他のシェルと DSL から Nu への対応表

このテーブルは Nu の組込みコマンドやプラグインと他のシェルや DLS(Domain Specific Languages)との対応関係を理解することを助けるためのものです。ここでは全ての Nu コマンドとそのコマンドが他の言語でどう使われているかをマッピングしています。コントリビューション歓迎です。

注: Nu が 0.14.1 以降であることを想定しています。

NushellSQL.Net LINQ (C#)PowerShell (without external modules)Bash
alias--aliasalias
append-Append-Append
args--
autoview--
average(*)avgAverageMeasure-Object, measure
binaryview(*)-Format-Hex
calc, = mathmath operatorsAggregate, Average, Count, Max, Min, Sumbc
cd--Set-Location, cdcd
clear--Clear-Hostclear
clip--Set-Clipboard, scbclip, clipboard, xclip, pbcopy
compact
config--$Profilevi .bashrc, .profile
countcountCountMeasure-Object, measurewc
cp--Copy-Item, cp, copycp
dateNOW() / getdate()DateTime classGet-Datedate
debug
= decx--
default
drop
du--du
eachcursorForEach-Object, foreach, for
echoprint-Write-Output, writeecho
enter--
evaluate_by
exit-exitexit
firsttop, limitFirst, FirstOrDefaultSelect-Object -Firsthead
formatString.FormatString.Format
fromimport flatfile, openjson, cast(variable as xml)-Import/ConvertFrom-{Csv,Xml,Html,Json}
getSelect(cmd).column
group_bygroup byGroupBy, groupGroup-Object, group
headers
helpsp_help-Get-Help, help, manman
histogram--
history--Get-History, historyhistory
http(*)-HttpClient,WebClient, HttpWebRequest/ResponseInvoke-WebRequestwget
inc(*)---
insertAdd-Member
is_emptyis nullString.InNullOrEmptyString.InNullOrEmpty
keep, =taketop, limitTakeSelect-Object -Firsthead
keep_until
keep_whileTakeWhile
kill--Stop-Process, killkill
lastLast, LastOrDefaultSelect-Object -Lasttail
lines--File.ReadAllLines
ls--Get-ChildItem, dir, lsls
map_max_by
match(*)case whenRegex.IsMatch[regex]
merge
mkdir--mkdir, mdmkdir
mv--Move-Item, mv, move, mimv
next
nthlimit x offset y, rownumber =ElementAt[x], indexing operator, ElementAt
openGet-Content, gc, cat, typecat
parse
pivot, =transposepivot-
post(*)-HttpClient,WebClient, HttpWebRequest/ResponseInvoke-WebRequest
prepend
prev
ps(*)--Get-Process, ps, gpsps
pwd--Get-Location, pwdpwd
rangeRange1..10, 'a'..'f'
reduce_byAggregate
reject
rename--Rename-Item, ren, rnimv
reverseReverse[Array]::Reverse($var)
rm--Remove-Item, del, erase, rd, ri, rm, rmdirrm
save--Write-Output, Out-File> foo.txt
select(***)selectSelectSelect-Object, select
shells---
shuffleRandom$varSort-Object {Get-Random}
sizeMeasure-Object, measurewc
skipwhere row_number()SkipSelect-Object -Skip
skip_until
skip_whileSkipWhile
sort-byorder byOrderBy, OrderByDescending, ThenBy, ThenByDescendingSort-Object, sort
split_bySplitSplit
split_column-
split_row-
str(*)string functionsString classString class
sumsumSumMeasure-Object, measure
sys(*)--Get-ComputerInfouname, lshw, lsblk, lscpu, lsusb, hdparam, free
tableFormat-Table, ft, Format-List, fl
tags---
textview(*)--Get-Content, cat
tree(*)--tree
to--Export/ConvertTo-{Csv,Xml,Html,Json}
touch--Set-Contenttouch
trimrtrim, ltrimTrim, TrimStart, TrimEndTrim
uniqdistinctDistinctGet-Unique, guuniq
update(**)As-
versionselect @@version-$PSVersionTable
with_env--$env:FOO = 'bar'export foo = "bar"
what
wherewhereWhereWhere-Object, where, "?" operator
which---which
wrap
  • * - these commands are part of the standard plugins
  • ** - renamed from edit to update in 0.13.1
  • *** - renamed from pick to select in 0.13.1