Bash から来た人向け

注: このテーブルは Nu 1.14.1 以降を想定しています。

BashNuTask
lslsLists the files in the current directory
ls <dir>ls <dir>Lists the files in the given directory
ls pattern*ls pattern*Lists files that match a given pattern
ls -lals --long --all or ls -laList files with all available information, including hidden files
ls -d */ls | where type == DirList directories
find . -name *.rsls **/*.rsFind recursively all files that match a given pattern
cd <directory>cd <directory>Change to the given directory
cdcdChange to the home directory
mkdir <path>mkdir <path>Creates the given path
mkdir -p <path>mkdir <path>Creates the given path, creating parents as necessary
touch test.txttouch test.txtCreate a file
> <path>| save --raw <path>Save string into a file
cat <path>open --raw <path>Display the contents of the given file
open <path>Read a file as structured data
mv <source> <dest>mv <source> <dest>Move file to new location
cp <source> <dest>cp <source> <dest>Copy file to new location
cp -r <source> <dest>cp -r <source> <dest>Copy directory to a new location, recursively
rm <path>rm <path>Remove the given file
rm -t <path>Move the given file to the system trash
rm -rf <path>rm -r <path>Recursively removes the given path
chmod<not yet possible>Changes the file attributes
date -d <date>echo <date> | str to-datetime -f <format>Parse a date (format documentation)
sedstr find-replaceFind and replace a pattern in a string
grep <pattern>where $it =~ <substring>Filter strings that contain the substring
man <command>help <command>Get the help for a given command
help commandsList all available commands
help --find <string>Search for match in all available commands
command1 && command2command1; command2Run a command, and if it's successful run a second
stat $(which git)stat (which git).pathUse command output as argument for other command
echo $PATHecho $nu.pathSee the current path
<update ~/.bashrc>config set path [<dir1> <dir2> ...]Update PATH permanently
export PATH = $PATH:/usr/other/binpathvar add <path>Update PATH temporarily
exportecho $nu.envList the current environment variables
<update ~/.bashrc>echo $nu.env | insert var value | config set_into envUpdate environment variables permanently
FOO=BAR ./binFOO=BAR ./binUpdate environment temporarily
export FOO=BAR$env.FOO = BARSet environment variable for current session
unset FOO$env.FOO = $nothingUnset environment variable for current session
alias s="git status -sb"alias s = git status -sbDefine an alias temporarily
<update ~/.bashrc>alias --save myecho [msg] { echo Hello $msg }Define an alias for all sessions (persist it in startup config)
<update ~/.bashrc><update nu/config.toml>Add and edit alias permanently (for new shells), find path for the file with config path
bash -c <commands>nu -c <commands>Run a pipeline of commands (requires 0.9.1 or later)
bash <script file>nu <script file>Run a script file (requires 0.9.1 or later)
\<not yet possible>Line continuation is not yet supported.