Explore is a table pager, just like less but for table structured data.

Signature

> explore --head --index --reverse --peek

Parameters

  • --head {bool}: Show or hide column headers (default true)
  • --index, -i: Show row indexes when viewing a list
  • --tail, -t: Start with the viewport scrolled to the bottom
  • --peek, -p: When quitting, output the value of the cell the cursor was on

Get Started

ls | explore -i

explore-ls-png

So the main point of explore is :table (Which you see on the above screenshot).

You can interact with it via <Left>, <Right>, <Up>, <Down> arrow keys. It also supports the Vim keybindings <h>, <j>, <k>, and <l>, <Ctrl-f> and <Ctrl-b>, and it supports the Emacs keybindings <Ctrl-v>, <Alt-v>, <Ctrl-p>, and <Ctrl-n>.

You can inspect a underlying values by entering into cursor mode. You can press either <i> or <Enter> to do so. Then using arrow keys you can choose a necessary cell. And you'll be able to see it's underlying structure.

You can obtain more information about the various aspects of it by :help.

Commands

explore has a list of built in commands you can use. Commands are run through pressing <:> and then a command name.

To find out the comprehensive list of commands you can type :help.

Config

You can configure many things (including styles and colors), via config. You can find an example configuration in default-config.nu.

Examples

Peeking a Value

$nu | explore --peek

explore-peek-gif

:try Command

There's an interactive environment which you can use to navigate through data using nu.

explore-try-gif

Keeping the chosen value by $nu

Remember you can combine it with --peek.

explore-try-nu-gif

