Nu Map from Imperative Languages
The idea behind this table is to help you understand how Nu built-ins and plugins relate to imperative languages. We've tried to produce a map of programming-relevant Nu commands and what their equivalents are in other languages. Contributions are welcome.
Note: this table assumes Nu 0.94 or later.
|Nushell
|Python
|Kotlin (Java)
|C++
|Rust
append
list.append,
set.add
add
push_back,
emplace_back
push,
push_back
math avg
statistics.mean
math, Math Operators
|Math operators
|Math operators
|Math operators
|Math operators
cp
shutil.copy
fs::copy
date
datetime.date.today
java.time.LocalDate.now
drop
list[:-3]
du,
ls --du
shutil.disk_usage
each
for
for
for
for
for
exit
exit()
System.exit,
kotlin.system.exitProcess
exit
exit
http get
urllib.request.urlopen
first
list[:x]
List[0],
peek
vector[0],
top
Vec[0]
format
format
format
format
format!
from
csv,
json,
sqlite3
get
dict[\"key\"]
Map[\"key\"]
map[\"key\"]
HashMap["key"],
get,
entry
group-by
itertools.groupby
groupBy
group_by
headers
keys
help
help()
insert
dict[\"key\"] = val
map.insert({ 20, 130 })
map.insert(\"key\", val)
is-empty
is None,
is []
isEmpty
empty
is_empty
take
list[:x]
&Vec[..x]
take until
itertools.takewhile
take while
itertools.takewhile
kill
os.kill
last
list[-x:]
&Vec[Vec.len()-1]
length
len
size,
length
length
len
lines
split,
splitlines
split
views::split
split,
split_whitespace,
rsplit,
lines
ls
os.listdir
fs::read_dir
match
match
when
match
merge
dict.append
map.extend
mkdir
os.mkdir
fs::create_dir
mv
shutil.move
fs::rename
get
list[x]
List[x]
vector[x]
Vec[x]
open
open
transpose
zip(\*matrix)
http post
urllib.request.urlopen
prepend
deque.appendleft
print
print
println
printf
println!
ps
os.listdir('/proc')
pwd
os.getcwd
env::current_dir
range type
range
..,
until,
downTo,
step
iota
..
reduce
functools.reduce
reduce
reduce
fold,
rfold,
scan
reject
del
rename
dict[\"key2\"] = dict.pop(\"key\")
map.insert(\"key2\", map.remove(\"key\").unwrap())
reverse
reversed,
list.reverse
reverse,
reversed,
asReversed
reverse
rev
rm
os.remove
save
io.TextIOWrapper.write
select
{k:dict[k] for k in keys}
shuffle
random.shuffle
str stats
str length
length
len
len
skip
list[x:]
&Vec[x..],
skip
skip until
itertools.dropwhile
skip while
itertools.dropwhile
skip_while
sort-by
sorted,
list.sort
sortedBy,
sortedWith,
Arrays.sort,
Collections.sort
sort
sort
split row
str.split{,lines},
re.split
split
views::split
split
str
str functions
|String functions
|String functions
&str, String functions
str join
str.join
joinToString
join
str trim
strip,
rstrip,
lstrip
trim,
trimStart,
trimEnd
|Regex
trim,
trim*{start,end},
strip*{suffix,prefix}
math sum
sum
sum
reduce
sum
to
import csv,
json,
sqlite3
touch
open(path, 'a').close()
uniq
set
|Set
set
HashSet
upsert
dict[\"key\"] = val
version
sys.version,
sys.version_info
with-env
$env.FOO = "bar"
os.environ
where
filter
filter
filter
filter
which
shutil.which
wrap
{ "key" : val }