Coloring and Theming in Nu

Many parts of Nushell's interface can have their color customized. All of these can be set in the config.nu configuration file. If you see the # outside of a text value in the config file it means the text after it is commented out.

Table borders are controlled by the $env.config.table.mode setting. It can be changed at run time, or in the config.nu file:

$env .config.table.mode = 'rounded'

The options for $env.config.table.mode can be listed with table --list :

ascii_rounded

basic_compact

basic

compact_double

compact

default

dots

double

heavy

light

markdown

none

psql

reinforced

restructured

rounded

single

thin

with_love

Examples:

$env .config.table.mode = 'rounded' table -- list | first 5 # => ╭───┬────────────────╮ # => │ 0 │ basic │ # => │ 1 │ compact │ # => │ 2 │ compact_double │ # => │ 3 │ default │ # => │ 4 │ heavy │ # => ╰───┴────────────────╯ $env .config.table.mode = 'psql' table -- list | first 5 # => 0 | basic # => 1 | compact # => 2 | compact_double # => 3 | default # => 4 | heavy

The color configuration is defined in $env.config.color_config . The current configuration can be printed with:

$env .config.color_config | sort

The color and style-attributes can be declared in multiple alternative formats.

r - normal color red's abbreviation

- normal color red's abbreviation rb - normal color red's abbreviation with bold attribute

- normal color red's abbreviation with bold attribute red - normal color red

- normal color red red_bold - normal color red with bold attribute

- normal color red with bold attribute "#ff0000" - "#hex" format foreground color red (quotes are required)

- "#hex" format foreground color red (quotes are required) { fg: "#ff0000" bg: "#0000ff" attr: b } - "full #hex" format foreground red in "#hex" format with a background of blue in "#hex" format with an attribute of bold abbreviated.

- "full #hex" format foreground red in "#hex" format with a background of blue in "#hex" format with an attribute of bold abbreviated. {|x| 'yellow' } - closure returning a string with one of the color representations listed above

- closure returning a string with one of the color representations listed above {|x| { fg: "#ff0000" bg: "#0000ff" attr: b } } - closure returning a valid record

code meaning l blink b bold d dimmed h hidden i italic r reverse s strikethrough u underline n nothing defaults to nothing

code name g green gb green_bold gu green_underline gi green_italic gd green_dimmed gr green_reverse bg_g bg_green lg light_green lgb light_green_bold lgu light_green_underline lgi light_green_italic lgd light_green_dimmed lgr light_green_reverse bg_lg bg_light_green r red rb red_bold ru red_underline ri red_italic rd red_dimmed rr red_reverse bg_r bg_red lr light_red lrb light_red_bold lru light_red_underline lri light_red_italic lrd light_red_dimmed lrr light_red_reverse bg_lr bg_light_red u blue ub blue_bold uu blue_underline ui blue_italic ud blue_dimmed ur blue_reverse bg_u bg_blue lu light_blue lub light_blue_bold luu light_blue_underline lui light_blue_italic lud light_blue_dimmed lur light_blue_reverse bg_lu bg_light_blue b black bb black_bold bu black_underline bi black_italic bd black_dimmed br black_reverse bg_b bg_black ligr light_gray ligrb light_gray_bold ligru light_gray_underline ligri light_gray_italic ligrd light_gray_dimmed ligrr light_gray_reverse bg_ligr bg_light_gray y yellow yb yellow_bold yu yellow_underline yi yellow_italic yd yellow_dimmed yr yellow_reverse bg_y bg_yellow ly light_yellow lyb light_yellow_bold lyu light_yellow_underline lyi light_yellow_italic lyd light_yellow_dimmed lyr light_yellow_reverse bg_ly bg_light_yellow p purple pb purple_bold pu purple_underline pi purple_italic pd purple_dimmed pr purple_reverse bg_p bg_purple lp light_purple lpb light_purple_bold lpu light_purple_underline lpi light_purple_italic lpd light_purple_dimmed lpr light_purple_reverse bg_lp bg_light_purple m magenta mb magenta_bold mu magenta_underline mi magenta_italic md magenta_dimmed mr magenta_reverse bg_m bg_magenta lm light_magenta lmb light_magenta_bold lmu light_magenta_underline lmi light_magenta_italic lmd light_magenta_dimmed lmr light_magenta_reverse bg_lm bg_light_magenta c cyan cb cyan_bold cu cyan_underline ci cyan_italic cd cyan_dimmed cr cyan_reverse bg_c bg_cyan lc light_cyan lcb light_cyan_bold lcu light_cyan_underline lci light_cyan_italic lcd light_cyan_dimmed lcr light_cyan_reverse bg_lc bg_light_cyan w white wb white_bold wu white_underline wi white_italic wd white_dimmed wr white_reverse bg_w bg_white dgr dark_gray dgrb dark_gray_bold dgru dark_gray_underline dgri dark_gray_italic dgrd dark_gray_dimmed dgrr dark_gray_reverse bg_dgr bg_dark_gray def default defb default_bold defu default_underline defi default_italic defd default_dimmed defr default_reverse bg_def bg_default

The "#hex" format is one way you typically see colors represented. It's simply the # character followed by 6 characters. The first two are for red , the second two are for green , and the third two are for blue . It's important that this string be surrounded in quotes, otherwise Nushell thinks it's a commented out string.

Example: The primary red color is "#ff0000" or "#FF0000" . Upper and lower case in letters shouldn't make a difference.

This "#hex" format allows us to specify 24-bit truecolor tones to different parts of Nushell.

The full "#hex" format is a take on the "#hex" format but allows one to specify the foreground, background, and attributes in one line.

Example: { fg: "#ff0000" bg: "#0000ff" attr: b }

foreground of red in "#hex" format

background of blue in "#hex" format

attribute of bold abbreviated

Note: Closures are only executed for table output. They do not work in other contexts like for shape_ configurations, when printing a value directly, or as a value in a list.

For example:

$env .config.color_config.filesize = {| x | if $x == 0b { 'dark_gray' } else if $x < 1mb { 'cyan' } else { 'blue' } } $env .config.color_config.bool = {| x | if $x { 'green' } else { 'light_red' } } { a : true , b : false , c : 0mb , d : 0.5mb , e : 10mib }

prints

╭───┬───────────╮ │ a │ true │ │ b │ false │ │ c │ 0 B │ │ d │ 488.3 KiB │ │ e │ 10.0 MiB │ ╰───┴───────────╯

with a green true , a light red false , a dark grey 0 B , a cyan 488.3 KiB , and a blue 10.0 MiB .

Primitive values are things like int and string . Primitive values and shapes can be set with a variety of color symbologies seen above.

This is the current list of primitives. Not all of these are configurable. The configurable ones are marked with *.

primitive default color configurable any binary Color::White.normal() * block Color::White.normal() * bool Color::White.normal() * cellpath Color::White.normal() * condition custom date Color::White.normal() * duration Color::White.normal() * expression filesize Color::White.normal() * float Color::White.normal() * glob import int Color::White.normal() * list Color::White.normal() * nothing Color::White.normal() * number operator path range Color::White.normal() * record Color::White.normal() * signature string Color::White.normal() * table var vardecl variable

primitive default color configurable leading_trailing_space_bg Color::Rgb(128, 128, 128)) * header Color::Green.bold() * empty Color::Blue.normal() * row_index Color::Green.bold() * hints Color::DarkGray.normal() *

Here's a small example of changing some of these values.

$env .config.color_config.separator = purple $env .config.color_config.leading_trailing_space_bg = "#ffffff" $env .config.color_config.header = gb $env .config.color_config.date = wd $env .config.color_config.filesize = c $env .config.color_config.row_index = cb $env .config.color_config.bool = red $env .config.color_config.int = green $env .config.color_config.duration = blue_bold $env .config.color_config.range = purple $env .config.color_config.float = red $env .config.color_config.string = white $env .config.color_config.nothing = red $env .config.color_config.binary = red $env .config.color_config.cellpath = cyan $env .config.color_config.hints = dark_gray

Here's another small example using multiple color syntaxes with some comments.

$env .config.color_config.separator = "#88b719" # this sets only the foreground color like PR #486 $env .config.color_config.leading_trailing_space_bg = white # this sets only the foreground color in the original style $env .config.color_config.header = { # this is like PR #489 fg : "#B01455" , # note, quotes are required on the values with hex colors bg : "#ffb900" , # note, commas are not required, it could also be all on one line attr : bli # note, there are no quotes around this value. it works with or without quotes } $env .config.color_config.date = "#75507B" $env .config.color_config.filesize = "#729fcf" $env .config.color_config.row_index = { # note, that this is another way to set only the foreground, no need to specify bg and attr fg : "#e50914" }

As mentioned above, shape is a term used to indicate the syntax coloring.

Here's the current list of flat shapes.

shape default style configurable shape_block fg(Color::Blue).bold() * shape_bool fg(Color::LightCyan) * shape_custom bold() * shape_external fg(Color::Cyan) * shape_externalarg fg(Color::Green).bold() * shape_filepath fg(Color::Cyan) * shape_flag fg(Color::Blue).bold() * shape_float fg(Color::Purple).bold() * shape_garbage fg(Color::White).on(Color::Red).bold() * shape_globpattern fg(Color::Cyan).bold() * shape_int fg(Color::Purple).bold() * shape_internalcall fg(Color::Cyan).bold() * shape_list fg(Color::Cyan).bold() * shape_literal fg(Color::Blue) * shape_nothing fg(Color::LightCyan) * shape_operator fg(Color::Yellow) * shape_pipe fg(Color::Purple).bold() * shape_range fg(Color::Yellow).bold() * shape_record fg(Color::Cyan).bold() * shape_signature fg(Color::Green).bold() * shape_string fg(Color::Green) * shape_string_interpolation fg(Color::Cyan).bold() * shape_table fg(Color::Blue).bold() * shape_variable fg(Color::Purple) *

Here's a small example of how to apply color to these items. Anything not overridden will receive its default color.

$env .config.color_config.shape_garbage : { fg : "#FFFFFF" bg : "#FF0000" attr : b } $env .config.color_config.shape_bool : green $env .config.color_config.shape_int : { fg : "#0000ff" attr : b }

The Nushell prompt is configurable through these environment variables and config items:

PROMPT_COMMAND : Code to execute for setting up the prompt (block)

: Code to execute for setting up the prompt (block) PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT : Code to execute for setting up the RIGHT prompt (block) (see oh-my.nu in nu_scripts)

: Code to execute for setting up the RIGHT prompt (block) (see oh-my.nu in nu_scripts) PROMPT_INDICATOR = "〉": The indicator printed after the prompt (by default ">"-like Unicode symbol)

= "〉": The indicator printed after the prompt (by default ">"-like Unicode symbol) PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_INSERT = ": "

= ": " PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_NORMAL = "v "

= "v " PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR = "::: "

= "::: " render_right_prompt_on_last_line : Bool value to enable or disable the right prompt to be rendered on the last line of the prompt

Example: For a simple prompt one could do this. Note that PROMPT_COMMAND requires a block whereas the others require a string .

$env .PROMPT_COMMAND = { $"( date now | format date '%m/%d/%Y %I:%M:%S%.3f'): ( pwd | path basename )" }

If you don't like the default PROMPT_INDICATOR you could change it like this.

$env .PROMPT_INDICATOR = "> "

If you're using starship , you'll most likely want to show the right prompt on the last line of the prompt, just like zsh or fish. You could modify the config.nu file, just set render_right_prompt_on_last_line to true:

$env .config.render_right_prompt_on_last_line = true

Coloring of the prompt is controlled by the block in PROMPT_COMMAND where you can write your own custom prompt. We've written a slightly fancy one that has git statuses located in the nu_scripts repo.

If you want a different prompt displayed for previously entered commands, you can use Nushell's transient prompt feature. This can be useful if your prompt has lots of information that is unnecessary to show for previous lines (e.g. time and Git status), since you can make it so that previous lines show with a shorter prompt.

Each of the PROMPT_* variables has a corresponding TRANSIENT_PROMPT_* variable to be used for changing that segment when displaying past prompts: TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND , TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT , TRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR , TRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_INSERT , TRANSIENT_PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_NORMAL , TRANSIENT_PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR . By default, the PROMPT_* variables are used for displaying past prompts.

For example, if you want to make past prompts show up without a left prompt entirely and leave only the indicator, you can use:

$env .TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND = ""

If you want to go back to the normal left prompt, you'll have to unset TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND :

hide-env TRANSIENT_PROMPT_COMMAND

Nushell will respect and use the LS_COLORS environment variable setting on Mac, Linux, and Windows. This setting allows you to define the coloring of file types when you do a ls . For instance, you can make directories one color, .md Markdown files another color, .toml files yet another color, etc. There are a variety of ways to color and style your file types.

If LS_COLORS is not set, nushell will default to a built-in LS_COLORS setting, based on 8-bit (extended) ANSI colors.

LS_COLORS contains a colon ( : ) separated list of records that map file types and file names to styling attributes ( selector=attributes ).

The selector can be a file type specified like di for "directory identifier", or *.nu for files with the .nu file extension.

The attributes are a list of semicolon ( ; ) separated numbers. Note that which attributes and attribute formats are supported depends on the terminal you are using.

Style attributes like 0 normal, 1 bold, 3 italic, 5 blink, etc

normal, bold, italic, blink, etc Foreground colors 30 - 37 and 90 - 97

- and - Background colors 40 - 47 and 100 - 107

- and - RGB foreground prefixed with 38;2 , optionally followed by additional attributes

, optionally followed by additional attributes RGB background prefixed with 48;2 , optionally followed by additional attributes

For example:

$env.LS_COLORS = "di=1;34:*.nu=3;33;46" : Bold directories, italic yellow foreground cyan background *.nu files

$env.LS_COLORS = "di=48;2;200;0;0;5" : Red background blinking directories

For example, you can use the third-party tool vivid, which runs on multiple platforms, has many themes defined, and generates a LS_COLORS configuration from it.

After downloading and extracting the binary, you can use it with:

$env .LS_COLORS = ( vivid generate molokai )

or with an alternative theme:

$env .LS_COLORS = ( vivid generate ayu )

You can put this command into your Nushell configuration for it to become the default coloring.

Theming combines all the coloring above. Here's a quick example of one we put together quickly to demonstrate the ability to theme. This is a spin on the base16 themes that we see so widespread on the web.

The key to making theming work is to make sure you specify all themes and colors you're going to use in the config.nu file before you declare the let config = line.

# let's define some colors let base00 = "#181818" # Default Background let base01 = "#282828" # Lighter Background (Used for status bars, line number and folding marks) let base02 = "#383838" # Selection Background let base03 = "#585858" # Comments, Invisibles, Line Highlighting let base04 = "#b8b8b8" # Dark Foreground (Used for status bars) let base05 = "#d8d8d8" # Default Foreground, Caret, Delimiters, Operators let base06 = "#e8e8e8" # Light Foreground (Not often used) let base07 = "#f8f8f8" # Light Background (Not often used) let base08 = "#ab4642" # Variables, XML Tags, Markup Link Text, Markup Lists, Diff Deleted let base09 = "#dc9656" # Integers, Boolean, Constants, XML Attributes, Markup Link Url let base0a = "#f7ca88" # Classes, Markup Bold, Search Text Background let base0b = "#a1b56c" # Strings, Inherited Class, Markup Code, Diff Inserted let base0c = "#86c1b9" # Support, Regular Expressions, Escape Characters, Markup Quotes let base0d = "#7cafc2" # Functions, Methods, Attribute IDs, Headings let base0e = "#ba8baf" # Keywords, Storage, Selector, Markup Italic, Diff Changed let base0f = "#a16946" # Deprecated, Opening/Closing Embedded Language Tags, e.g. <?php ?> # we're creating a theme here that uses the colors we defined above. let base16_theme = { separator : $base03 leading_trailing_space_bg : $base04 header : $base0b date : $base0e filesize : $base0d row_index : $base0c bool : $base08 int : $base0b duration : $base08 range : $base08 float : $base08 string : $base04 nothing : $base08 binary : $base08 cellpath : $base08 hints : dark_gray # shape_garbage: { fg: $base07 bg: $base08 attr: b } # base16 white on red # but i like the regular white on red for parse errors shape_garbage : { fg : "#FFFFFF" bg : "#FF0000" attr : b } shape_bool : $base0d shape_int : { fg : $base0e attr : b } shape_float : { fg : $base0e attr : b } shape_range : { fg : $base0a attr : b } shape_internalcall : { fg : $base0c attr : b } shape_external : $base0c shape_externalarg : { fg : $base0b attr : b } shape_literal : $base0d shape_operator : $base0a shape_signature : { fg : $base0b attr : b } shape_string : $base0b shape_filepath : $base0d shape_globpattern : { fg : $base0d attr : b } shape_variable : $base0e shape_flag : { fg : $base0d attr : b } shape_custom : { attr : b } } # now let's apply our regular config settings but also apply the "color_config:" theme that we specified above. $env .config.animate_prompt : false $env .config.color_config : $base16_theme # <-- this is the theme $env .config.edit_mode : emacs # vi $env .config.filesize_format : "b" # b, kb, kib, mb, mib, gb, gib, tb, tib, pb, pib, eb, eib, auto $env .config.filesize_metric : true $env .config.float_precision : 2 $env .config.footer_mode : always #always, never, number_of_rows, auto $env .config.log_level : error $env .config.max_history_size : 10000 $env .config.table_mode : rounded # basic, compact, compact_double, light, thin, with_love, rounded, reinforced, heavy, none, other $env .config.use_ansi_coloring : true $env .config.use_grid_icons : true $env .config.use_ls_colors : true

if you want to go full-tilt on theming, you'll want to theme all the items I mentioned at the very beginning, including LS_COLORS, and the prompt. Good luck!

Nushell's standard library contains a config module with default light and dark themes. If you are working on a light background terminal, you can apply the light theme easily.

# in $nu.config-path use std /config light-theme # add this line to load the theme into scope $env .config = { # ... color_config : ( light-theme ) # after using dark-theme or light-theme from std, you can change this with `(dark-theme)` in place of `(light-theme)`. # ... }

You can also load the dark theme.

# in $nu.config-path use std/ config dark-theme $env .config = { # ... color_config : ( dark-theme ) # ... }

It's often desired to have the minimum amount of decorations when using a screen reader. In those cases, it's possible to disable borders and other decorations for both table and errors with the following options:

# in $nu.config-path $env .config = { .. . table : { .. . mode : "none" .. . } error_style : "plain" .. . }