Coming from CMD.EXE

This table was last updated for Nu 0.67.0.

CMD.EXE Nu Task ASSOC Displays or modifies file extension associations BREAK Trigger debugger breakpoint CALL <filename.bat> <filename.bat> Run a batch program nu <filename> Run a nu script in a fresh context source <filename> Run a nu script in this context use <filename> Run a nu script as a module CD or CHDIR $env.PWD Get the present working directory CD <directory> cd <directory> Change the current directory CD /D <drive:directory> cd <drive:directory> Change the current directory CLS clear Clear the screen COLOR Set the console default foreground/background colors ansi {flags} (code) Output ANSI codes to change color COPY <source> <destination> cp <source> <destination> Copy files COPY <file1>+<file2> <destination> [<file1>, <file2>] | each { open --raw } | str join | save --raw <destination> Append multiple files into one DATE /T date now Get the current date DATE Set the date DEL <file> or ERASE <file> rm <file> Delete files DIR ls List files in the current directory ECHO <message> print <message> Print the given values to stdout ECHO ON Echo executed commands to stdout ENDLOCAL export-env Change env in the caller EXIT exit Close the prompt or script FOR %<var> IN (<set>) DO <command> for $<var> in <set> { <command> } Run a command for each item in a set FTYPE Displays or modifies file types used in file extension associations GOTO Jump to a label IF ERRORLEVEL <number> <command> if $env.LAST_EXIT_CODE >= <number> { <command> } Run a command if the last command returned an error code >= specified IF <string> EQU <string> <command> if <string> == <string> { <command> } Run a command if strings match IF EXIST <filename> <command> if (<filename> | path exists) { <command> } Run a command if the file exists IF DEFINED <variable> <command> if '$<variable>' in (scope variables).name { <command> } Run a command if the variable is defined MD or MKDIR mkdir Create directories MKLINK Create symbolic links MOVE mv Move files PATH $env.Path Display the current path variable PATH <path>;%PATH% $env.Path = ($env.Path | append <path> ) Edit the path variable PATH %PATH%;<path> $env.Path = ($env.Path | prepend <path> ) Edit the path variable PAUSE input "Press any key to continue . . ." Pause script execution PROMPT <template> $env.PROMPT_COMMAND = { <command> } Change the terminal prompt PUSHD <path> / POPD enter <path> / dexit Change working directory temporarily REM # Comments REN or RENAME mv Rename files RD or RMDIR rm Remove directory SET <var>=<string> $env.<var> = <string> Set environment variables SETLOCAL (default behavior) Localize environment changes to a script START <path> Partially covered by start <path> Open the path in the system-configured default application START <internal command> Start a separate window to run a specified internal command START <batch file> Start a separate window to run a specified batch file TIME /T date now | format date "%H:%M:%S" Get the current time TIME Set the current time TITLE Set the cmd.exe window name TYPE open --raw Display the contents of a text file open Open a file as structured data VER Display the OS version VERIFY Verify that file writes happen VOL Show drive information

Nu accepts and runs some of CMD.EXE's internal commands through cmd.exe .

The internal commands are: ASSOC , CLS , ECHO , FTYPE , MKLINK , PAUSE , START , VER , VOL

These internal commands take precedence over external commands.

For example, with a ver.bat file in the current working directory, executing ^ver executes CMD.EXE's internal VER command, NOT the ver.bat file.

Executing ./ver or ver.bat will execute the local bat file though.