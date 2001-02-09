explore
Explore is a table pager, just like
less but for table structured data.
Signature
> explore --head --index --reverse --peek
Parameters
--head {bool}: Show or hide column headers (default true)
--index, -i: Show row indexes when viewing a list
--tail, -t: Start with the viewport scrolled to the bottom
--peek, -p: When quitting, output the value of the cell the cursor was on
Get Started
ls | explore -i
So the main point of
explore is
:table (Which you see on the above screenshot).
You can interact with it via
<Left>,
<Right>,
<Up>,
<Down> arrow keys. It also supports the
Vim keybindings
<h>,
<j>,
<k>, and
<l>,
<Ctrl-f> and
<Ctrl-b>, and it supports the
Emacs keybindings
<Ctrl-v>,
<Alt-v>,
<Ctrl-p>, and
<Ctrl-n>.
You can inspect a underlying values by entering into cursor mode. You can press either
<i> or
<Enter> to do so. Then using arrow keys you can choose a necessary cell. And you'll be able to see it's underlying structure.
You can obtain more information about the various aspects of it by
:help.
Commands
explore has a list of built in commands you can use. Commands are run through pressing
<:> and then a command name.
To find out the comprehensive list of commands you can type
:help.
Config
You can configure many things (including styles and colors), via config. You can find an example configuration in
default-config.nu.
Examples
Peeking a Value
$nu | explore --peek
:try Command
There's an interactive environment which you can use to navigate through data using
nu.
Keeping the chosen value by
$nu
Remember you can combine it with
--peek.