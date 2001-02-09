Explore is a table pager, just like less but for table structured data.

> explore --head --index --reverse --peek

--head {bool} : Show or hide column headers (default true)

--index, -i : Show row indexes when viewing a list

--tail, -t : Start with the viewport scrolled to the bottom

--peek, -p : When quitting, output the value of the cell the cursor was on

ls | explore - i

So the main point of explore is :table (Which you see on the above screenshot).

You can interact with it via <Left> , <Right> , <Up> , <Down> arrow keys. It also supports the Vim keybindings <h> , <j> , <k> , and <l> , <Ctrl-f> and <Ctrl-b> , and it supports the Emacs keybindings <Ctrl-v> , <Alt-v> , <Ctrl-p> , and <Ctrl-n> .

You can inspect a underlying values by entering into cursor mode. You can press either <i> or <Enter> to do so. Then using arrow keys you can choose a necessary cell. And you'll be able to see it's underlying structure.

You can obtain more information about the various aspects of it by :help .

explore has a list of built in commands you can use. Commands are run through pressing <:> and then a command name.

To find out the comprehensive list of commands you can type :help .

You can configure many things (including styles and colors), via config. You can find an example configuration in default-config.nu .

$nu | explore -- peek

There's an interactive environment which you can use to navigate through data using nu .