Bash から来た人向け

ls ls Lists the files in the current directory

ls <dir> ls <dir> Lists the files in the given directory

ls pattern* ls pattern* Lists files that match a given pattern

ls -la ls --long --all or ls -la List files with all available information, including hidden files

ls -d */ ls | where type == Dir List directories

find . -name *.rs ls **/*.rs Find recursively all files that match a given pattern

cd <directory> cd <directory> Change to the given directory

cd cd Change to the home directory

mkdir <path> mkdir <path> Creates the given path

mkdir -p <path> mkdir <path> Creates the given path, creating parents as necessary

touch test.txt touch test.txt Create a file

> <path> | save --raw <path> Save string into a file

cat <path> open --raw <path> Display the contents of the given file

open <path> Read a file as structured data

mv <source> <dest> mv <source> <dest> Move file to new location

cp <source> <dest> cp <source> <dest> Copy file to new location

cp -r <source> <dest> cp -r <source> <dest> Copy directory to a new location, recursively

rm <path> rm <path> Remove the given file

rm -t <path> Move the given file to the system trash

rm -rf <path> rm -r <path> Recursively removes the given path

chmod <not yet possible> Changes the file attributes

date -d <date> echo <date> | str to-datetime -f <format> Parse a date (format documentation)

sed str find-replace Find and replace a pattern in a string

grep <pattern> where $it =~ <substring> Filter strings that contain the substring

man <command> help <command> Get the help for a given command

help commands List all available commands

help --find <string> Search for match in all available commands

command1 && command2 command1; command2 Run a command, and if it's successful run a second

stat $(which git) stat (which git).path Use command output as argument for other command

echo $PATH echo $nu.path See the current path

<update ~/.bashrc> config set path [<dir1> <dir2> ...] Update PATH permanently

export PATH = $PATH:/usr/other/bin pathvar add <path> Update PATH temporarily

export echo $nu.env List the current environment variables

<update ~/.bashrc> echo $nu.env | insert var value | config set_into env Update environment variables permanently

FOO=BAR ./bin FOO=BAR ./bin Update environment temporarily

export FOO=BAR $env.FOO = BAR Set environment variable for current session

unset FOO $env.FOO = $nothing Unset environment variable for current session

alias s="git status -sb" alias s = git status -sb Define an alias temporarily

<update ~/.bashrc> alias --save myecho [msg] { echo Hello $msg } Define an alias for all sessions (persist it in startup config)

<update ~/.bashrc> <update nu/config.toml> Add and edit alias permanently (for new shells), find path for the file with config path

bash -c <commands> nu -c <commands> Run a pipeline of commands (requires 0.9.1 or later)

bash <script file> nu <script file> Run a script file (requires 0.9.1 or later)