new table with columns renamed.
returnReturn early from a custom command.
reverseReverses the input list or table.
rmRemove files and directories.
rollRolling commands for tables.
roll downRoll table rows down.
roll leftRoll record or table columns left.
roll rightRoll table columns right.
roll upRoll table rows up.
rotateRotates a table or record clockwise (default) or counter-clockwise (use --ccw flag).
run-externalRuns external command.
saveSave a file.
schemaShow the schema of a SQLite database.
scopeCommands for getting info about what is in scope.
scope aliasesOutput info on the aliases in the current scope.
scope commandsOutput info on the commands in the current scope.
scope engine-statsOutput stats on the engine in the current state.
scope externsOutput info on the known externals in the current scope.
scope modulesOutput info on the modules in the current scope.
scope variablesOutput info on the variables in the current scope.
selectSelect only these columns or rows from the input. Opposite of `reject`.
seqOutput sequences of numbers.
seq charPrint a sequence of ASCII characters.
seq datePrint sequences of dates.
shuffleShuffle rows randomly.
skipSkip the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `drop`. Opposite of `first`.
skip untilSkip elements of the input until a predicate is true.
skip whileSkip elements of the input while a predicate is true.
sleepDelay for a specified amount of time.
sliceReturn only the selected rows.
sortSort in increasing order.
sort-bySort by the given cell path or closure.
sourceRuns a script file in the current context.
source-envSource the environment from a source file into the current environment.
splitSplit contents across desired subcommand (like row, column) via the separator.
split cell-pathSplit a cell-path into its components.
split charsSplit a string into a list of characters.
split columnSplit a string into multiple columns using a separator.
split listSplit a list into multiple lists using a separator.
split rowSplit a string into multiple rows using a separator.
split wordsSplit a string's words into separate rows.
startOpen a folder, file, or website in the default application or viewer.
storVarious commands for working with the in-memory sqlite database.
stor createCreate a table in the in-memory sqlite database.
stor deleteDelete a table or specified rows in the in-memory sqlite database.
stor exportExport the in-memory sqlite database to a sqlite database file.
stor importImport a sqlite database file into the in-memory sqlite database.
stor insertInsert information into a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.
stor openOpens the in-memory sqlite database.
stor resetReset the in-memory database by dropping all tables.
stor updateUpdate information in a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.
strVarious commands for working with string data.
str camel-caseConvert a string to camelCase.
str capitalizeCapitalize first letter of text.
str containsChecks if string input contains a substring.
str distanceCompare two strings and return the edit distance/Levenshtein distance.
str downcaseMake text lowercase.
str ends-withCheck if an input ends with a string.
str expandGenerates all possible combinations defined in brace expansion syntax.
str index-ofReturns start index of first occurrence of string in input, or -1 if no match.
str joinConcatenate multiple strings into a single string, with an optional separator between each.
str kebab-caseConvert a string to kebab-case.
str lengthOutput the length of any strings in the pipeline.
str pascal-caseConvert a string to PascalCase.
str replaceFind and replace text.
str reverseReverse every string in the pipeline.
str screaming-snake-caseConvert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.
str snake-caseConvert a string to snake_case.
str starts-withCheck if an input starts with a string.
str statsGather word count statistics on the text.
str substringGet part of a string. Note that the first character of a string is index 0.
str title-caseConvert a string to Title Case.
str trimTrim whitespace or specific character.
str upcaseMake text uppercase.
sysView information about the system.
sys cpuView information about the system CPUs.
sys disksView information about the system disks.
sys hostView information about the system host.
sys memView information about the system memory.
sys netView information about the system network interfaces.
sys tempView the temperatures of system components.
sys usersView information about the users on the system.
tableRender the table.
takeTake only the first n elements of a list, or the first n bytes of a binary value.
take untilTake elements of the input until a predicate is true.
take whileTake elements of the input while a predicate is true.
teeCopy a stream to another command in parallel.
termCommands for querying information about the terminal.
term queryQuery the terminal for information.
term sizeReturns a record containing the number of columns (width) and rows (height) of the terminal.
timeitTime how long it takes a closure to run.
toTranslate structured data to a format.
to csvConvert table into .csv text .
to htmlConvert table into simple HTML.
to jsonConverts table data into JSON text.
to mdConvert table into simple Markdown.
to msgpackConvert Nu values into MessagePack.
to msgpackzConvert Nu values into brotli-compressed MessagePack.
to nuonConverts table data into Nuon (Nushell Object Notation) text.
to plistConvert Nu values into plist
to textConverts data into simple text.
to tomlConvert record into .toml text.
to tsvConvert table into .tsv text.
to xmlConvert special record structure into .xml text.
to yamlConvert table into .yaml/.yml text.
to ymlConvert table into .yaml/.yml text.
touchCreates one or more files.
transposeTransposes the table contents so rows become columns and columns become rows.
tryTry to run a block, if it fails optionally run a catch closure.
tutorRun the tutorial. To begin, run: tutor.
ulimitSet or get resource usage limits.
unamePrint certain system information using uutils/coreutils uname.
uniqReturn the distinct values in the input.
uniq-byReturn the distinct values in the input by the given column(s).
updateUpdate an existing column to have a new value.
update cellsUpdate the table cells.
upsertUpdate an existing column to have a new value, or insert a new column.
urlVarious commands for working with URLs.
url build-queryConverts record or table into query string applying percent-encoding.
url decodeConverts a percent-encoded web safe string to a string.
url encodeConverts a string to a percent encoded web safe string.
url joinConverts a record to url.
url parseParses a url.
url split-queryConverts query string into table applying percent-decoding.
useUse definitions from a module, making them available in your shell.
valuesGiven a record or table, produce a list of its columns' values.
versionDisplay Nu version, and its build configuration.
version checkChecks to see if you have the latest version of nushell.
viewVarious commands for viewing debug information.
view blocksView the blocks registered in nushell's EngineState memory.
view filesView the files registered in nushell's EngineState memory.
view irView the compiled IR code for a block of code.
view sourceView a block, module, or a definition.
view spanView the contents of a span.
watchWatch for file changes and execute Nu code when they happen.
whereFilter values of an input list based on a condition.
whichFinds a program file, alias or custom command. If `application` is not provided, all deduplicated commands will be returned.
whileConditionally run a block in a loop.
whoamiGet the current username using uutils/coreutils whoami.
windowCreates a sliding window of `window_size` that slide by n rows/elements across input.
with-envRuns a block with an environment variable set.
wrapWrap the value into a column.
zipCombine a stream with the input.