Default Shell
Setting Nu as default shell on your terminal
|Terminal
|Platform
|Instructions
|GNOME Terminal
|Linux & BSDs
|Open
Edit > Preferences. In the right-hand panel, select the
Command tab, tick
Run a custom command instead of my shell, and set
Custom command to the path to Nu.
|GNOME Console
|Linux & BSDs
|Type the command
gsettings set org.gnome.Console shell "['/usr/bin/nu']" (replace
/usr/bin/nu with the path to Nu). Equivalently, use dconf Editor to edit the
/org/gnome/Console/shell key.
|Kitty
|Linux & BSDs
|Press
Ctrl+
Shift+
F2 to open
kitty.conf. Go to
shell variable, uncomment the line and replace the
. with the path to Nu.
|Konsole
|Linux & BSDs
|Open
Settings > Edit Current Profile. Set
Command to the path to Nu.
|XFCE Terminal
|Linux & BSDs
|Open
Edit > Preferences. Check
Run a custom command instead of my shell, and set
Custom command to the path to Nu.
|Terminal.app
|macOS
|Open
Terminal > Preferences. Ensure you are on the
Profiles tab, which should be the default tab. In the right-hand panel, select the
Shell tab. Tick
Run command, put the path to Nu in the textbox, and untick
Run inside shell.
|iTerm2
|macOS
|Open
iTerm > Preferences. Select the
Profiles tab. In the right-hand panel under
Command, change the dropdown from
Login Shell to
Custom Shell, and put the path to Nu in the textbox.
|Windows Terminal
|Windows
|Press
Ctrl+
, to open
Settings. Go to
Add a new profile > New empty profile. Fill in the 'Name' and enter path to Nu in the 'Command line' textbox. Go to
Startup option and select Nu as the 'Default profile'. Hit
Save.
Setting Nu as login shell (Linux, BSD & macOS)
Warning
Nu is not intended to be POSIX compliant. Be aware that some programs on your system (or their documentation) might assume that your login shell is POSIX compatible. Breaking that assumption can lead to unexpected issues. See Configuration - Login Shell for more details.
To set the login shell you can use the
chsh command. Some Linux distributions have a list of valid shells located in
/etc/shells and will disallow changing the shell until Nu is in the whitelist. You may see an error similar to the one below if you haven't updated the
shells file:
chsh: /home/username/.cargo/bin/nu is an invalid shell
You can add Nu to the list of allowed shells by appending your Nu binary to the
shells file. The path to add can be found with the command
which nu, usually it is
$HOME/.cargo/bin/nu.