関数型言語から Nu への対応表
このテーブルは Nu の組込みコマンドやプラグインと他の関数型言語との対応関係を理解することを助けるためのものです。ここでは全ての Nu コマンドとそのコマンドが他の言語でどう使われているかをマッピングしています。コントリビューション歓迎です。
注: Nu が 0.14.1 以降であることを想定しています。
|Nushell
|Clojure
|Tablecloth (Ocaml / Elm)
|Haskell
|alias
|append
|conj, into, concat
|append, (++), concat, concatMap
|(++)
|args
|autoview
|average(
*)
|binaryview(
*)
|Integer/toHexString
|showHex
|calc, = math
|math operators
|cd
|clear
|clip
|compact
|config
|count
|count
|length, size
|length, size
|cp
|date
|java.time.LocalDate/now
|debug
|default
|drop
|du
|each
|map, mapv, iterate
|map, forEach
|map
|echo
|println
|putStrLn, print
|enter
|evaluate_by
|exit
|System/exit
|first
|first
|head
|head
|format
|format
|Text.Printf.printf
|from
|get
|group_by
|group-by
|group, groupBy
|headers
|help
|doc
|histogram
|history
|http(
*)
|inc(
*)
|inc
|succ
|insert
|is-empty
|empty?
|isEmpty
|keep
|take, drop-last, pop
|take, init
|take, init
|keep_until
|keep_while
|take-while
|takeWhile
|takeWhile
|kill
|last
|last, peek, take-last
|last
|last
|lines
|lines, words, split-with
|ls
|map_max_by
|match(
*)
|re-matches, re-seq, re-find
|merge
|mkdir
|mv
|next
|nth
|nth
|Array.get
|lookup
|open
|with-open
|parse
|pivot, =transpose
|(apply mapv vector matrix)
|transpose
|post(
*)
|prepend
|cons
|cons, ::
|::
|prev
|ps(
*)
|pwd
|range
|range
|range
|1..10, 'a'..'f'
|reduce_by
|reduce, reduce-kv
|foldr
|foldr
|reject
|rename
|reverse
|reverse, rseq
|reverse, reverseInPlace
|reverse
|rm
|save
|select(
***)
|select-keys
|shells
|shuffle
|shuffle
|size
|count
|size, length
|skip
|rest
|tail
|tail
|skip_until
|skip_while
|drop-while
|dropWhile
|dropWhile, dropWhileEnd
|sort-by
|sort, sort-by, sorted-set-by
|sort, sortBy, sortWith
|sort, sortBy
|split_by
|split, split-{at,with,lines}
|split, words, lines
|split, words, lines
|split_column
|split_row
|str(
*)
|clojure.string functions
|String functions
|sum
|apply +
|sum
|sum
|sys(
*)
|table
|tags
|textview(
*)
|tree(
*)
|to
|touch
|trim
|trim, triml, trimr
|trim, trimLeft, trimRight
|strip
|uniq
|set
|Set.empty
|Data.Set
|update(
**)
|version
|with_env
|what
|where
|filter, filterv, select
|filter, filterMap
|filter
|which
|wrap
*- these commands are part of the standard plugins
**- renamed from
editto
updatein 0.13.1
***- renamed from
pickto
selectin 0.13.1