Nushell Cheat Sheet
Data Types
convert string to integer:
"12" | into int
convert present date to provided time zone:
date now | date to-timezone "Europe/London"
update a record's language and if none is specified insert provided value:
{'name': 'nu', 'stars': 5, 'language': 'Python'} | upsert language 'Rust'
convert list of strings to yaml:
[one two three] | to yaml
print table data:
[[framework, language]; [Django, Python] [Laravel, PHP]]
select two named columns from the table and print their values:
[{name: 'Robert' age: 34 position: 'Designer'}
{name: 'Margaret' age: 30 position: 'Software Developer'}
{name: 'Natalie' age: 50 position: 'Accountant'}
] | select name position
Strings
interpolate text:
let name = "Alice"
$"greetings, ($name)!"
# => greetings, Alice!
split text on comma delimiter and save the list to
string_list variable:
let string_list = "one,two,three" | split row ","
$string_list
# => ╭───┬───────╮
# => │ 0 │ one │
# => │ 1 │ two │
# => │ 2 │ three │
# => ╰───┴───────╯
check if a string contains a substring:
"Hello, world!" | str contains "o, w"
# => true
join multiple strings with delimiter:
let str_list = [zero one two]
$str_list | str join ','
# => zero,one,two
slice text by indices:
'Hello World!' | str substring 4..8
# => o Wor
parse string into named columns:
'Nushell 0.80' | parse '{shell} {version}'
# => ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮
# => │ # │ shell │ version │
# => ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤
# => │ 0 │ Nushell │ 0.80 │
# => ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯
parse comma separated values (csv):
"acronym,long\nAPL,A Programming Language" | from csv
# => ╭───┬─────────┬────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ acronym │ long │
# => ├───┼─────────┼────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ APL │ A Programming Language │
# => ╰───┴─────────┴────────────────────────╯
color text in command-line terminal:
$'(ansi purple_bold)This text is a bold purple!(ansi reset)'
# => This text is a bold purple!
Lists
insert list value at index:
[foo bar baz] | insert 1 'beeze'
# => ╭───┬───────╮
# => │ 0 │ foo │
# => │ 1 │ beeze │
# => │ 2 │ bar │
# => │ 3 │ baz │
# => ╰───┴───────╯
update list value by index:
[1, 2, 3, 4] | update 1 10
# => ╭───┬────╮
# => │ 0 │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ 10 │
# => │ 2 │ 3 │
# => │ 3 │ 4 │
# => ╰───┴────╯
prepend list value:
let numbers = [1, 2, 3]
$numbers | prepend 0
# => ╭───┬───╮
# => │ 0 │ 0 │
# => │ 1 │ 1 │
# => │ 2 │ 2 │
# => │ 3 │ 3 │
# => ╰───┴───╯
append list value:
let numbers = [1, 2, 3]
$numbers | append 4
# => ╭───┬───╮
# => │ 0 │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ 2 │
# => │ 2 │ 3 │
# => │ 3 │ 4 │
# => ╰───┴───╯
slice first list values:
[cammomile marigold rose forget-me-not] | first 2
# => ╭───┬───────────╮
# => │ 0 │ cammomile │
# => │ 1 │ marigold │
# => ╰───┴───────────╯
iterate over a list;
elt is current list value:
let planets = [Mercury Venus Earth Mars Jupiter Saturn Uranus Neptune]
$planets | each { |elt| $"($elt) is a planet of the solar system" }
# => ╭───┬─────────────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ 0 │ Mercury is a planet of the solar system │
# => │ 1 │ Venus is a planet of the solar system │
# => │ 2 │ Earth is a planet of the solar system │
# => │ 3 │ Mars is a planet of the solar system │
# => │ 4 │ Jupiter is a planet of the solar system │
# => │ 5 │ Saturn is a planet of the solar system │
# => │ 6 │ Uranus is a planet of the solar system │
# => │ 7 │ Neptune is a planet of the solar system │
# => ╰───┴─────────────────────────────────────────╯
iterate over a list with an index and value:
$planets | enumerate | each { |elt| $"($elt.index + 1) - ($elt.item)" }
# => ╭───┬─────────────╮
# => │ 0 │ 1 - Mercury │
# => │ 1 │ 2 - Venus │
# => │ 2 │ 3 - Earth │
# => │ 3 │ 4 - Mars │
# => │ 4 │ 5 - Jupiter │
# => │ 5 │ 6 - Saturn │
# => │ 6 │ 7 - Uranus │
# => │ 7 │ 8 - Neptune │
# => ╰───┴─────────────╯
reduce the list to a single value;
reduce gives access to accumulator that is applied to each element in the list:
let scores = [3 8 4]
$"total = ($scores | reduce { |elt, acc| $acc + $elt })"
# => total = 15
reduce with an initial value (
--fold):
let scores = [3 8 4]
$"total = ($scores | reduce --fold 1 { |elt, acc| $acc * $elt })"
# => total = 96
give access to the 3rd item in the list:
let planets = [Mercury Venus Earth Mars Jupiter Saturn Uranus Neptune]
$planets.2
# => Earth
check if any string in the list starts with
E:
let planets = [Mercury Venus Earth Mars Jupiter Saturn Uranus Neptune]
$planets | any {|elt| $elt | str starts-with "E" }
# => true
slice items that satisfy provided condition:
let cond = {|x| $x < 0 }; [-1 -2 9 1] | take while $cond
# => ╭───┬────╮
# => │ 0 │ -1 │
# => │ 1 │ -2 │
# => ╰───┴────╯
Tables
sort table:
ls | sort-by size
sort table, get first rows:
ls | sort-by size | first 5
concatenate two tables with same columns:
let $a = [[first_column second_column third_column]; [foo bar snooze]]
let $b = [[first_column second_column third_column]; [hex seeze feeze]]
$a | append $b
# => ╭───┬──────────────┬───────────────┬──────────────╮
# => │ # │ first_column │ second_column │ third_column │
# => ├───┼──────────────┼───────────────┼──────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ foo │ bar │ snooze │
# => │ 1 │ hex │ seeze │ feeze │
# => ╰───┴──────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────╯
remove the last column of a table:
let teams_scores = [[team score plays]; ['Boston Celtics' 311 3] ['Golden State Warriors', 245 2]]
$teams_scores | drop column
# => ╭───┬───────────────────────┬───────╮
# => │ # │ team │ score │
# => ├───┼───────────────────────┼───────┤
# => │ 0 │ Boston Celtics │ 311 │
# => │ 1 │ Golden State Warriors │ 245 │
# => ╰───┴───────────────────────┴───────╯
Files and Filesystem
open a text file with the default text editor:
start file.txt
save a string to text file:
'lorem ipsum ' | save file.txt
append a string to the end of a text file:
'dolor sit amet' | save --append file.txt
save a record to file.json:
{ a: 1, b: 2 } | save file.json
recursively search for files by file name:
glob **/*.{rs,toml} --depth 2
watch a file, run command whenever it changes:
watch . --glob=**/*.rs {|| cargo test }
Custom Commands
custom command with parameter type set to string:
def greet [name: string] {
$"hello ($name)"
}
custom command with default parameter set to nushell:
def greet [name = "nushell"] {
$"hello ($name)"
}
passing named parameter by defining flag for custom commands:
def greet [
name: string
--age: int
] {
[$name $age]
}
greet world --age 10
using flag as a switch with a shorthand flag (-a) for the age:
def greet [
name: string
--age (-a): int
--twice
] {
if $twice {
[$name $age $name $age]
} else {
[$name $age]
}
}
greet -a 10 --twice hello
custom command which takes any number of positional arguments using rest params:
def greet [...name: string] {
print "hello all:"
for $n in $name {
print $n
}
}
greet earth mars jupiter venus
# => hello all:
# => earth
# => mars
# => jupiter
# => venus
Variables
an immutable variable cannot change its value after declaration:
let val = 42
print $val
# => 42
shadowing variable (declaring variable with the same name in a different scope):
let val = 42
do { let val = 101; $val }
# => 101
$val
# => 42
declaring a mutable variable with mut key word:
mut val = 42
$val += 27
$val
# => 69
closures and nested defs cannot capture mutable variables from their environment (errors):
mut x = 0
[1 2 3] | each { $x += 1 }
# => Error: nu::parser::expected_keyword
# =>
# => × Capture of mutable variable.
# => ╭─[entry #83:1:18]
# => 1 │ [1 2 3] | each { $x += 1 }
# => · ─┬
# => · ╰── capture of mutable variable
# => ╰────
a constant variable is immutable and is fully evaluated at parse-time:
const file = 'path/to/file.nu'
source $file
use question mark operator
? to return null instead of error if provided path is incorrect:
let files = (ls)
$files.name?.0?
assign the result of a pipeline to a variable:
let big_files = (ls | where size > 10kb)
$big_files
Modules
use an inline module:
module greetings {
export def hello [name: string] {
$"hello ($name)!"
}
export def hi [where: string] {
$"hi ($where)!"
}
}
use greetings hello
hello "world"
import module from file and use its environment in current scope:
# greetings.nu
export-env {
$env.MYNAME = "Arthur, King of the Britons"
}
export def hello [] {
$"hello ($env.MYNAME)"
}
use greetings.nu
$env.MYNAME
# => Arthur, King of the Britons
greetings hello
# => hello Arthur, King of the Britons!
use main command in module:
# greetings.nu
export def hello [name: string] {
$"hello ($name)!"
}
export def hi [where: string] {
$"hi ($where)!"
}
export def main [] {
"greetings and salutations!"
}
use greetings.nu
greetings
# => greetings and salutations!
greetings hello world
# => hello world!