How to Configure 3rd Party Prompts

Nerd Fonts are not required, but they can improve the prompt presentation through additional glyphs and iconography.

Nerd Fonts patches developer targeted fonts with a high number of glyphs (icons). Specifically to add a high number of extra glyphs from popular ‘iconic fonts’ such as Font Awesome, Devicons, Octicons, and others.

If you like oh-my-posh, you can use oh-my-posh with Nushell with a few steps. It works great with Nushell. How to setup oh-my-posh with Nushell:

Install Oh My Posh and download oh-my-posh's themes following guide. Download and install a nerd font. Generate the .oh-my-posh.nu file. By default it will be generated to your home directory. You can use --config to specify a theme, other wise, oh-my-posh comes with a default theme. Initialize oh-my-posh prompt by adding in ~/.config/nushell/config.nu(or the path output by $nu.config-path ) to source ~/.oh-my-posh.nu.

# Generate the .oh-my-posh.nu file oh-my-posh init nu -- config ~/.poshthemes/M365Princess.omp.json # Initialize oh-my-posh.nu at shell startup by adding this line in your config.nu file source ~/.oh-my-posh.nu

For MacOS users:

You can install oh-my-posh using brew , just following the guide here Download and install a nerd font. Set the PROMPT_COMMAND in the file output by $nu.config-path , here is a code snippet:

let posh_dir = ( brew -- prefix oh-my-posh | str trim ) let posh_theme = $'( $posh_dir )/share/oh-my-posh/themes/' # Change the theme names to: zash/space/robbyrussel/powerline/powerlevel10k_lean/ # material/half-life/lambda Or double lines theme: amro/pure/spaceship, etc. # For more [Themes demo](https://ohmyposh.dev/docs/themes) $env .PROMPT_COMMAND = { || oh-my-posh prompt print primary -- config $'( $posh_theme )/zash.omp.json' } # Optional $env .PROMPT_INDICATOR = $"( ansi y )$> ( ansi reset )"

Follow the links above and install Starship. Install nerdfonts depending on your preferences. Use the config example below. Make sure to set the STARSHIP_SHELL environment variable.

Tips An alternate way to enable Starship is described in the Starship Quick Install instructions. The link above is the official integration of Starship and Nushell and is the simplest way to get Starship running without doing anything manual: Starship will create its own configuration / environment setup script

you simply have to create it in env.nu and use it in config.nu

Here's an example config section for Starship:

$env .STARSHIP_SHELL = "nu" def create_left_prompt [] { starship prompt -- cmd-duration $env .CMD_DURATION_MS $'--status=( $env .LAST_EXIT_CODE )' } # Use nushell functions to define your right and left prompt $env .PROMPT_COMMAND = { || create_left_prompt } $env .PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT = "" # The prompt indicators are environmental variables that represent # the state of the prompt $env .PROMPT_INDICATOR = "" $env .PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_INSERT = ": " $env .PROMPT_INDICATOR_VI_NORMAL = "〉" $env .PROMPT_MULTILINE_INDICATOR = "::: "

Now restart Nu.

nushell on 📙 main is 📦 v0.60.0 via 🦀 v1.59.0 ❯

