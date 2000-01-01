Dataframes

Important! This feature requires the Polars plugin. See the Plugins Chapter to learn how to install it. To test that this plugin is properly installed, run help polars .

As we have seen so far, Nushell makes working with data its main priority. Lists and Tables are there to help you cycle through values in order to perform multiple operations or find data in a breeze. However, there are certain operations where a row-based data layout is not the most efficient way to process data, especially when working with extremely large files. Operations like group-by or join using large datasets can be costly memory-wise, and may lead to large computation times if they are not done using the appropriate data format.

For this reason, the DataFrame structure was introduced to Nushell. A DataFrame stores its data in a columnar format using as its base the Apache Arrow specification, and uses Polars as the motor for performing extremely fast columnar operations.

You may be wondering now how fast this combo could be, and how could it make working with data easier and more reliable. For this reason, we'll start this chapter by presenting benchmarks on common operations that are done when processing data.

For this little benchmark exercise we will be comparing native Nushell commands, dataframe Nushell commands and Python Pandas commands. For the time being don't pay too much attention to the Dataframe commands. They will be explained in later sections of this page.

System Details The benchmarks presented in this section were run using a Macbook with a processor M1 pro and 32gb of ram. All examples were run on Nushell version 0.97 using nu_plugin_polars 0.97 .

The file that we will be using for the benchmarks is the New Zealand business demography dataset. Feel free to download it if you want to follow these tests.

The dataset has 5 columns and 5,429,252 rows. We can check that by using the polars store-ls command:

let df_0 = polars open -- eager Data7602DescendingYearOrder.csv polars store-ls | select key type columns rows estimated_size # => ╭──────────────────────────────────────┬───────────┬─────────┬─────────┬────────────────╮ # => │ key │ type │ columns │ rows │ estimated_size │ # => ├──────────────────────────────────────┼───────────┼─────────┼─────────┼────────────────┤ # => │ b2519dac-3b64-4e5d-a0d7-24bde9052dc7 │ DataFrame │ 5 │ 5429252 │ 184.5 MB │ # => ╰──────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────┴─────────┴────────────────╯

Tips As of nushell 0.97, polars open will open as a lazy dataframe instead of a eager dataframe. To open as an eager dataframe, use the --eager flag.

We can have a look at the first lines of the file using first :

$df_0 | polars first # => ╭───┬──────────┬─────────┬──────┬───────────┬──────────╮ # => │ # │ anzsic06 │ Area │ year │ geo_count │ ec_count │ # => ├───┼──────────┼─────────┼──────┼───────────┼──────────┤ # => │ 0 │ A │ A100100 │ 2000 │ 96 │ 130 │ # => ╰───┴──────────┴─────────┴──────┴───────────┴──────────╯

...and finally, we can get an idea of the inferred data types:

$df_0 | polars schema # => ╭───────────┬─────╮ # => │ anzsic06 │ str │ # => │ Area │ str │ # => │ year │ i64 │ # => │ geo_count │ i64 │ # => │ ec_count │ i64 │ # => ╰───────────┴─────╯

To output more statistically correct timings, let's load and use the std bench command.

use std/ bench

We are going to group the data by year, and sum the column geo_count .

First, let's measure the performance of a Nushell native commands pipeline.

bench - n 10 -- pretty { open 'Data7602DescendingYearOrder.csv' | group-by year -- to-table | update items {| i | $i.items.geo_count | math sum } } # => 3sec 268ms +/- 50ms

So, 3.3 seconds to perform this aggregation.

Let's try the same operation in pandas:

( 'import pandas as pd df = pd.read_csv("Data7602DescendingYearOrder.csv") res = df.groupby("year")["geo_count"].sum() print(res)' | save load.py - f )

And the result from the benchmark is:

bench - n 10 -- pretty { python load.py | complete | null } # => 1sec 322ms +/- 6ms

Not bad at all. Pandas managed to get it 2.6 times faster than Nushell. And with bigger files, the superiority of Pandas should increase here.

To finish the comparison, let's try Nushell dataframes. We are going to put all the operations in one nu file, to make sure we are doing the correct comparison:

( 'polars open Data7602DescendingYearOrder.csv | polars group-by year | polars agg (polars col geo_count | polars sum) | polars collect' | save load.nu - f )

and the benchmark with dataframes (together with loading a new nushell and polars instance for each test in order of honest comparison) is:

bench - n 10 -- pretty { nu load.nu | complete | null } # => 135ms +/- 4ms

The polars dataframes plugin managed to finish operation 10 times faster than pandas with python. Isn't that great?

As you can see, the Nushell's polars plugin is performant like polars itself. Coupled with Nushell commands and pipelines, it is capable of conducting sophisticated analysis without leaving the terminal.

Let's clean up the cache from the dataframes that we used during benchmarking. To do that, let's stop the polars . When we execute our next commands, we will start a new instance of plugin.

plugin stop polars

After seeing a glimpse of the things that can be done with Dataframe commands, now it is time to start testing them. To begin let's create a sample CSV file that will become our sample dataframe that we will be using along with the examples. In your favorite file editor paste the next lines to create out sample csv file.

( "int_1,int_2,float_1,float_2,first,second,third,word 1,11,0.1,1.0,a,b,c,first 2,12,0.2,1.0,a,b,c,second 3,13,0.3,2.0,a,b,c,third 4,14,0.4,3.0,b,a,c,second 0,15,0.5,4.0,b,a,a,third 6,16,0.6,5.0,b,a,a,second 7,17,0.7,6.0,b,c,a,third 8,18,0.8,7.0,c,c,b,eight 9,19,0.9,8.0,c,c,b,ninth 0,10,0.0,9.0,c,c,b,ninth" | save -- raw -- force test_small.csv )

Save the file and name it however you want to, for the sake of these examples the file will be called test_small.csv .

Now, to read that file as a dataframe use the polars open command like this:

let df_1 = polars open -- eager test_small.csv

This should create the value $df_1 in memory which holds the data we just created.

Tips The polars open command can read files in formats: csv, tsv, parquet, json(l), arrow, and avro.

To see all the dataframes that are stored in memory you can use

polars store-ls | select key type columns rows estimated_size # => ╭──────────────────────────────────────┬───────────┬─────────┬──────┬────────────────╮ # => │ key │ type │ columns │ rows │ estimated_size │ # => ├──────────────────────────────────────┼───────────┼─────────┼──────┼────────────────┤ # => │ e780af47-c106-49eb-b38d-d42d3946d66e │ DataFrame │ 8 │ 10 │ 403 B │ # => ╰──────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────┴──────┴────────────────╯

As you can see, the command shows the created dataframes together with basic information about them.

And if you want to see a preview of the loaded dataframe you can send the dataframe variable to the stream

$df_1 # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┬────────┬───────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ int_2 │ float_1 │ float_2 │ first │ second │ third │ word │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┼────────┼───────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 11 │ 0.10 │ 1.00 │ a │ b │ c │ first │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ 12 │ 0.20 │ 1.00 │ a │ b │ c │ second │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ 13 │ 0.30 │ 2.00 │ a │ b │ c │ third │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ 14 │ 0.40 │ 3.00 │ b │ a │ c │ second │ # => │ 4 │ 0 │ 15 │ 0.50 │ 4.00 │ b │ a │ a │ third │ # => │ 5 │ 6 │ 16 │ 0.60 │ 5.00 │ b │ a │ a │ second │ # => │ 6 │ 7 │ 17 │ 0.70 │ 6.00 │ b │ c │ a │ third │ # => │ 7 │ 8 │ 18 │ 0.80 │ 7.00 │ c │ c │ b │ eight │ # => │ 8 │ 9 │ 19 │ 0.90 │ 8.00 │ c │ c │ b │ ninth │ # => │ 9 │ 0 │ 10 │ 0.00 │ 9.00 │ c │ c │ b │ ninth │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┴────────┴───────┴────────╯

With the dataframe in memory we can start doing column operations with the DataFrame

Tips If you want to see all the dataframe commands that are available you can use scope commands | where category =~ dataframe

Let's start with basic aggregations on the dataframe. Let's sum all the columns that exist in df by using the aggregate command

$df_1 | polars sum | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┬────────┬───────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ int_2 │ float_1 │ float_2 │ first │ second │ third │ word │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┼────────┼───────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ 40 │ 145 │ 4.50 │ 46.00 │ │ │ │ │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┴────────┴───────┴──────╯

As you can see, the aggregate function computes the sum for those columns where a sum makes sense. If you want to filter out the text column, you can select the columns you want by using the polars select command

$df_1 | polars sum | polars select int_1 int_2 float_1 float_2 | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ int_2 │ float_1 │ float_2 │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 40 │ 145 │ 4.50 │ 46.00 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────╯

You can even store the result from this aggregation as you would store any other Nushell variable

let res = $df_1 | polars sum | polars select int_1 int_2 float_1 float_2

Tips Type let res = !! and press enter. This will auto complete the previously executed command. Note the space between = and !! .

And now we have two dataframes stored in memory

polars store-ls | select key type columns rows estimated_size ╭──────────────────────────────────────┬───────────┬─────────┬──────┬────────────────╮ │ key │ type │ columns │ rows │ estimated_size │ ├──────────────────────────────────────┼───────────┼─────────┼──────┼────────────────┤ │ e780af47-c106-49eb-b38d-d42d3946d66e │ DataFrame │ 8 │ 10 │ 403 B │ │ 3146f4c1-f2a0-475b-a623-7375c1fdb4a7 │ DataFrame │ 4 │ 1 │ 32 B │ ╰──────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────┴──────┴────────────────╯

Pretty neat, isn't it?

You can perform several aggregations on the dataframe in order to extract basic information from the dataframe and do basic data analysis on your brand new dataframe.

It is also possible to join two dataframes using a column as reference. We are going to join our mini dataframe with another mini dataframe. Copy these lines in another file and create the corresponding dataframe (for these examples we are going to call it test_small_a.csv )

"int_1,int_2,float_1,float_2,first 9,14,0.4,3.0,a 8,13,0.3,2.0,a 7,12,0.2,1.0,a 6,11,0.1,0.0,b" | save -- raw -- force test_small_a.csv

We use the polars open command to create the new variable

let df_2 = polars open -- eager test_small_a.csv

Now, with the second dataframe loaded in memory we can join them using the column called int_1 from the left dataframe and the column int_1 from the right dataframe

$df_1 | polars join $df_2 int_1 int_1 # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┬────────┬───────┬────────┬─────────┬───────────┬───────────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ int_2 │ float_1 │ float_2 │ first │ second │ third │ word │ int_2_x │ float_1_x │ float_2_x │ first_x │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┼────────┼───────┼────────┼─────────┼───────────┼───────────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 6 │ 16 │ 0.60 │ 5.00 │ b │ a │ a │ second │ 11 │ 0.10 │ 0.00 │ b │ # => │ 1 │ 7 │ 17 │ 0.70 │ 6.00 │ b │ c │ a │ third │ 12 │ 0.20 │ 1.00 │ a │ # => │ 2 │ 8 │ 18 │ 0.80 │ 7.00 │ c │ c │ b │ eight │ 13 │ 0.30 │ 2.00 │ a │ # => │ 3 │ 9 │ 19 │ 0.90 │ 8.00 │ c │ c │ b │ ninth │ 14 │ 0.40 │ 3.00 │ a │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┴────────┴───────┴────────┴─────────┴───────────┴───────────┴─────────╯

Tips In Nu when a command has multiple arguments that are expecting multiple values we use brackets [] to enclose those values. In the case of polars join we can join on multiple columns as long as they have the same type.

For example:

$df_1 | polars join $df_2 [ int_1 first ] [ int_1 first ] # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┬────────┬───────┬────────┬─────────┬───────────┬───────────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ int_2 │ float_1 │ float_2 │ first │ second │ third │ word │ int_2_x │ float_1_x │ float_2_x │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┼────────┼───────┼────────┼─────────┼───────────┼───────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 6 │ 16 │ 0.60 │ 5.00 │ b │ a │ a │ second │ 11 │ 0.10 │ 0.00 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┴────────┴───────┴────────┴─────────┴───────────┴───────────╯

By default, the join command does an inner join, meaning that it will keep the rows where both dataframes share the same value. You can select a left join to keep the missing rows from the left dataframe. You can also save this result in order to use it for further operations.

One of the most powerful operations that can be performed with a DataFrame is the polars group-by . This command will allow you to perform aggregation operations based on a grouping criteria. In Nushell, a GroupBy is a type of object that can be stored and reused for multiple aggregations. This is quite handy, since the creation of the grouped pairs is the most expensive operation while doing group-by and there is no need to repeat it if you are planning to do multiple operations with the same group condition.

To create a GroupBy object you only need to use the polars_group-by command

let group = $df_1 | polars group-by first $group # => ╭─────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ LazyGroupBy │ apply aggregation to complete execution plan │ # => ╰─────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────╯

When printing the GroupBy object we can see that it is in the background a lazy operation waiting to be completed by adding an aggregation. Using the GroupBy we can create aggregations on a column

$group | polars agg ( polars col int_1 | polars sum ) # => ╭────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ plan │ AGGREGATE │ # => │ │ [col("int_1").sum()] BY [col("first")] FROM │ # => │ │ DF ["int_1", "int_2", "float_1", "float_2"]; PROJECT */8 COLUMNS; SELECTION: "None" │ # => │ optimized_plan │ AGGREGATE │ # => │ │ [col("int_1").sum()] BY [col("first")] FROM │ # => │ │ DF ["int_1", "int_2", "float_1", "float_2"]; PROJECT 2/8 COLUMNS; SELECTION: "None" │ # => ╰────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

or we can define multiple aggregations on the same or different columns

$group | polars agg [ ( polars col int_1 | polars n-unique ) ( polars col int_2 | polars min ) ( polars col float_1 | polars sum ) ( polars col float_2 | polars count ) ] | polars sort-by first # => ╭────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ plan │ SORT BY [col("first")] │ # => │ │ AGGREGATE │ # => │ │ [col("int_1").n_unique(), col("int_2").min(), col("float_1") │ # => │ │ .sum(), col("float_2").count()] BY [col("first")] FROM │ # => │ │ DF ["int_1", "int_2", "float_1", "float_2 │ # => │ │ "]; PROJECT */8 COLUMNS; SELECTION: "None" │ # => │ optimized_plan │ SORT BY [col("first")] │ # => │ │ AGGREGATE │ # => │ │ [col("int_1").n_unique(), col("int_2").min(), col("float_1") │ # => │ │ .sum(), col("float_2").count()] BY [col("first")] FROM │ # => │ │ DF ["int_1", "int_2", "float_1", "float_2 │ # => │ │ "]; PROJECT 5/8 COLUMNS; SELECTION: "None" │ # => ╰────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

As you can see, the GroupBy object is a very powerful variable and it is worth keeping in memory while you explore your dataset.

It is also possible to construct dataframes from basic Nushell primitives, such as integers, decimals, or strings. Let's create a small dataframe using the command polars into-df .

let df_3 = [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ] [ 5 6 ]] | polars into-df $df_3 # => ╭───┬───┬───╮ # => │ # │ a │ b │ # => ├───┼───┼───┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ # => │ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ # => │ 2 │ 5 │ 6 │ # => ╰───┴───┴───╯

Tips For the time being, not all of Nushell primitives can be converted into a dataframe. This will change in the future, as the dataframe feature matures

We can append columns to a dataframe in order to create a new variable. As an example, let's append two columns to our mini dataframe $df_3

let df_4 = $df_3 | polars with-column $df_3.a -- name a2 | polars with-column $df_3.a -- name a3 $df_4 # => ╭───┬───┬───┬────┬────╮ # => │ # │ a │ b │ a2 │ a3 │ # => ├───┼───┼───┼────┼────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 1 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ 3 │ 3 │ # => │ 2 │ 5 │ 6 │ 5 │ 5 │ # => ╰───┴───┴───┴────┴────╯

Nushell's powerful piping syntax allows us to create new dataframes by taking data from other dataframes and appending it to them. Now, if you list your dataframes you will see in total five dataframes

polars store-ls | select key type columns rows estimated_size # => ╭──────────────────────────────────────┬─────────────┬─────────┬──────┬────────────────╮ # => │ key │ type │ columns │ rows │ estimated_size │ # => ├──────────────────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────┼────────────────┤ # => │ e780af47-c106-49eb-b38d-d42d3946d66e │ DataFrame │ 8 │ 10 │ 403 B │ # => │ 3146f4c1-f2a0-475b-a623-7375c1fdb4a7 │ DataFrame │ 4 │ 1 │ 32 B │ # => │ 455a1483-e328-43e2-a354-35afa32803b9 │ DataFrame │ 5 │ 4 │ 132 B │ # => │ 0d8532a5-083b-4f78-8f66-b5e6b59dc449 │ LazyGroupBy │ │ │ │ # => │ 9504dfaf-4782-42d4-9110-9dae7c8fb95b │ DataFrame │ 2 │ 3 │ 48 B │ # => │ 37ab1bdc-e1fb-426d-8006-c3f974764a3d │ DataFrame │ 4 │ 3 │ 96 B │ # => ╰──────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────┴──────┴────────────────╯

One thing that is important to mention is how the memory is being optimized while working with dataframes, and this is thanks to Apache Arrow and Polars. In a very simple representation, each column in a DataFrame is an Arrow Array, which is using several memory specifications in order to maintain the data as packed as possible (check Arrow columnar format). The other optimization trick is the fact that whenever possible, the columns from the dataframes are shared between dataframes, avoiding memory duplication for the same data. This means that dataframes $df_3 and $df_4 are sharing the same two columns we created using the polars into-df command. For this reason, it isn't possible to change the value of a column in a dataframe. However, you can create new columns based on data from other columns or dataframes.

A Series is the building block of a DataFrame . Each Series represents a column with the same data type, and we can create multiple Series of different types, such as float, int or string.

Let's start our exploration with Series by creating one using the polars into-df command:

let df_5 = [ 9 8 4 ] | polars into-df $df_5 # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ # │ 0 │ # => ├───┼───┤ # => │ 0 │ 9 │ # => │ 1 │ 8 │ # => │ 2 │ 4 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

We have created a new series from a list of integers (we could have done the same using floats or strings)

Series have their own basic operations defined, and they can be used to create other Series. Let's create a new Series by doing some arithmetic on the previously created column.

let df_6 = $df_5 * 3 + 10 $df_6 # => ╭───┬────╮ # => │ # │ 0 │ # => ├───┼────┤ # => │ 0 │ 37 │ # => │ 1 │ 34 │ # => │ 2 │ 22 │ # => ╰───┴────╯

Now we have a new Series that was constructed by doing basic operations on the previous variable.

Tips If you want to see how many variables you have stored in memory you can use scope variables

Let's rename our previous Series so it has a memorable name

let df_7 = $df_6 | polars rename "0" memorable $df_7 # => ╭───┬───────────╮ # => │ # │ memorable │ # => ├───┼───────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 37 │ # => │ 1 │ 34 │ # => │ 2 │ 22 │ # => ╰───┴───────────╯

We can also do basic operations with two Series as long as they have the same data type

$df_5 - $df_7 # => ╭───┬─────────────────╮ # => │ # │ sub_0_memorable │ # => ├───┼─────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ -28 │ # => │ 1 │ -26 │ # => │ 2 │ -18 │ # => ╰───┴─────────────────╯

And we can add them to previously defined dataframes

let df_8 = $df_3 | polars with-column $df_5 -- name new_col $df_8 # => ╭───┬───┬───┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ a │ b │ new_col │ # => ├───┼───┼───┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 9 │ # => │ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ 8 │ # => │ 2 │ 5 │ 6 │ 4 │ # => ╰───┴───┴───┴─────────╯

The Series stored in a Dataframe can also be used directly, for example, we can multiply columns a and b to create a new Series

$df_8.a * $df_8.b # => ╭───┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ mul_a_b │ # => ├───┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2 │ # => │ 1 │ 12 │ # => │ 2 │ 30 │ # => ╰───┴─────────╯

and we can start piping things in order to create new columns and dataframes

let df_9 = $df_8 | polars with-column ( $df_8.a * $df_8.b / $df_8.new_col ) -- name my_sum $df_9 # => ╭───┬───┬───┬─────────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ a │ b │ new_col │ my_sum │ # => ├───┼───┼───┼─────────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 9 │ 0 │ # => │ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ 8 │ 1 │ # => │ 2 │ 5 │ 6 │ 4 │ 7 │ # => ╰───┴───┴───┴─────────┴────────╯

Nushell's piping system can help you create very interesting workflows.

Series have another key use in when working with DataFrames , and it is the fact that we can build boolean masks out of them. Let's start by creating a simple mask using the equality operator

let mask_0 = $df_5 == 8 $mask_0 # => ╭───┬───────╮ # => │ # │ 0 │ # => ├───┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ false │ # => │ 1 │ true │ # => │ 2 │ false │ # => ╰───┴───────╯

and with this mask we can now filter a dataframe, like this

$df_9 | polars filter-with $mask_0 # => ╭───┬───┬───┬─────────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ a │ b │ new_col │ my_sum │ # => ├───┼───┼───┼─────────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 3 │ 4 │ 8 │ 1 │ # => ╰───┴───┴───┴─────────┴────────╯

Now we have a new dataframe with only the values where the mask was true.

The masks can also be created from Nushell lists, for example:

let mask_1 = [ true true false ] | polars into-df $df_9 | polars filter-with $mask_1 # => ╭───┬───┬───┬─────────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ a │ b │ new_col │ my_sum │ # => ├───┼───┼───┼─────────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 9 │ 0 │ # => │ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ 8 │ 1 │ # => ╰───┴───┴───┴─────────┴────────╯

To create complex masks, we have the AND

$mask_0 and $mask_1 # => ╭───┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ and_0_0 │ # => ├───┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ false │ # => │ 1 │ true │ # => │ 2 │ false │ # => ╰───┴─────────╯

and OR operations

$mask_0 or $mask_1 # => ╭───┬────────╮ # => │ # │ or_0_0 │ # => ├───┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ true │ # => │ 1 │ true │ # => │ 2 │ false │ # => ╰───┴────────╯

We can also create a mask by checking if some values exist in other Series. Using the first dataframe that we created we can do something like this

let mask_2 = $df_1 | polars col first | polars is-in [ b c ] $mask_2 # => ╭──────────┬─────────────────────────╮ # => │ input │ [table 2 rows] │ # => │ function │ Boolean(IsIn) │ # => │ options │ FunctionOptions { ... } │ # => ╰──────────┴─────────────────────────╯

and this new mask can be used to filter the dataframe

$df_1 | polars filter-with $mask_2 # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┬────────┬───────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ int_2 │ float_1 │ float_2 │ first │ second │ third │ word │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┼────────┼───────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 4 │ 14 │ 0.40 │ 3.00 │ b │ a │ c │ second │ # => │ 1 │ 0 │ 15 │ 0.50 │ 4.00 │ b │ a │ a │ third │ # => │ 2 │ 6 │ 16 │ 0.60 │ 5.00 │ b │ a │ a │ second │ # => │ 3 │ 7 │ 17 │ 0.70 │ 6.00 │ b │ c │ a │ third │ # => │ 4 │ 8 │ 18 │ 0.80 │ 7.00 │ c │ c │ b │ eight │ # => │ 5 │ 9 │ 19 │ 0.90 │ 8.00 │ c │ c │ b │ ninth │ # => │ 6 │ 0 │ 10 │ 0.00 │ 9.00 │ c │ c │ b │ ninth │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┴────────┴───────┴────────╯

Another operation that can be done with masks is setting or replacing a value from a series. For example, we can change the value in the column first where the value is equal to a

$df_1 | polars get first | polars set new -- mask ( $df_1.first =~ a ) # => ╭───┬────────╮ # => │ # │ string │ # => ├───┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ new │ # => │ 1 │ new │ # => │ 2 │ new │ # => │ 3 │ b │ # => │ 4 │ b │ # => │ 5 │ b │ # => │ 6 │ b │ # => │ 7 │ c │ # => │ 8 │ c │ # => │ 9 │ c │ # => ╰───┴────────╯

Series can be also used as a way of filtering a dataframe by using them as a list of indices. For example, let's say that we want to get rows 1, 4, and 6 from our original dataframe. With that in mind, we can use the next command to extract that information

let indices_0 = [ 1 4 6 ] | polars into-df $df_1 | polars take $indices_0 # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┬────────┬───────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ int_2 │ float_1 │ float_2 │ first │ second │ third │ word │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┼────────┼───────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2 │ 12 │ 0.20 │ 1.00 │ a │ b │ c │ second │ # => │ 1 │ 0 │ 15 │ 0.50 │ 4.00 │ b │ a │ a │ third │ # => │ 2 │ 7 │ 17 │ 0.70 │ 6.00 │ b │ c │ a │ third │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┴────────┴───────┴────────╯

The command polars take is very handy, especially if we mix it with other commands. Let's say that we want to extract all rows for the first duplicated element for column first . In order to do that, we can use the command polars arg-unique as shown in the next example

let indices_1 = $df_1 | polars get first | polars arg-unique $df_1 | polars take $indices_1 # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┬────────┬───────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ int_2 │ float_1 │ float_2 │ first │ second │ third │ word │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┼────────┼───────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 11 │ 0.10 │ 1.00 │ a │ b │ c │ first │ # => │ 1 │ 4 │ 14 │ 0.40 │ 3.00 │ b │ a │ c │ second │ # => │ 2 │ 8 │ 18 │ 0.80 │ 7.00 │ c │ c │ b │ eight │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┴────────┴───────┴────────╯

Or what if we want to create a new sorted dataframe using a column in specific. We can use the arg-sort to accomplish that. In the next example we can sort the dataframe by the column word

Tips The same result could be accomplished using the command sort

let indices_2 = $df_1 | polars get word | polars arg-sort $df_1 | polars take $indices_2 # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┬────────┬───────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ int_2 │ float_1 │ float_2 │ first │ second │ third │ word │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┼────────┼───────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 8 │ 18 │ 0.80 │ 7.00 │ c │ c │ b │ eight │ # => │ 1 │ 1 │ 11 │ 0.10 │ 1.00 │ a │ b │ c │ first │ # => │ 2 │ 9 │ 19 │ 0.90 │ 8.00 │ c │ c │ b │ ninth │ # => │ 3 │ 0 │ 10 │ 0.00 │ 9.00 │ c │ c │ b │ ninth │ # => │ 4 │ 2 │ 12 │ 0.20 │ 1.00 │ a │ b │ c │ second │ # => │ 5 │ 4 │ 14 │ 0.40 │ 3.00 │ b │ a │ c │ second │ # => │ 6 │ 6 │ 16 │ 0.60 │ 5.00 │ b │ a │ a │ second │ # => │ 7 │ 3 │ 13 │ 0.30 │ 2.00 │ a │ b │ c │ third │ # => │ 8 │ 0 │ 15 │ 0.50 │ 4.00 │ b │ a │ a │ third │ # => │ 9 │ 7 │ 17 │ 0.70 │ 6.00 │ b │ c │ a │ third │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┴────────┴───────┴────────╯

And finally, we can create new Series by setting a new value in the marked indices. Have a look at the next command

let indices_3 = [ 0 2 ] | polars into-df $df_1 | polars get int_1 | polars set-with-idx 123 -- indices $indices_3 # => ╭───┬───────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ # => ├───┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ 123 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ # => │ 2 │ 123 │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ # => │ 4 │ 0 │ # => │ 5 │ 6 │ # => │ 6 │ 7 │ # => │ 7 │ 8 │ # => │ 8 │ 9 │ # => │ 9 │ 0 │ # => ╰───┴───────╯

Another operation that can be done with Series is to search for unique values in a list or column. Lets use again the first dataframe we created to test these operations.

The first and most common operation that we have is value_counts . This command calculates a count of the unique values that exist in a Series. For example, we can use it to count how many occurrences we have in the column first

$df_1 | polars get first | polars value-counts # => ╭───┬───────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ first │ count │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ 3 │ # => │ 1 │ b │ 4 │ # => │ 2 │ c │ 3 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────╯

As expected, the command returns a new dataframe that can be used to do more queries.

Continuing with our exploration of Series , the next thing that we can do is to only get the unique unique values from a series, like this

$df_1 | polars get first | polars unique # => ╭───┬───────╮ # => │ # │ first │ # => ├───┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ # => │ 1 │ b │ # => │ 2 │ c │ # => ╰───┴───────╯

Or we can get a mask that we can use to filter out the rows where data is unique or duplicated. For example, we can select the rows for unique values in column word

$df_1 | polars filter-with ( $in.word | polars is-unique ) # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┬────────┬───────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ int_2 │ float_1 │ float_2 │ first │ second │ third │ word │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┼────────┼───────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 11 │ 0.10 │ 1.00 │ a │ b │ c │ first │ # => │ 1 │ 8 │ 18 │ 0.80 │ 7.00 │ c │ c │ b │ eight │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┴────────┴───────┴───────╯

Or all the duplicated ones

$df_1 | polars filter-with ( $in.word | polars is-duplicated ) # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┬────────┬───────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ int_2 │ float_1 │ float_2 │ first │ second │ third │ word │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┼────────┼───────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2 │ 12 │ 0.20 │ 1.00 │ a │ b │ c │ second │ # => │ 1 │ 3 │ 13 │ 0.30 │ 2.00 │ a │ b │ c │ third │ # => │ 2 │ 4 │ 14 │ 0.40 │ 3.00 │ b │ a │ c │ second │ # => │ 3 │ 0 │ 15 │ 0.50 │ 4.00 │ b │ a │ a │ third │ # => │ 4 │ 6 │ 16 │ 0.60 │ 5.00 │ b │ a │ a │ second │ # => │ 5 │ 7 │ 17 │ 0.70 │ 6.00 │ b │ c │ a │ third │ # => │ 6 │ 9 │ 19 │ 0.90 │ 8.00 │ c │ c │ b │ ninth │ # => │ 7 │ 0 │ 10 │ 0.00 │ 9.00 │ c │ c │ b │ ninth │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┴────────┴───────┴────────╯

Lazy dataframes are a way to query data by creating a logical plan. The advantage of this approach is that the plan never gets evaluated until you need to extract data. This way you could chain together aggregations, joins and selections and collect the data once you are happy with the selected operations.

Let's create a small example of a lazy dataframe

let lf_0 = [[ a b ]; [ 1 a ] [ 2 b ] [ 3 c ] [ 4 d ]] | polars into-lazy $lf_0 # => ╭────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ plan │ DF ["a", "b"]; PROJECT */2 COLUMNS; SELECTION: "None" │ # => │ optimized_plan │ DF ["a", "b"]; PROJECT */2 COLUMNS; SELECTION: "None" │ # => ╰────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

As you can see, the resulting dataframe is not yet evaluated, it stays as a set of instructions that can be done on the data. If you were to collect that dataframe you would get the next result

$lf_0 | polars collect # => ╭───┬───┬───╮ # => │ # │ a │ b │ # => ├───┼───┼───┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ a │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ b │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ c │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ d │ # => ╰───┴───┴───╯

as you can see, the collect command executes the plan and creates a nushell table for you.

All dataframes operations should work with eager or lazy dataframes. They are converted in the background for compatibility. However, to take advantage of lazy operations if is recommended to only use lazy operations with lazy dataframes.

To find all lazy dataframe operations you can use

scope commands | where category =~ lazyframe | select name category usage

With your lazy frame defined we can start chaining operations on it. For example this

$lf_0 | polars reverse | polars with-column [ (( polars col a ) * 2 | polars as double_a ) (( polars col a ) / 2 | polars as half_a ) ] | polars collect # => ╭───┬───┬───┬──────────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ a │ b │ double_a │ half_a │ # => ├───┼───┼───┼──────────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 4 │ d │ 8 │ 2 │ # => │ 1 │ 3 │ c │ 6 │ 1 │ # => │ 2 │ 2 │ b │ 4 │ 1 │ # => │ 3 │ 1 │ a │ 2 │ 0 │ # => ╰───┴───┴───┴──────────┴────────╯

Tips You can use the line buffer editor to format your queries ( ctr + o ) easily

This query uses the lazy reverse command to invert the dataframe and the polars with-column command to create new two columns using expressions . An expression is used to define an operation that is executed on the lazy frame. When put together they create the whole set of instructions used by the lazy commands to query the data. To list all the commands that generate an expression you can use

scope commands | where category =~ expression | select name category usage

In our previous example, we use the polars col command to indicate that column a will be multiplied by 2 and then it will be aliased to the name double_a . In some cases the use of the polars col command can be inferred. For example, using the polars select command we can use only a string

$lf_0 | polars select a | polars collect # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ # │ a │ # => ├───┼───┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

or the polars col command

$lf_0 | polars select ( polars col a ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ # │ a │ # => ├───┼───┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

Let's try something more complicated and create aggregations from a lazy dataframe

let lf_1 = [[ name value ]; [ one 1 ] [ two 2 ] [ one 1 ] [ two 3 ]] | polars into-lazy $lf_1 | polars group-by name | polars agg [ ( polars col value | polars sum | polars as sum ) ( polars col value | polars mean | polars as mean ) ] | polars collect # => ╭───┬──────┬─────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ name │ sum │ mean │ # => ├───┼──────┼─────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ two │ 5 │ 2.50 │ # => │ 1 │ one │ 2 │ 1.00 │ # => ╰───┴──────┴─────┴──────╯

And we could join on a lazy dataframe that hasn't being collected. Let's join the resulting group by to the original lazy frame

let lf_2 = [[ name value ]; [ one 1 ] [ two 2 ] [ one 1 ] [ two 3 ]] | polars into-lazy let group = $lf_2 | polars group-by name | polars agg [ ( polars col value | polars sum | polars as sum ) ( polars col value | polars mean | polars as mean ) ] $lf_2 | polars join $group name name | polars collect # => ╭───┬──────┬───────┬─────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ name │ value │ sum │ mean │ # => ├───┼──────┼───────┼─────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ one │ 1 │ 2 │ 1.00 │ # => │ 1 │ two │ 2 │ 5 │ 2.50 │ # => │ 2 │ one │ 1 │ 2 │ 1.00 │ # => │ 3 │ two │ 3 │ 5 │ 2.50 │ # => ╰───┴──────┴───────┴─────┴──────╯

As you can see lazy frames are a powerful construct that will let you query data using a flexible syntax, resulting in blazing fast results.

So far we have seen quite a few operations that can be done using DataFrame s commands. However, the commands we have used so far are not all the commands available to work with data and be assured that there will be more as the feature becomes more stable.

The next list shows the available dataframe commands with their descriptions, and whenever possible, their analogous Nushell command.

Warning This list may be outdated. To get the up-to-date command list, see Dataframe, Lazyframe, Dataframe Or Lazyframe, Expressions command categories.

Command Name Applies To Description Nushell Equivalent polars agg dataframe Performs a series of aggregations from a group-by. math polars agg-groups expression Creates an agg_groups expression. polars all-false dataframe Returns true if all values are false. polars all-true dataframe Returns true if all values are true. all polars append dataframe Appends a new dataframe. polars arg-max dataframe Return index for max value in series. polars arg-min dataframe Return index for min value in series. polars arg-sort dataframe Returns indexes for a sorted series. polars arg-true dataframe Returns indexes where values are true. polars arg-unique dataframe Returns indexes for unique values. polars arg-where any Creates an expression that returns the arguments where expression is true. polars as expression Creates an alias expression. polars as-date dataframe Converts string to date. polars as-datetime dataframe Converts string to datetime. polars cache dataframe Caches operations in a new LazyFrame. polars cast expression, dataframe Cast a column to a different dtype. polars col any Creates a named column expression. polars collect dataframe Collect lazy dataframe into eager dataframe. polars columns dataframe Show dataframe columns. polars concat-str any Creates a concat string expression. polars concatenate dataframe Concatenates strings with other array. polars contains dataframe Checks if a pattern is contained in a string. polars count expression Creates a count expression. polars count-null dataframe Counts null values. polars cumulative dataframe Cumulative calculation for a series. polars datepart expression Creates an expression for capturing the specified datepart in a column. polars drop dataframe Creates a new dataframe by dropping the selected columns. drop polars drop-duplicates dataframe Drops duplicate values in dataframe. polars drop-nulls dataframe Drops null values in dataframe. polars dummies dataframe Creates a new dataframe with dummy variables. polars explode expression, dataframe Explodes a dataframe or creates a explode expression. polars expr-not expression Creates a not expression. polars fetch dataframe Collects the lazyframe to the selected rows. polars fill-nan dataframe Replaces NaN values with the given expression. polars fill-null dataframe Replaces NULL values with the given expression. polars filter dataframe Filter dataframe based in expression. polars filter-with dataframe Filters dataframe using a mask or expression as reference. polars first expression, dataframe Show only the first number of rows or create a first expression first polars flatten expression, dataframe An alias for polars explode. polars get dataframe Creates dataframe with the selected columns. get polars get-day dataframe Gets day from date. polars get-hour dataframe Gets hour from date. polars get-minute dataframe Gets minute from date. polars get-month dataframe Gets month from date. polars get-nanosecond dataframe Gets nanosecond from date. polars get-ordinal dataframe Gets ordinal from date. polars get-second dataframe Gets second from date. polars get-week dataframe Gets week from date. polars get-weekday dataframe Gets weekday from date. polars get-year dataframe Gets year from date. polars group-by dataframe Creates a group-by object that can be used for other aggregations. group-by polars implode expression Aggregates a group to a Series. polars into-df any Converts a list, table or record into a dataframe. polars into-lazy any Converts a dataframe into a lazy dataframe. polars into-nu expression, dataframe Converts a dataframe or an expression into into nushell value for access and exploration. polars is-duplicated dataframe Creates mask indicating duplicated values. polars is-in expression, dataframe Creates an is-in expression or checks to see if the elements are contained in the right series in polars is-not-null expression, dataframe Creates mask where value is not null. polars is-null expression, dataframe Creates mask where value is null. <column_name> == null polars is-unique dataframe Creates mask indicating unique values. polars join dataframe Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame. polars last expression, dataframe Creates new dataframe with tail rows or creates a last expression. last polars lit any Creates a literal expression. polars lowercase dataframe Lowercase the strings in the column. polars max expression, dataframe Creates a max expression or aggregates columns to their max value. polars mean expression, dataframe Creates a mean expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their mean value. polars median expression, dataframe Median value from columns in a dataframe or creates expression for an aggregation polars melt dataframe Unpivot a DataFrame from wide to long format. polars min expression, dataframe Creates a min expression or aggregates columns to their min value. polars n-unique expression, dataframe Counts unique values. polars not dataframe Inverts boolean mask. polars open any Opens CSV, JSON, JSON lines, arrow, avro, or parquet file to create dataframe. open polars otherwise any Completes a when expression. polars quantile expression, dataframe Aggregates the columns to the selected quantile. polars query dataframe Query dataframe using SQL. Note: The dataframe is always named 'df' in your query's from clause. polars rename dataframe Rename a dataframe column. rename polars replace dataframe Replace the leftmost (sub)string by a regex pattern. polars replace-all dataframe Replace all (sub)strings by a regex pattern. polars reverse dataframe Reverses the LazyFrame polars rolling dataframe Rolling calculation for a series. polars sample dataframe Create sample dataframe. polars save dataframe Saves a dataframe to disk. For lazy dataframes a sink operation will be used if the file type supports it (parquet, ipc/arrow, csv, and ndjson). polars schema dataframe Show schema for a dataframe. polars select dataframe Selects columns from lazyframe. select polars set dataframe Sets value where given mask is true. polars set-with-idx dataframe Sets value in the given index. polars shape dataframe Shows column and row size for a dataframe. polars shift dataframe Shifts the values by a given period. polars slice dataframe Creates new dataframe from a slice of rows. polars sort-by dataframe Sorts a lazy dataframe based on expression(s). sort polars std expression, dataframe Creates a std expression for an aggregation of std value from columns in a dataframe. polars store-get any, any Gets a Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache. polars store-ls Lists stored dataframes. polars store-rm any Removes a stored Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache. polars str-lengths dataframe Get lengths of all strings. polars str-slice dataframe Slices the string from the start position until the selected length. polars strftime dataframe Formats date based on string rule. polars sum expression, dataframe Creates a sum expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their sum value. polars summary dataframe For a dataframe, produces descriptive statistics (summary statistics) for its numeric columns. polars take dataframe Creates new dataframe using the given indices. polars unique dataframe Returns unique values from a dataframe. uniq polars uppercase dataframe Uppercase the strings in the column. polars value-counts dataframe Returns a dataframe with the counts for unique values in series. polars var expression, dataframe Create a var expression for an aggregation. polars when expression Creates and modifies a when expression. polars with-column dataframe Adds a series to the dataframe. insert <column_name> <value> | upsert <column_name> { <new_value> }

We hope that by the end of this page you have a solid grasp of how to use the dataframe commands. As you can see they offer powerful operations that can help you process data faster and natively.

However, the future of these dataframes is still very experimental. New commands and tools that take advantage of these commands will be added as they mature.

Check this chapter, as well as our Blog, regularly to learn about new dataframes features and how they can help you process data faster and efficiently.