関数型言語から Nu への対応表

このテーブルは Nu の組込みコマンドやプラグインと他の関数型言語との対応関係を理解することを助けるためのものです。ここでは全ての Nu コマンドとそのコマンドが他の言語でどう使われているかをマッピングしています。コントリビューション歓迎です。

注: Nu が 0.14.1 以降であることを想定しています。

NushellClojureTablecloth (Ocaml / Elm)Haskell
alias
appendconj, into, concatappend, (++), concat, concatMap(++)
args
autoview
average(*)
binaryview(*)Integer/toHexStringshowHex
calc, = mathmath operators
cd
clear
clip
compact
config
countcountlength, sizelength, size
cp
datejava.time.LocalDate/now
debug
default
drop
du
eachmap, mapv, iteratemap, forEachmap
echoprintlnputStrLn, print
enter
evaluate_by
exitSystem/exit
firstfirstheadhead
formatformatText.Printf.printf
from
get
group_bygroup-bygroup, groupBy
headers
helpdoc
histogram
history
http(*)
inc(*)incsucc
insert
is-emptyempty?isEmpty
keeptake, drop-last, poptake, inittake, init
keep_until
keep_whiletake-whiletakeWhiletakeWhile
kill
lastlast, peek, take-lastlastlast
lineslines, words, split-with
ls
map_max_by
match(*)re-matches, re-seq, re-find
merge
mkdir
mv
next
nthnthArray.getlookup
openwith-open
parse
pivot, =transpose(apply mapv vector matrix)transpose
post(*)
prependconscons, ::::
prev
ps(*)
pwd
rangerangerange1..10, 'a'..'f'
reduce_byreduce, reduce-kvfoldrfoldr
reject
rename
reversereverse, rseqreverse, reverseInPlacereverse
rm
save
select(***)select-keys
shells
shuffleshuffle
sizecountsize, length
skipresttailtail
skip_until
skip_whiledrop-whiledropWhiledropWhile, dropWhileEnd
sort-bysort, sort-by, sorted-set-bysort, sortBy, sortWithsort, sortBy
split_bysplit, split-{at,with,lines}split, words, linessplit, words, lines
split_column
split_row
str(*)clojure.string functionsString functions
sumapply +sumsum
sys(*)
table
tags
textview(*)
tree(*)
to
touch
trimtrim, triml, trimrtrim, trimLeft, trimRightstrip
uniqsetSet.emptyData.Set
update(**)
version
with_env
what
wherefilter, filterv, selectfilter, filterMapfilter
which
wrap
  • * - these commands are part of the standard plugins
  • ** - renamed from edit to update in 0.13.1
  • *** - renamed from pick to select in 0.13.1