Overlays act as "layers" of definitions (custom commands, aliases, environment variables) that can be activated and deactivated on demand. They resemble virtual environments found in some languages, such as Python.

Note: To understand overlays, make sure to check Modules first as overlays build on top of modules.

First, Nushell comes with one default overlay called zero . You can inspect which overlays are active with the overlay list command. You should see the default overlay listed there.

To create a new overlay, you first need a module:

module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } export alias bar = echo "bar" export-env { load-env { BAZ : "baz" } } }

We'll use this module throughout the chapter, so whenever you see overlay use spam , assume spam is referring to this module.

Tips The module can be created by any of the three methods described in Modules: "inline" modules (used in this example)

file

directory

To create the overlay, call overlay use :

overlay use spam foo # => foo bar # => bar $env .BAZ # => baz overlay list # => ───┬────── # => 0 │ zero # => 1 │ spam # => ───┴──────

It brought the module's definitions into the current scope and evaluated the export-env block the same way as use command would (see Modules chapter).

Tips In the following sections, the > prompt will be preceded by the name of the last active overlay. (spam)> some-command means the spam overlay is the last active overlay when the command was typed.

If you don't need the overlay definitions anymore, call overlay hide :

( spam ) > overlay hide spam ( zero ) > foo Error : Can't run executable... (zero)> overlay list ───┬────── 0 │ zero ───┴──────

The overlays are also scoped. Any added overlays are removed at the end of the scope:

( zero ) > do { overlay use spam ; foo } # overlay is active only inside the block foo ( zero ) > overlay list ───┬────── 0 │ zero ───┴──────

The last way to remove an overlay is to call overlay hide without an argument which will remove the last active overlay.

Any new definition (command, alias, environment variable) is recorded into the last active overlay:

( zero ) > overlay use spam ( spam ) > def eggs [] { "eggs" }

Now, the eggs command belongs to the spam overlay. If we remove the overlay, we can't call it anymore:

( spam ) > overlay hide spam ( zero ) > eggs Error : Can't run executable...

But we can bring it back!

( zero ) > overlay use spam ( spam ) > eggs eggs

Overlays remember what you add to them and store that information even if you remove them. This can let you repeatedly swap between different contexts.

Tips Sometimes, after adding an overlay, you might not want custom definitions to be added into it. The solution can be to create a new empty overlay that would be used just for recording the custom changes: ( zero ) > overlay use spam ( spam ) > module scratchpad { } ( spam ) > overlay use scratchpad ( scratchpad ) > def eggs [] { "eggs" } The eggs command is added into scratchpad while keeping spam intact. To make it less verbose, you can use the overlay new command: ( zero ) > overlay use spam ( spam ) > overlay new scratchpad ( scratchpad ) > def eggs [] { "eggs" }

The overlay use command would take all commands and aliases from the module and put them directly into the current namespace. However, you might want to keep them as subcommands behind the module's name. That's what --prefix is for:

( zero ) > module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } } ( zero ) > overlay use -- prefix spam ( spam ) > spam foo foo

Note that this does not apply for environment variables.

You can change the name of the added overlay with the as keyword:

( zero ) > module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } } ( zero ) > overlay use spam as eggs ( eggs ) > foo foo ( eggs ) > overlay hide eggs ( zero ) >

This can be useful if you have a generic script name, such as virtualenv's activate.nu but you want a more descriptive name for your overlay.

Sometimes, you might want to remove an overlay, but keep all the custom definitions you added without having to redefine them in the next active overlay:

( zero ) > overlay use spam ( spam ) > def eggs [] { "eggs" } ( spam ) > overlay hide -- keep-custom spam ( zero ) > eggs eggs

The --keep-custom flag does exactly that.

One can also keep a list of environment variables that were defined inside an overlay, but remove the rest, using the --keep-env flag:

( zero ) > module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } export-env { $env .FOO = "foo" } } ( zero ) > overlay use spam ( spam ) > overlay hide spam -- keep-env [ FOO ] ( zero ) > foo Error : Can't run executable... (zero)> $env.FOO foo

The overlays are arranged as a stack. If multiple overlays contain the same definition, say foo , the one from the last active one would take precedence. To bring an overlay to the top of the stack, you can call overlay use again:

( zero ) > def foo [] { "foo-in-zero" } ( zero ) > overlay use spam ( spam ) > foo foo ( spam ) > overlay use zero ( zero ) > foo foo-in-zero ( zero ) > overlay list ───┬────── 0 │ spam 1 │ zero ───┴──────