Overlays
Overlays act as "layers" of definitions (custom commands, aliases, environment variables) that can be activated and deactivated on demand. They resemble virtual environments found in some languages, such as Python.
Note: To understand overlays, make sure to check Modules first as overlays build on top of modules.
Basics
First, Nushell comes with one default overlay called
zero. You can inspect which overlays are active with the
overlay list command. You should see the default overlay listed there.
To create a new overlay, you first need a module:
module spam {
export def foo [] {
"foo"
}
export alias bar = echo "bar"
export-env {
load-env { BAZ: "baz" }
}
}
We'll use this module throughout the chapter, so whenever you see
overlay use spam, assume
spam is referring to this module.
Tips
The module can be created by any of the three methods described in Modules:
- "inline" modules (used in this example)
- file
- directory
To create the overlay, call
overlay use:
overlay use spam
foo
# => foo
bar
# => bar
$env.BAZ
# => baz
overlay list
# => ───┬──────
# => 0 │ zero
# => 1 │ spam
# => ───┴──────
It brought the module's definitions into the current scope and evaluated the
export-env block the same way as
use command would (see Modules chapter).
Tips
In the following sections, the
> prompt will be preceded by the name of the last active overlay.
(spam)> some-command means the
spam overlay is the last active overlay when the command was typed.
Removing an Overlay
If you don't need the overlay definitions anymore, call
overlay hide:
(spam)> overlay hide spam
(zero)> foo
Error: Can't run executable...
(zero)> overlay list
───┬──────
0 │ zero
───┴──────
The overlays are also scoped. Any added overlays are removed at the end of the scope:
(zero)> do { overlay use spam; foo } # overlay is active only inside the block
foo
(zero)> overlay list
───┬──────
0 │ zero
───┴──────
The last way to remove an overlay is to call
overlay hide without an argument which will remove the last active overlay.
Overlays Are Recordable
Any new definition (command, alias, environment variable) is recorded into the last active overlay:
(zero)> overlay use spam
(spam)> def eggs [] { "eggs" }
Now, the
eggs command belongs to the
spam overlay. If we remove the overlay, we can't call it anymore:
(spam)> overlay hide spam
(zero)> eggs
Error: Can't run executable...
But we can bring it back!
(zero)> overlay use spam
(spam)> eggs
eggs
Overlays remember what you add to them and store that information even if you remove them. This can let you repeatedly swap between different contexts.
Tips
Sometimes, after adding an overlay, you might not want custom definitions to be added into it. The solution can be to create a new empty overlay that would be used just for recording the custom changes:
(zero)> overlay use spam
(spam)> module scratchpad { }
(spam)> overlay use scratchpad
(scratchpad)> def eggs [] { "eggs" }
The
eggs command is added into
scratchpad while keeping
spam intact.
To make it less verbose, you can use the
overlay new command:
(zero)> overlay use spam
(spam)> overlay new scratchpad
(scratchpad)> def eggs [] { "eggs" }
Prefixed Overlays
The
overlay use command would take all commands and aliases from the module and put them directly into the current namespace. However, you might want to keep them as subcommands behind the module's name. That's what
--prefix is for:
(zero)> module spam {
export def foo [] { "foo" }
}
(zero)> overlay use --prefix spam
(spam)> spam foo
foo
Note that this does not apply for environment variables.
Rename an Overlay
You can change the name of the added overlay with the
as keyword:
(zero)> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }
(zero)> overlay use spam as eggs
(eggs)> foo
foo
(eggs)> overlay hide eggs
(zero)>
This can be useful if you have a generic script name, such as virtualenv's
activate.nu but you want a more descriptive name for your overlay.
Preserving Definitions
Sometimes, you might want to remove an overlay, but keep all the custom definitions you added without having to redefine them in the next active overlay:
(zero)> overlay use spam
(spam)> def eggs [] { "eggs" }
(spam)> overlay hide --keep-custom spam
(zero)> eggs
eggs
The
--keep-custom flag does exactly that.
One can also keep a list of environment variables that were defined inside an overlay, but remove the rest, using the
--keep-env flag:
(zero)> module spam {
export def foo [] { "foo" }
export-env { $env.FOO = "foo" }
}
(zero)> overlay use spam
(spam)> overlay hide spam --keep-env [ FOO ]
(zero)> foo
Error: Can't run executable...
(zero)> $env.FOO
foo
Ordering Overlays
The overlays are arranged as a stack. If multiple overlays contain the same definition, say
foo, the one from the last active one would take precedence. To bring an overlay to the top of the stack, you can call
overlay use again:
(zero)> def foo [] { "foo-in-zero" }
(zero)> overlay use spam
(spam)> foo
foo
(spam)> overlay use zero
(zero)> foo
foo-in-zero
(zero)> overlay list
───┬──────
0 │ spam
1 │ zero
───┴──────
Now, the
zero overlay takes precedence.