Nushell 演算子対応表

このテーブルは Nu の演算子と他言語の演算子の対応関係を理解するのを助けるためのものです。ここでは全ての Nu の演算子とその演算子が他の言語でどう使われているかをマッピングしています。コントリビューション歓迎です。

注: Nu が 0.14.1 以降であることを想定しています。

NushellSQLPython.Net LINQ (C#)PowerShellBash
=======-eq, -is-eq
!=!=, <>!=!=-ne, -isnot-ne
<<<<-lt-lt
<=<=<=<=-le-le
>>>>-gt-gt
>=>=>=>=-ge-ge
=~likere, in, startswithContains, StartsWith-like, -contains=~
!~not likenot inExcept-notlike, -notcontains! "str1" =~ "str2"
++++++
------
******
//////
ininre, in, startswithContains, StartsWith-Incase in
not-innot innot inExcept-NotIn
andandand&&-And-a, &&
ororor||-Or-o, ||