Thinking in Nu
Nushell is different! It's common (and expected!) for new users to have some existing "habits" or mental models coming from other shells or languages.
The most common questions from new users typically fall into one of the following topics:
Nushell isn't Bash
It can sometimes look like Bash
Nushell is both a programming language and a shell. Because of this, it has its own way of working with files, directories, websites, and more. You'll find that some features in Nushell work similar to those you're familiar with in other shells. For instance, pipelines work by combining two (or more) commands together, just like in other shells.
For example, the following commandline works the same in both Bash and Nushell on Unix/Linux platforms:
curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/nushell/nushell/contributors | jq -c '.[] | {login,contributions}'
# => returns contributors to Nushell, ordered by number of contributions
Nushell has many other similarities with Bash (and other shells) and many commands in common.
Tips
Bash is primarily a command interpreter which runs external commands. Nushell provides many of these as cross-platform, built-in commands.
While the above commandline works in both shells, in Nushell there's just no need to use the
curl and
jq commands. Instead, Nushell has a built-in
http get command and handles JSON data natively. For example:
http get https://api.github.com/repos/nushell/nushell/contributors | select login contributions
Thinking in Nushell
Nushell borrows concepts from many shells and languages. You'll likely find many of Nushell's features familiar.
But it's not Bash
Because of this, however, it's sometimes easy to forget that some Bash (and POSIX in general) style constructs just won't work in Nushell. For instance, in Bash, it would be normal to write:
# Redirect using >
echo "hello" > output.txt
# But compare (greater-than) using the test command
test 4 -gt 7
echo $?
# => 1
In Nushell, however, the
> is used as the greater-than operator for comparisons. This is more in line with modern programming expectations.
4 > 10
# => false
Since
> is an operator, redirection to a file in Nushell is handled through a pipeline command that is dedicated to saving content -
save:
"hello" | save output.txt
Thinking in Nushell
We've put together a list of common Bash'isms and how to accomplish those tasks in Nushell in the Coming from Bash Chapter.
Implicit Return
Users coming from other shells will likely be very familiar with the
echo command. Nushell's
echo might appear the same at first, but it is very different.
First, notice how the following output looks the same in both Bash and Nushell (and even PowerShell and Fish):
echo "Hello, World"
# => Hello, World
But while the other shells are sending
Hello, World straight to standard output, Nushell's
echo is simply returning a value. Nushell then renders the return value of a command, or more technically, an expression.
More importantly, Nushell implicitly returns the value of an expression. This is similar to PowerShell or Rust in many respects.
Tips
An expression can be more than just a pipeline. Even custom commands (similar to functions in many languages, but we'll cover them more in depth in a later chapter) automatically, implicitly return the last value. There's no need for an
echo or even a
return command to return a value - It just happens.
In other words, the string "Hello, World" and the output value from
echo "Hello, World" are equivalent:
"Hello, World" == (echo "Hello, World")
# => true
Here's another example with a custom command definition:
def latest-file [] {
ls | sort-by modified | last
}
The output of that pipeline (its "value") becomes the return value of the
latest-file custom command.
Thinking in Nushell
Most anywhere you might write
echo <something>, in Nushell, you can just write
<something> instead.
Single Return Value per Expression
It's important to understand that an expression can only return a single value. If there are multiple subexpressions inside an expression, only the last value is returned.
A common mistake is to write a custom command definition like this:
def latest-file [] {
echo "Returning the last file"
ls | sort-by modified | last
}
latest-file
New users might expect:
- Line 2 to output "Returning the last file"
- Line 3 to return/output the file
However, remember that
echo returns a value. Since only the last value is returned, the Line 2 value is discarded. Only the file will be returned by line 3.
To make sure the first line is displayed, use the
def latest-file [] {
print "Returning last file"
ls | sort-by modified | last
}
Also compare:
40; 50; 60
Tips
A semicolon is the same as a newline in a Nushell expression. The above is the same as a file or multi-line command:
40
50
60
or
echo 40
echo 50
echo 60
See Also: Multi-line Editing
In all of the above:
- The first value is evaluated as the integer 40 but is not returned
- The second value is evaluated as the integer 50 but is not returned
- The third value is evaluated as the integer 60, and since it is the last value, it is is returned and displayed (rendered).
Thinking in Nushell
When debugging unexpected results, be on the lookout for:
- Subexpressions (e.g., commands or pipelines) that ...
- ... output a (non-
null) value ...
- ... where that value isn't returned from the parent expression.
These can be likely sources of issues in your code.
Every Command Returns a Value
Some languages have the concept of "statements" which don't return values. Nushell does not.
In Nushell, every command returns a value, even if that value is
null (the
nothing type). Consider the following multiline expression:
let p = 7
print $p
$p * 6
- Line 1: The integer 7 is assigned to
$p, but the return value of the
letcommand itself is
null. However, because it is not the last value in the expression, it is not displayed.
- Line 2: The return value of the
null, but the
$p, which is 7) to be displayed. As with Line 1, the
nullreturn value is discarded since this isn't the last value in the expression.
- Line 3: Evaluates to the integer value 42. As the last value in the expression, this is the return result, and is also displayed (rendered).
Thinking in Nushell
Becoming familiar with the output types of common commands will help you understand how to combine simple commands together to achieve complex results.
help <command> will show the signature, including the output type(s), for each command in Nushell.
Think of Nushell as a Compiled Language
In Nushell, there are exactly two, separate, high-level stages when running code:
- Stage 1 (Parser): Parse the entire source code
- Stage 2 (Engine): Evaluate the entire source code
It can be useful to think of Nushell's parsing stage as compilation in static languages like Rust or C++. By this, we mean that all of the code that will be evaluated in Stage 2 must be known and available during the parsing stage.
Important
However, this also means that Nushell cannot currently support an
eval construct as with dynamic languages such as Bash or Python.
Features Built on Static Parsing
On the other hand, the static results of Parsing are key to many features of Nushell its REPL, such as:
- Accurate and expressive error messages
- Semantic analysis for earlier and robust detection of error conditions
- IDE integration
- The type system
- The module system
- Completions
- Custom command argument parsing
- Syntax highlighting
- Real-time error highlighting
- Profiling and debugging commands
- (Future) Formatting
- (Future) Saving IR (Intermediate Representation) "compiled" results for faster execution
Limitations
The static nature of Nushell often leads to confusion for users coming to Nushell from languages where an
eval is available.
Consider a simple two-line file:
<line1 code>
<line2 code>
- Parsing:
- Line 1 is parsed
- Line 2 is parsed
- If parsing was successful, then Evaluation:
- Line 1 is evaluated
- Line 2 is evaluated
This helps demonstrate why the following examples cannot run as a single expression (e.g., a script) in Nushell:
Note
The following examples use the
source command, but similar conclusions apply to other commands that parse Nushell source code, such as
use,
overlay use,
hide or
source-env.
Example: Dynamically Generating Source
Consider this scenario:
"print Hello" | save output.nu
source output.nu
# => Error: nu::parser::sourced_file_not_found
# =>
# => × File not found
# => ╭─[entry #5:2:8]
# => 1 │ "print Hello" | save output.nu
# => 2 │ source output.nu
# => · ────┬────
# => · ╰── File not found: output.nu
# => ╰────
# => help: sourced files need to be available before your script is run
This is problematic because:
- Line 1 is parsed but not evaluated. In other words,
output.nuis not created during the parsing stage, but only during evaluation.
- Line 2 is parsed. Because
sourceis a parser-keyword, resolution of the sourced file is attempted during Parsing (Stage 1). But
output.nudoesn't even exist yet! If it does exist, then it's probably not even the correct file! This results in the error.
Note
Typing these as two separate lines in the REPL will work since the first line will be parsed and evaluated, then the second line will be parsed and evaluated.
The limitation only occurs when both are parsed together as a single expression, which could be part of a script, block, closure, or other expression.
See the REPL section in "How Nushell Code Gets Run" for more explanation.
Example: Dynamically Creating a Filename to be Sourced
Another common scenario when coming from another shell might be attempting to dynamically create a filename that will be sourced:
let my_path = "~/nushell-files"
source $"($my_path)/common.nu"
# => Error:
# => × Error: nu::shell::not_a_constant
# => │
# => │ × Not a constant.
# => │ ╭─[entry #6:2:11]
# => │ 1 │ let my_path = "~/nushell-files"
# => │ 2 │ source $"($my_path)/common.nu"
# => │ · ────┬───
# => │ · ╰── Value is not a parse-time constant
# => │ ╰────
# => │ help: Only a subset of expressions are allowed constants during parsing. Try using the 'const' command or typing the value literally.
# => │
# => ╭─[entry #6:2:8]
# => 1 │ let my_path = "~/nushell-files"
# => 2 │ source $"($my_path)/common.nu"
# => · ───────────┬───────────
# => · ╰── Encountered error during parse-time evaluation
# => ╰────
Because the
let assignment is not resolved until evaluation, the parser-keyword
source will fail during parsing if passed a variable.
Comparing Rust and C++
Imagine that the code above was written in a typical compiled language such as C++:
#include <string>
std::string my_path("foo");
#include <my_path + "/common.h">
or Rust
let my_path = "foo";
use format!("{}::common", my_path);
If you've ever written a simple program in any of these languages, you can see these examples aren't valid in those languages. Like Nushell, compiled languages require that all of the source code files are ready and available to the compiler beforehand.
See Also
As noted in the error message, however, this can work if
my_path can be defined as a constant since constants can be (and are) resolved during parsing.
const my_path = "~/nushell-files"
source $"($my_path)/common.nu"
See Parse-time Constant Evaluation for more details.
Example: Change to a different directory (
cd) and
source a file
Here's one more — Change to a different directory and then attempt to
source a file in that directory.
if ('spam/foo.nu' | path exists) {
cd spam
source-env foo.nu
}
Based on what we've covered about Nushell's Parse/Eval stages, see if you can spot the problem with that example.
Solution
In line 3, during Parsing, the
source-env attempts to parse
foo.nu. However,
cd doesn't occur until Evaluation. This results in a parse-time error, since the file is not found in the current directory.
To resolve this, of course, simply use the full-path to the file to be sourced.
source-env spam/foo.nu
Summary
Important
For a more in-depth explanation of this section, see How Nushell Code Gets Run.
Thinking in Nushell
Nushell is designed to use a single Parsing stage for each expression or file. This Parsing stage occurs before and is separate from Evaluation. While this enables many of Nushell's features, it also means that users need to understand the limitations it creates.
Variables are Immutable by Default
Another common surprise when coming from other languages is that Nushell variables are immutable by default. While Nushell has optional mutable variables, many of Nushell's commands are based on a functional-style of programming which requires immutability.
Immutable variables are also key to Nushell's
par-each command, which allows you to operate on multiple values in parallel using threads.
See Immutable Variables and Choosing between mutable and immutable variables for more information.
Thinking in Nushell
If you're used to relying on mutable variables, it may take some time to relearn how to code in a more functional style. Nushell has many functional features and commands that operate on and with immutable variables. Learning them will help you write code in a more Nushell-idiomatic style.
A nice bonus is the performance increase you can realize by running parts of your code in parallel with
par-each.
Nushell's Environment is Scoped
Nushell takes multiple design cues from compiled languages. One such cue is that languages should avoid global mutable state. Shells have commonly used global mutation to update the environment, but Nushell attempts to steer clear of this approach.
In Nushell, blocks control their own environment. Changes to the environment are scoped to the block where they occur.
In practice, this lets you write (as just one example) more concise code for working with subdirectories. Here's an example that builds each sub-project in the current directory:
ls | each { |row|
cd $row.name
make
}
The
cd command changes the
PWD environment variables, but this variable change does not survive past the end of the block. This allows each iteration to start from the current directory and then enter the next subdirectory.
Having a scoped environment makes commands more predictable, easier to read, and when the time comes, easier to debug. It's also another feature that is key to the
par-each command we discussed above.
Nushell also provides helper commands like
load-env as a convenient way of loading multiple updates to the environment at once.
See Also
Note
def --env is an exception to this rule. It allows you to create a command that changes the parent's environment.
Thinking in Nushell
Use scoped-environment to write more concise scripts and prevent unnecessary or unwanted global environment mutation.