Nushell Cheat Sheet

convert string to integer:

"12" | into int

convert present date to provided time zone:

date now | date to-timezone "Europe/London"

update a record's language and if none is specified insert provided value:

{ 'name' : 'nu' , 'stars' : 5 , 'language' : 'Python' } | upsert language 'Rust'

convert list of strings to yaml:

[ one two three ] | to yaml

print table data:

[[ framework , language ]; [ Django , Python ] [ Laravel , PHP ]]

select two named columns from the table and print their values:

[{ name : 'Robert' age : 34 position : 'Designer' } { name : 'Margaret' age : 30 position : 'Software Developer' } { name : 'Natalie' age : 50 position : 'Accountant' } ] | select name position

interpolate text:

let name = "Alice" $"greetings, ( $name )!" # => greetings, Alice!

split text on comma delimiter and save the list to string_list variable:

let string_list = "one,two,three" | split row "," $string_list # => ╭───┬───────╮ # => │ 0 │ one │ # => │ 1 │ two │ # => │ 2 │ three │ # => ╰───┴───────╯

check if a string contains a substring:

"Hello, world!" | str contains "o, w" # => true

join multiple strings with delimiter:

let str_list = [ zero one two ] $str_list | str join ',' # => zero,one,two

slice text by indices:

'Hello World!' | str substring 4 .. 8 # => o Wor

parse string into named columns:

'Nushell 0.80' | parse '{shell} {version}' # => ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ shell │ version │ # => ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ Nushell │ 0.80 │ # => ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯

parse comma separated values (csv):

"acronym,long

APL,A Programming Language" | from csv # => ╭───┬─────────┬────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ acronym │ long │ # => ├───┼─────────┼────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ APL │ A Programming Language │ # => ╰───┴─────────┴────────────────────────╯

color text in command-line terminal:

$'( ansi purple_bold )This text is a bold purple!( ansi reset )' # => This text is a bold purple!

insert list value at index:

[ foo bar baz ] | insert 1 'beeze' # => ╭───┬───────╮ # => │ 0 │ foo │ # => │ 1 │ beeze │ # => │ 2 │ bar │ # => │ 3 │ baz │ # => ╰───┴───────╯

update list value by index:

[ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] | update 1 10 # => ╭───┬────╮ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 10 │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ # => ╰───┴────╯

prepend list value:

let numbers = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] $numbers | prepend 0 # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 0 │ # => │ 1 │ 1 │ # => │ 2 │ 2 │ # => │ 3 │ 3 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

append list value:

let numbers = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] $numbers | append 4 # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

slice first list values:

[ cammomile marigold rose forget-me-not ] | first 2 # => ╭───┬───────────╮ # => │ 0 │ cammomile │ # => │ 1 │ marigold │ # => ╰───┴───────────╯

iterate over a list; elt is current list value:

let planets = [ Mercury Venus Earth Mars Jupiter Saturn Uranus Neptune ] $planets | each { | elt | $"( $elt ) is a planet of the solar system" } # => ╭───┬─────────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ 0 │ Mercury is a planet of the solar system │ # => │ 1 │ Venus is a planet of the solar system │ # => │ 2 │ Earth is a planet of the solar system │ # => │ 3 │ Mars is a planet of the solar system │ # => │ 4 │ Jupiter is a planet of the solar system │ # => │ 5 │ Saturn is a planet of the solar system │ # => │ 6 │ Uranus is a planet of the solar system │ # => │ 7 │ Neptune is a planet of the solar system │ # => ╰───┴─────────────────────────────────────────╯

iterate over a list with an index and value:

$planets | enumerate | each { | elt | $"( $elt.index + 1 ) - ( $elt.item )" } # => ╭───┬─────────────╮ # => │ 0 │ 1 - Mercury │ # => │ 1 │ 2 - Venus │ # => │ 2 │ 3 - Earth │ # => │ 3 │ 4 - Mars │ # => │ 4 │ 5 - Jupiter │ # => │ 5 │ 6 - Saturn │ # => │ 6 │ 7 - Uranus │ # => │ 7 │ 8 - Neptune │ # => ╰───┴─────────────╯

reduce the list to a single value; reduce gives access to accumulator that is applied to each element in the list:

let scores = [ 3 8 4 ] $"total = ( $scores | reduce { | elt , acc | $acc + $elt })" # => total = 15

reduce with an initial value ( --fold ):

let scores = [ 3 8 4 ] $"total = ( $scores | reduce -- fold 1 { | elt , acc | $acc * $elt })" # => total = 96

give access to the 3rd item in the list:

let planets = [ Mercury Venus Earth Mars Jupiter Saturn Uranus Neptune ] $planets.2 # => Earth

check if any string in the list starts with E :

let planets = [ Mercury Venus Earth Mars Jupiter Saturn Uranus Neptune ] $planets | any {| elt | $elt | str starts-with "E" } # => true

slice items that satisfy provided condition:

let cond = {| x | $x < 0 }; [ -1 -2 9 1 ] | take while $cond # => ╭───┬────╮ # => │ 0 │ -1 │ # => │ 1 │ -2 │ # => ╰───┴────╯

sort table:

ls | sort-by size

sort table, get first rows:

ls | sort-by size | first 5

concatenate two tables with same columns:

let $a = [[ first_column second_column third_column ]; [ foo bar snooze ]] let $b = [[ first_column second_column third_column ]; [ hex seeze feeze ]] $a | append $b # => ╭───┬──────────────┬───────────────┬──────────────╮ # => │ # │ first_column │ second_column │ third_column │ # => ├───┼──────────────┼───────────────┼──────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ foo │ bar │ snooze │ # => │ 1 │ hex │ seeze │ feeze │ # => ╰───┴──────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────╯

remove the last column of a table:

let teams_scores = [[ team score plays ]; [ 'Boston Celtics' 311 3 ] [ 'Golden State Warriors' , 245 2 ]] $teams_scores | drop column # => ╭───┬───────────────────────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ team │ score │ # => ├───┼───────────────────────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ Boston Celtics │ 311 │ # => │ 1 │ Golden State Warriors │ 245 │ # => ╰───┴───────────────────────┴───────╯

open a text file with the default text editor:

start file.txt

save a string to text file:

'lorem ipsum ' | save file.txt

append a string to the end of a text file:

'dolor sit amet' | save -- append file.txt

save a record to file.json:

{ a : 1 , b : 2 } | save file.json

recursively search for files by file name:

glob **/*. { rs , toml } -- depth 2

watch a file, run command whenever it changes:

watch . -- glob =**/*.rs {|| cargo test }

custom command with parameter type set to string:

def greet [ name : string ] { $"hello ( $name )" }

custom command with default parameter set to nushell:

def greet [ name = "nushell" ] { $"hello ( $name )" }

passing named parameter by defining flag for custom commands:

def greet [ name : string -- age : int ] { [ $name $age ] } greet world -- age 10

using flag as a switch with a shorthand flag (-a) for the age:

def greet [ name : string -- age ( - a ): int -- twice ] { if $twice { [ $name $age $name $age ] } else { [ $name $age ] } } greet - a 10 -- twice hello

custom command which takes any number of positional arguments using rest params:

def greet [ ... name : string ] { print "hello all:" for $n in $name { print $n } } greet earth mars jupiter venus # => hello all: # => earth # => mars # => jupiter # => venus

an immutable variable cannot change its value after declaration:

let val = 42 print $val # => 42

shadowing variable (declaring variable with the same name in a different scope):

let val = 42 do { let val = 101 ; $val } # => 101 $val # => 42

declaring a mutable variable with mut key word:

mut val = 42 $val += 27 $val # => 69

closures and nested defs cannot capture mutable variables from their environment (errors):

mut x = 0 [ 1 2 3 ] | each { $x += 1 } # => Error: nu::parser::expected_keyword # => # => × Capture of mutable variable. # => ╭─[entry #83:1:18] # => 1 │ [1 2 3] | each { $x += 1 } # => · ─┬ # => · ╰── capture of mutable variable # => ╰────

a constant variable is immutable and is fully evaluated at parse-time:

const file = 'path/to/file.nu' source $file

use question mark operator ? to return null instead of error if provided path is incorrect:

let files = ( ls ) $files.name ?.0?

assign the result of a pipeline to a variable:

let big_files = ( ls | where size > 10kb ) $big_files

use an inline module:

module greetings { export def hello [ name : string ] { $"hello ( $name )!" } export def hi [ where : string ] { $"hi ( $where )!" } } use greetings hello hello "world"

import module from file and use its environment in current scope:

# greetings.nu export-env { $env .MYNAME = "Arthur, King of the Britons" } export def hello [] { $"hello ( $env .MYNAME )" } use greetings .nu $env .MYNAME # => Arthur, King of the Britons greetings hello # => hello Arthur, King of the Britons!

use main command in module: