Bash から来た人向け
注: このテーブルは Nu 1.14.1 以降を想定しています。
|Bash
|Nu
|Task
ls
ls
|Lists the files in the current directory
ls <dir>
ls <dir>
|Lists the files in the given directory
ls pattern*
ls pattern*
|Lists files that match a given pattern
ls -la
ls --long --all or
ls -la
|List files with all available information, including hidden files
ls -d */
ls | where type == Dir
|List directories
find . -name *.rs
ls **/*.rs
|Find recursively all files that match a given pattern
cd <directory>
cd <directory>
|Change to the given directory
cd
cd
|Change to the home directory
mkdir <path>
mkdir <path>
|Creates the given path
mkdir -p <path>
mkdir <path>
|Creates the given path, creating parents as necessary
touch test.txt
touch test.txt
|Create a file
> <path>
| save --raw <path>
|Save string into a file
cat <path>
open --raw <path>
|Display the contents of the given file
open <path>
|Read a file as structured data
mv <source> <dest>
mv <source> <dest>
|Move file to new location
cp <source> <dest>
cp <source> <dest>
|Copy file to new location
cp -r <source> <dest>
cp -r <source> <dest>
|Copy directory to a new location, recursively
rm <path>
rm <path>
|Remove the given file
rm -t <path>
|Move the given file to the system trash
rm -rf <path>
rm -r <path>
|Recursively removes the given path
chmod
<not yet possible>
|Changes the file attributes
date -d <date>
echo <date> | str to-datetime -f <format>
|Parse a date (format documentation)
sed
str find-replace
|Find and replace a pattern in a string
grep <pattern>
where $it =~ <substring>
|Filter strings that contain the substring
man <command>
help <command>
|Get the help for a given command
help commands
|List all available commands
help --find <string>
|Search for match in all available commands
command1 && command2
command1; command2
|Run a command, and if it's successful run a second
stat $(which git)
stat (which git).path
|Use command output as argument for other command
echo $PATH
echo $nu.path
|See the current path
<update ~/.bashrc>
config set path [<dir1> <dir2> ...]
|Update PATH permanently
export PATH = $PATH:/usr/other/bin
pathvar add <path>
|Update PATH temporarily
export
echo $nu.env
|List the current environment variables
<update ~/.bashrc>
echo $nu.env | insert var value | config set_into env
|Update environment variables permanently
FOO=BAR ./bin
FOO=BAR ./bin
|Update environment temporarily
export FOO=BAR
$env.FOO = BAR
|Set environment variable for current session
unset FOO
$env.FOO = $nothing
|Unset environment variable for current session
alias s="git status -sb"
alias s = git status -sb
|Define an alias temporarily
<update ~/.bashrc>
alias --save myecho [msg] { echo Hello $msg }
|Define an alias for all sessions (persist it in startup config)
<update ~/.bashrc>
<update nu/config.toml>
|Add and edit alias permanently (for new shells), find path for the file with
config path
bash -c <commands>
nu -c <commands>
|Run a pipeline of commands (requires 0.9.1 or later)
bash <script file>
nu <script file>
|Run a script file (requires 0.9.1 or later)
\
<not yet possible>
|Line continuation is not yet supported.