Working with Lists
Tips
Lists are equivalent to the individual columns of tables. You can think of a list as essentially being a "one-column table" (with no column name). Thus, any command which operates on a column also operates on a list. For instance,
where can be used with lists:
[bell book candle] | where ($it =~ 'b')
# => ╭───┬──────╮
# => │ 0 │ bell │
# => │ 1 │ book │
# => ╰───┴──────╯
Creating lists
A list is an ordered collection of values. A list is created using square brackets surrounding values separated by spaces, linebreaks, and/or commas. For example,
[foo bar baz] or
[foo, bar, baz].
Tips
Nushell lists are similar to JSON arrays. The same
[ "Item1", "Item2", "Item3" ] that represents a JSON array can also be used to create a Nushell list.
Updating lists
We can
insert values into lists as they flow through the pipeline, for example let's insert the value
10 into the middle of a list:
[1, 2, 3, 4] | insert 2 10
# => [1, 2, 10, 3, 4]
We can also use
update to replace the 2nd element with the value
10.
[1, 2, 3, 4] | update 1 10
# => [1, 10, 3, 4]
Removing or Adding Items from List
In addition to
insert and
update, we also have
prepend and
append. These let you insert to the beginning of a list or at the end of the list, respectively.
For example:
let colors = [yellow green]
let colors = ($colors | prepend red)
let colors = ($colors | append purple)
let colors = ($colors ++ ["blue"])
let colors = (["black"] ++ $colors)
$colors
# => [black red yellow green purple blue]
In case you want to remove items from list, there are many ways.
skip allows you skip first rows from input, while
drop allows you to skip specific numbered rows from end of list.
let colors = [red yellow green purple]
let colors = ($colors | skip 1)
let colors = ($colors | drop 2)
$colors
# => [yellow]
We also have
last and
first which allow you to
take from the end or beginning of the list, respectively.
let colors = [red yellow green purple black magenta]
let colors = ($colors | last 3)
$colors
# => [purple black magenta]
And from the beginning of a list,
let colors = [yellow green purple]
let colors = ($colors | first 2)
$colors
# => [yellow green]
Using the Spread Operator
To append one or more lists together, optionally with values interspersed in between, you can also use the spread operator (
...):
let x = [1 2]
[
...$x
3
...(4..7 | take 2)
]
# => ╭───┬───╮
# => │ 0 │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ 2 │
# => │ 2 │ 3 │
# => │ 3 │ 4 │
# => │ 4 │ 5 │
# => ╰───┴───╯
Iterating over Lists
To iterate over the items in a list, use the
each command with a block of Nu code that specifies what to do to each item. The block parameter (e.g.
|elt| in
{ |elt| print $elt }) is the current list item, but the
enumerate filter can be used to provide
index and
item values if needed. For example:
let names = [Mark Tami Amanda Jeremy]
$names | each { |elt| $"Hello, ($elt)!" }
# Outputs "Hello, Mark!" and three more similar lines.
$names | enumerate | each { |elt| $"($elt.index + 1) - ($elt.item)" }
# Outputs "1 - Mark", "2 - Tami", etc.
The
where command can be used to create a subset of a list, effectively filtering the list based on a condition.
The following example gets all the colors whose names end in "e".
let colors = [red orange yellow green blue purple]
$colors | where ($it | str ends-with 'e')
# The block passed to `where` must evaluate to a boolean.
# This outputs the list [orange blue purple].
In this example, we keep only values higher than
7.
let scores = [7 10 8 6 7]
$scores | where $it > 7 # [10 8]
The
reduce command computes a single value from a list. It uses a block which takes 2 parameters: the current item (conventionally named
elt) and an accumulator (conventionally named
acc). To specify an initial value for the accumulator, use the
--fold (
-f) flag. To change
elt to have
index and
item values, use the
enumerate filter. For example:
let scores = [3 8 4]
$"total = ($scores | reduce { |elt, acc| $acc + $elt })" # total = 15
$"total = ($scores | math sum)" # easier approach, same result
$"product = ($scores | reduce --fold 1 { |elt, acc| $acc * $elt })" # product = 96
$scores | enumerate | reduce --fold 0 { |elt, acc| $acc + $elt.index * $elt.item } # 0*3 + 1*8 + 2*4 = 16
Accessing the List
Note
The following is a basic overview. For a more in-depth discussion of this topic, see the chapter, Navigating and Accessing Structured Data.
To access a list item at a given index, use the
$name.index form where
$name is a variable that holds a list.
For example, the second element in the list below can be accessed with
$names.1.
let names = [Mark Tami Amanda Jeremy]
$names.1 # gives Tami
If the index is in some variable
$index we can use the
get command to extract the item from the list.
let names = [Mark Tami Amanda Jeremy]
let index = 1
$names | get $index # gives Tami
The
length command returns the number of items in a list. For example,
[red green blue] | length outputs
3.
The
is-empty command determines whether a string, list, or table is empty. It can be used with lists as follows:
let colors = [red green blue]
$colors | is-empty # false
let colors = []
$colors | is-empty # true
The
in and
not-in operators are used to test whether a value is in a list. For example:
let colors = [red green blue]
'blue' in $colors # true
'yellow' in $colors # false
'gold' not-in $colors # true
The
any command determines if any item in a list matches a given condition. For example:
let colors = [red green blue]
# Do any color names end with "e"?
$colors | any {|elt| $elt | str ends-with "e" } # true
# Is the length of any color name less than 3?
$colors | any {|elt| ($elt | str length) < 3 } # false
let scores = [3 8 4]
# Are any scores greater than 7?
$scores | any {|elt| $elt > 7 } # true
# Are any scores odd?
$scores | any {|elt| $elt mod 2 == 1 } # true
The
all command determines if every item in a list matches a given condition. For example:
let colors = [red green blue]
# Do all color names end with "e"?
$colors | all {|elt| $elt | str ends-with "e" } # false
# Is the length of all color names greater than or equal to 3?
$colors | all {|elt| ($elt | str length) >= 3 } # true
let scores = [3 8 4]
# Are all scores greater than 7?
$scores | all {|elt| $elt > 7 } # false
# Are all scores even?
$scores | all {|elt| $elt mod 2 == 0 } # false
Converting the List
The
flatten command creates a new list from an existing list by adding items in nested lists to the top-level list. This can be called multiple times to flatten lists nested at any depth. For example:
[1 [2 3] 4 [5 6]] | flatten # [1 2 3 4 5 6]
[[1 2] [3 [4 5 [6 7 8]]]] | flatten | flatten | flatten # [1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8]
The
wrap command converts a list to a table. Each list value will be converted to a separate row with a single column:
let zones = [UTC CET Europe/Moscow Asia/Yekaterinburg]
# Show world clock for selected time zones
$zones | wrap 'Zone' | upsert Time {|row| (date now | date to-timezone $row.Zone | format date '%Y.%m.%d %H:%M')}