Coloring and Theming in Nu
Many parts of Nushell's interface can have their color customized. All of these can be set in the
config.nu configuration file. If you see the
# outside of a text value in the config file it means the text after it is commented out.
Table Borders
Table borders are controlled by the
$env.config.table.mode setting. It can be changed at run time, or in the
config.nu file:
$env.config.table.mode = 'rounded'
The options for
$env.config.table.mode can be listed with
table --list:
ascii_rounded
basic_compact
basic
compact_double
compact
default
dots
double
heavy
light
markdown
none
psql
reinforced
restructured
rounded
single
thin
with_love
Examples:
$env.config.table.mode = 'rounded'
table --list | first 5
# => ╭───┬────────────────╮
# => │ 0 │ basic │
# => │ 1 │ compact │
# => │ 2 │ compact_double │
# => │ 3 │ default │
# => │ 4 │ heavy │
# => ╰───┴────────────────╯
$env.config.table.mode = 'psql'
table --list | first 5
# => 0 | basic
# => 1 | compact
# => 2 | compact_double
# => 3 | default
# => 4 | heavy
Color Configuration
The color configuration is defined in
$env.config.color_config. The current configuration can be printed with:
$env.config.color_config | sort
The color and style-attributes can be declared in multiple alternative formats.
r- normal color red's abbreviation
rb- normal color red's abbreviation with bold attribute
red- normal color red
red_bold- normal color red with bold attribute
"#ff0000"- "#hex" format foreground color red (quotes are required)
{ fg: "#ff0000" bg: "#0000ff" attr: b }- "full #hex" format foreground red in "#hex" format with a background of blue in "#hex" format with an attribute of bold abbreviated.
{|x| 'yellow' }- closure returning a string with one of the color representations listed above
{|x| { fg: "#ff0000" bg: "#0000ff" attr: b } }- closure returning a valid record
Attributes
|code
|meaning
|l
|blink
|b
|bold
|d
|dimmed
|h
|hidden
|i
|italic
|r
|reverse
|s
|strikethrough
|u
|underline
|n
|nothing
|defaults to nothing
Normal Colors and Abbreviations
|code
|name
g
green
gb
green_bold
gu
green_underline
gi
green_italic
gd
green_dimmed
gr
green_reverse
bg_g
bg_green
lg
light_green
lgb
light_green_bold
lgu
light_green_underline
lgi
light_green_italic
lgd
light_green_dimmed
lgr
light_green_reverse
bg_lg
bg_light_green
r
red
rb
red_bold
ru
red_underline
ri
red_italic
rd
red_dimmed
rr
red_reverse
bg_r
bg_red
lr
light_red
lrb
light_red_bold
lru
light_red_underline
lri
light_red_italic
lrd
light_red_dimmed
lrr
light_red_reverse
bg_lr
bg_light_red
u
blue
ub
blue_bold
uu
blue_underline
ui
blue_italic
ud
blue_dimmed
ur
blue_reverse
bg_u
bg_blue
lu
light_blue
lub
light_blue_bold
luu
light_blue_underline
lui
light_blue_italic
lud
light_blue_dimmed
lur
light_blue_reverse
bg_lu
bg_light_blue
b
black
bb
black_bold
bu
black_underline
bi
black_italic
bd
black_dimmed
br
black_reverse
bg_b
bg_black
ligr
light_gray
ligrb
light_gray_bold
ligru
light_gray_underline
ligri
light_gray_italic
ligrd
light_gray_dimmed
ligrr
light_gray_reverse
bg_ligr
bg_light_gray
y
yellow
yb
yellow_bold
yu
yellow_underline
yi
yellow_italic
yd
yellow_dimmed
yr
yellow_reverse
bg_y
bg_yellow
ly
light_yellow
lyb
light_yellow_bold
lyu
light_yellow_underline
lyi
light_yellow_italic
lyd
light_yellow_dimmed
lyr
light_yellow_reverse
bg_ly
bg_light_yellow
p
purple
pb
purple_bold
pu
purple_underline
pi
purple_italic
pd
purple_dimmed
pr
purple_reverse
bg_p
bg_purple
lp
light_purple
lpb
light_purple_bold
lpu
light_purple_underline
lpi
light_purple_italic
lpd
light_purple_dimmed
lpr
light_purple_reverse
bg_lp
bg_light_purple
m
magenta
mb
magenta_bold
mu
magenta_underline
mi
magenta_italic
md
magenta_dimmed
mr
magenta_reverse
bg_m
bg_magenta
lm
light_magenta
lmb
light_magenta_bold
lmu
light_magenta_underline
lmi
light_magenta_italic
lmd
light_magenta_dimmed
lmr
light_magenta_reverse
bg_lm
bg_light_magenta
c
cyan
cb
cyan_bold
cu
cyan_underline
ci
cyan_italic
cd
cyan_dimmed
cr
cyan_reverse
bg_c
bg_cyan
lc
light_cyan
lcb
light_cyan_bold
lcu
light_cyan_underline
lci
light_cyan_italic
lcd
light_cyan_dimmed
lcr
light_cyan_reverse
bg_lc
bg_light_cyan
w
white
wb
white_bold
wu
white_underline
wi
white_italic
wd
white_dimmed
wr
white_reverse
bg_w
bg_white
dgr
dark_gray
dgrb
dark_gray_bold
dgru
dark_gray_underline
dgri
dark_gray_italic
dgrd
dark_gray_dimmed
dgrr
dark_gray_reverse
bg_dgr
bg_dark_gray
def
default
defb
default_bold
defu
default_underline
defi
default_italic
defd
default_dimmed
defr
default_reverse
bg_def
bg_default
"#hex" Format
The "#hex" format is one way you typically see colors represented. It's simply the
# character followed by 6 characters. The first two are for
red, the second two are for
green, and the third two are for
blue. It's important that this string be surrounded in quotes, otherwise Nushell thinks it's a commented out string.
Example: The primary
red color is
"#ff0000" or
"#FF0000". Upper and lower case in letters shouldn't make a difference.
This
"#hex" format allows us to specify 24-bit truecolor tones to different parts of Nushell.
Full
"#hex" Format
The
full "#hex" format is a take on the
"#hex" format but allows one to specify the foreground, background, and attributes in one line.
Example:
{ fg: "#ff0000" bg: "#0000ff" attr: b }
- foreground of red in "#hex" format
- background of blue in "#hex" format
- attribute of bold abbreviated
Closure
Note: Closures are only executed for table output. They do not work in other contexts like for
shape_ configurations, when printing a value directly, or as a value in a list.
For example:
$env.config.color_config.filesize = {|x| if $x == 0b { 'dark_gray' } else if $x < 1mb { 'cyan' } else { 'blue' } }
$env.config.color_config.bool = {|x| if $x { 'green' } else { 'light_red' } }
{a:true,b:false,c:0mb,d:0.5mb,e:10mib}
prints
╭───┬───────────╮
│ a │ true │
│ b │ false │
│ c │ 0 B │
│ d │ 488.3 KiB │
│ e │ 10.0 MiB │
╰───┴───────────╯
with a green
true, a light red
false, a dark grey
0 B, a cyan
488.3 KiB, and a blue
10.0 MiB.
Primitive Values
Primitive values are things like
int and
string. Primitive values and shapes can be set with a variety of color symbologies seen above.
This is the current list of primitives. Not all of these are configurable. The configurable ones are marked with *.
|primitive
|default color
|configurable
any
binary
|Color::White.normal()
|*
block
|Color::White.normal()
|*
bool
|Color::White.normal()
|*
cellpath
|Color::White.normal()
|*
condition
custom
date
|Color::White.normal()
|*
duration
|Color::White.normal()
|*
expression
filesize
|Color::White.normal()
|*
float
|Color::White.normal()
|*
glob
import
int
|Color::White.normal()
|*
list
|Color::White.normal()
|*
nothing
|Color::White.normal()
|*
number
operator
path
range
|Color::White.normal()
|*
record
|Color::White.normal()
|*
signature
string
|Color::White.normal()
|*
table
var
vardecl
variable
Special "primitives" (not really primitives but they exist solely for coloring)
|primitive
|default color
|configurable
leading_trailing_space_bg
|Color::Rgb(128, 128, 128))
|*
header
|Color::Green.bold()
|*
empty
|Color::Blue.normal()
|*
row_index
|Color::Green.bold()
|*
hints
|Color::DarkGray.normal()
|*
Here's a small example of changing some of these values.
$env.config.color_config.separator = purple
$env.config.color_config.leading_trailing_space_bg = "#ffffff"
$env.config.color_config.header = gb
$env.config.color_config.date = wd
$env.config.color_config.filesize = c
$env.config.color_config.row_index = cb
$env.config.color_config.bool = red
$env.config.color_config.int = green
$env.config.color_config.duration = blue_bold
$env.config.color_config.range = purple
$env.config.color_config.float = red
$env.config.color_config.string = white
$env.config.color_config.nothing = red
$env.config.color_config.binary = red
$env.config.color_config.cellpath = cyan
$env.config.color_config.hints = dark_gray
Here's another small example using multiple color syntaxes with some comments.
$env.config.color_config.separator = "#88b719" # this sets only the foreground color like PR #486
$env.config.color_config.leading_trailing_space_bg = white # this sets only the foreground color in the original style
$env.config.color_config.header = { # this is like PR #489
fg: "#B01455", # note, quotes are required on the values with hex colors
bg: "#ffb900", # note, commas are not required, it could also be all on one line
attr: bli # note, there are no quotes around this value. it works with or without quotes
}
$env.config.color_config.date = "#75507B"
$env.config.color_config.filesize = "#729fcf"
$env.config.color_config.row_index = {
# note, that this is another way to set only the foreground, no need to specify bg and attr
fg: "#e50914"
}
Shape Values
As mentioned above,
shape is a term used to indicate the syntax coloring.
Here's the current list of flat shapes.
|shape
|default style
|configurable
shape_block
|fg(Color::Blue).bold()
|*
shape_bool
|fg(Color::LightCyan)
|*
shape_custom
|bold()
|*
shape_external
|fg(Color::Cyan)
|*
shape_externalarg
|fg(Color::Green).bold()
|*
shape_filepath
|fg(Color::Cyan)
|*
shape_flag
|fg(Color::Blue).bold()
|*
shape_float
|fg(Color::Purple).bold()
|*
shape_garbage
|fg(Color::White).on(Color::Red).bold()
|*
shape_globpattern
|fg(Color::Cyan).bold()
|*
shape_int
|fg(Color::Purple).bold()
|*
shape_internalcall
|fg(Color::Cyan).bold()
|*
shape_list
|fg(Color::Cyan).bold()
|*
shape_literal
|fg(Color::Blue)
|*
shape_nothing
|fg(Color::LightCyan)
|*
shape_operator
|fg(Color::Yellow)
|*
shape_pipe
|fg(Color::Purple).bold()
|*
shape_range
|fg(Color::Yellow).bold()
|*
shape_record
|fg(Color::Cyan).bold()
|*
shape_signature
|fg(Color::Green).bold()
|*
shape_string
|fg(Color::Green)
|*
shape_string_interpolation
|fg(Color::Cyan).bold()
|*
shape_table
|fg(Color::Blue).bold()
|*
shape_variable
|fg(Color::Purple)
|*
Here's a small example of how to apply color to these items. Anything not overridden will receive its default color.
$env.config.color_config.shape_garbage: { fg: "#FFFFFF" bg: "#FF0000" attr: b}
$env.config.color_config.shape_bool: green
$env.config.color_config.shape_int: { fg: "#0000ff" attr: b}
Prompt Configuration and Coloring
The Nushell prompt is configurable through these environment variables and config items:
PROMPT_COMMAND: Code to execute for setting up the prompt (block)
PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT: Code to execute for setting up the RIGHT prompt (block) (see oh-my.nu in nu_scripts)
PROMPT_INDICATOR= "〉": The indicator printed after the prompt (by default ">"-like Unicode symbol)
PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_INSERT= ": "
PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_NORMAL= "v "
PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR= "::: "
render_right_prompt_on_last_line: Bool value to enable or disable the right prompt to be rendered on the last line of the prompt
Example: For a simple prompt one could do this. Note that
PROMPT_COMMAND requires a
block whereas the others require a
string.
$env.PROMPT_COMMAND = { $"(date now | format date '%m/%d/%Y %I:%M:%S%.3f'): (pwd | path basename)" }
If you don't like the default
PROMPT_INDICATOR you could change it like this.
$env.PROMPT_INDICATOR = "> "
If you're using
starship, you'll most likely want to show the right prompt on the last line of the prompt, just like zsh or fish. You could modify the
config.nu file, just set
render_right_prompt_on_last_line to true:
$env.config.render_right_prompt_on_last_line = true
Coloring of the prompt is controlled by the
block in
PROMPT_COMMAND where you can write your own custom prompt. We've written a slightly fancy one that has git statuses located in the nu_scripts repo.
Transient Prompt
If you want a different prompt displayed for previously entered commands, you can use Nushell's transient prompt feature. This can be useful if your prompt has lots of information that is unnecessary to show for previous lines (e.g. time and Git status), since you can make it so that previous lines show with a shorter prompt.
Each of the
PROMPT_* variables has a corresponding
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_* variable to be used for changing that segment when displaying past prompts:
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND,
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT,
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR,
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_INSERT,
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_NORMAL,
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR. By default, the
PROMPT_* variables are used for displaying past prompts.
For example, if you want to make past prompts show up without a left prompt entirely and leave only the indicator, you can use:
$env.TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND = ""
If you want to go back to the normal left prompt, you'll have to unset
TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND:
hide-env TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND
LS_COLORS Colors for the
ls Command
Nushell will respect and use the
LS_COLORS environment variable setting on Mac, Linux, and Windows. This setting allows you to define the coloring of file types when you do a
ls. For instance, you can make directories one color,
.md Markdown files another color,
.toml files yet another color, etc. There are a variety of ways to color and style your file types.
If
LS_COLORS is not set, nushell will default to a built-in
LS_COLORS setting, based on 8-bit (extended) ANSI colors.
Understanding
LS_COLORS
LS_COLORS contains a colon (
:) separated list of records that map file types and file names to styling attributes (
selector=attributes).
The selector can be a file type specified like
di for "directory identifier", or
*.nu for files with the
.nu file extension.
The attributes are a list of semicolon (
;) separated numbers. Note that which attributes and attribute formats are supported depends on the terminal you are using.
- Style attributes like
0normal,
1bold,
3italic,
5blink, etc
- Foreground colors
30-
37and
90-
97
- Background colors
40-
47and
100-
107
- RGB foreground prefixed with
38;2, optionally followed by additional attributes
- RGB background prefixed with
48;2, optionally followed by additional attributes
For example:
$env.LS_COLORS = "di=1;34:*.nu=3;33;46": Bold directories, italic yellow foreground cyan background
*.nu files
$env.LS_COLORS = "di=48;2;200;0;0;5": Red background blinking directories
vivid Themes
For example, you can use the third-party tool vivid, which runs on multiple platforms, has many themes defined, and generates a
LS_COLORS configuration from it.
After downloading and extracting the binary, you can use it with:
$env.LS_COLORS = (vivid generate molokai)
or with an alternative theme:
$env.LS_COLORS = (vivid generate ayu)
You can put this command into your Nushell configuration for it to become the default coloring.
Theming
Theming combines all the coloring above. Here's a quick example of one we put together quickly to demonstrate the ability to theme. This is a spin on the
base16 themes that we see so widespread on the web.
The key to making theming work is to make sure you specify all themes and colors you're going to use in the
config.nu file before you declare the
let config = line.
# let's define some colors
let base00 = "#181818" # Default Background
let base01 = "#282828" # Lighter Background (Used for status bars, line number and folding marks)
let base02 = "#383838" # Selection Background
let base03 = "#585858" # Comments, Invisibles, Line Highlighting
let base04 = "#b8b8b8" # Dark Foreground (Used for status bars)
let base05 = "#d8d8d8" # Default Foreground, Caret, Delimiters, Operators
let base06 = "#e8e8e8" # Light Foreground (Not often used)
let base07 = "#f8f8f8" # Light Background (Not often used)
let base08 = "#ab4642" # Variables, XML Tags, Markup Link Text, Markup Lists, Diff Deleted
let base09 = "#dc9656" # Integers, Boolean, Constants, XML Attributes, Markup Link Url
let base0a = "#f7ca88" # Classes, Markup Bold, Search Text Background
let base0b = "#a1b56c" # Strings, Inherited Class, Markup Code, Diff Inserted
let base0c = "#86c1b9" # Support, Regular Expressions, Escape Characters, Markup Quotes
let base0d = "#7cafc2" # Functions, Methods, Attribute IDs, Headings
let base0e = "#ba8baf" # Keywords, Storage, Selector, Markup Italic, Diff Changed
let base0f = "#a16946" # Deprecated, Opening/Closing Embedded Language Tags, e.g. <?php ?>
# we're creating a theme here that uses the colors we defined above.
let base16_theme = {
separator: $base03
leading_trailing_space_bg: $base04
header: $base0b
date: $base0e
filesize: $base0d
row_index: $base0c
bool: $base08
int: $base0b
duration: $base08
range: $base08
float: $base08
string: $base04
nothing: $base08
binary: $base08
cellpath: $base08
hints: dark_gray
# shape_garbage: { fg: $base07 bg: $base08 attr: b } # base16 white on red
# but i like the regular white on red for parse errors
shape_garbage: { fg: "#FFFFFF" bg: "#FF0000" attr: b }
shape_bool: $base0d
shape_int: { fg: $base0e attr: b }
shape_float: { fg: $base0e attr: b }
shape_range: { fg: $base0a attr: b }
shape_internalcall: { fg: $base0c attr: b }
shape_external: $base0c
shape_externalarg: { fg: $base0b attr: b }
shape_literal: $base0d
shape_operator: $base0a
shape_signature: { fg: $base0b attr: b }
shape_string: $base0b
shape_filepath: $base0d
shape_globpattern: { fg: $base0d attr: b }
shape_variable: $base0e
shape_flag: { fg: $base0d attr: b }
shape_custom: { attr: b }
}
# now let's apply our regular config settings but also apply the "color_config:" theme that we specified above.
$env.config.animate_prompt: false
$env.config.color_config: $base16_theme # <-- this is the theme
$env.config.edit_mode: emacs # vi
$env.config.filesize_format: "b" # b, kb, kib, mb, mib, gb, gib, tb, tib, pb, pib, eb, eib, auto
$env.config.filesize_metric: true
$env.config.float_precision: 2
$env.config.footer_mode: always #always, never, number_of_rows, auto
$env.config.log_level: error
$env.config.max_history_size: 10000
$env.config.table_mode: rounded # basic, compact, compact_double, light, thin, with_love, rounded, reinforced, heavy, none, other
$env.config.use_ansi_coloring: true
$env.config.use_grid_icons: true
$env.config.use_ls_colors: true
if you want to go full-tilt on theming, you'll want to theme all the items I mentioned at the very beginning, including LS_COLORS, and the prompt. Good luck!
Working on Light Background Terminal
Nushell's standard library contains a
config module with default light and dark themes. If you are working on a light background terminal, you can apply the light theme easily.
# in $nu.config-path
use std/config light-theme # add this line to load the theme into scope
$env.config = {
# ...
color_config: (light-theme) # after using dark-theme or light-theme from std, you can change this with `(dark-theme)` in place of `(light-theme)`.
# ...
}
You can also load the dark theme.
# in $nu.config-path
use std/config dark-theme
$env.config = {
# ...
color_config: (dark-theme)
# ...
}
Accessibility
It's often desired to have the minimum amount of decorations when using a screen reader. In those cases, it's possible to disable borders and other decorations for both table and errors with the following options:
# in $nu.config-path
$env.config = {
...
table: {
...
mode: "none"
...
}
error_style: "plain"
...
}
Line Editor Menus (completion, history, help…)
Reedline (Nu’s line editor) style is not using the
color_config key. Instead, each menu has its own style to be configured separately. See the section dedicated to Reedline’s menus configuration to learn more on this.