命令形言語から Nu への対応表

このテーブルは Nu の組込みコマンドやプラグインと他の命令型言語との対応関係を理解することを助けるためのものです。ここでは全ての Nu コマンドとそのコマンドが他の言語でどう使われているかをマッピングしています。コントリビューション歓迎です。

注: Nu が 0.14.1 以降であることを想定しています。

NushellPythonKotlin (Java)C++Rust
alias
appendlist.append, set.addaddpush_back, emplace_backpush, push_back
args
autoview
average(*)statistics.mean
binaryview(*)"{:x}".formatInteger.toHexString
calc, = mathmath operatorsmath operatorsmath operatorsmath operators
cd
clear
clip
compact
config
countlensize, lengthlengthlen
cpshutil.copy
datedatetime.date.todayjava.time.LocalDate.now
debug
default
drop
dushutil.disk_usage
eachforforforfor
echoprintprintlnprintfprintln!
enter
evaluate_by
exitexitSystem.exit, kotlin.system.exitProcessexitexit
firstlist[0]List[0], peekvector[0], topVec[0]
formatformatformatformatformat!
fromcsv, json, sqlite3
getdict["key"]Map["key"]map["key"]HashMap["key"], get, entry
group_byitertools.groupbygroupBygroup_by
headers
helphelp
histogram
history
http(*)urllib.request.urlopen
inc(*)x += 1x++x++x += 1
insertlist.insert
is_emptyis NoneisEmptyemptyis_empty
keeplist[:x]&Vec[..x]
keep_until
keep_whileitertools.takewhile
killos.kill
lastlist[-1]&Vec[Vec.len()-1]
linessplit, splitlinessplitviews::splitsplit, split_whitespace, rsplit, lines
lsos.listdir
map_max_by
match(*)re.findallRegex.matchesregex_match
merge
mkdiros.mkdir
mvshutil.move
next
nthlist[x]List[x]vector[x]Vec[x]
openopen
parse
pivot, =transposezip(*matrix)
post(*)urllib.request.urlopen
prependdeque.appendleft
prev
ps(*)os.listdir('/proc')
pwdos.getcwd
rangerange.., until, downTo, stepiota..
reduce_byfunctools.reducereducereducefold, rfold, scan
reject
renameshutil.move
reversereversed, list.reversereverse, reversed, asReversedreverserev
rmos.remove
saveio.TextIOWrapper.write
select(***){k:dict[k] for k in keylist}
shells
shufflerandom.shuffle
sizelen
skiplist[x:]&Vec[x..]
skip_until
skip_whileitertools.dropwhile
sort-bysorted, list.sortsortedBy, sortedWith, Arrays.sort, Collections.sortsortsort
split_bystr.split{,lines}, re.splitsplitviews::splitsplit
split_column
split_row
str(*)str functionsString functionsstring functions&str, String functions
sumsumsumreducesum
sys(*)sys
table
tags
textview(*)
tree(*)
tocsv, json, sqlite3
touchopen(path, 'a').close()
trimstrip, rstrip, lstriptrim, trimStart, trimEndregextrim, trim*{start,end}, strip*{suffix,prefix}
uniqsetSetsetHashSet
update(**)
versionsys.version, sys.version_info
with_envos.environ
what
wherefilterfilterfilterfilter
whichshutil.which
wrap
  • * - these commands are part of the standard plugins
  • ** - renamed from edit to update in 0.13.1
  • *** - renamed from pick to select in 0.13.1