Coming from Bash
Tips
If you're coming from
Git Bash on Windows, then the external commands you're used to (e.g,
ln,
grep,
vi, etc) will not be available in Nushell by default unless you have already explicitly made them available in the Windows Path environment variable. To make these commands available in Nushell as well, add the following line to your
config.nu with either
append or
prepend.
$env.Path = ($env.Path | prepend 'C:\Program Files\Git\usr\bin')
Command Equivalents:
|Bash
|Nu
|Task
ls
ls
|Lists the files in the current directory
ls <dir>
ls <dir>
|Lists the files in the given directory
ls pattern*
ls pattern*
|Lists files that match a given pattern
ls -la
ls --long --all or
ls -la
|List files with all available information, including hidden files
ls -d */
ls | where type == dir
|List directories
find . -name *.rs
ls **/*.rs
|Find recursively all files that match a given pattern
find . -name Makefile | xargs vim
ls **/Makefile | get name | vim ...$in
|Pass values as command parameters
cd <directory>
cd <directory>
|Change to the given directory
cd
cd
|Change to the home directory
cd -
cd -
|Change to the previous directory
mkdir <path>
mkdir <path>
|Creates the given path
mkdir -p <path>
mkdir <path>
|Creates the given path, creating parents as necessary
touch test.txt
touch test.txt
|Create a file
> <path>
out> <path> or
o> <path>
|Save command output to a file
| save <path>
|Save command output to a file as structured data
>> <path>
out>> <path> or
o>> <path>
|Append command output to a file
| save --append <path>
|Append command output to a file as structured data
> /dev/null
| ignore
|Discard command output
> /dev/null 2>&1
out+err>| ignore or
o+e>| ignore
|Discard command output, including stderr
command 2>&1 | less
command out+err>| less or
command o+e>| less
|Pipe stdout and stderr of an external command into less (NOTE: use explore for paging output of internal commands)
cmd1 | tee log.txt | cmd2
cmd1 | tee { save log.txt } | cmd2
|Tee command output to a log file
command | head -5
command | first 5
|Limit the output to the first 5 rows of an internal command (see also
last and
skip)
cat <path>
open --raw <path>
|Display the contents of the given file
open <path>
|Read a file as structured data
mv <source> <dest>
mv <source> <dest>
|Move file to new location
for f in *.md; do echo $f; done
ls *.md | each { $in.name }
|Iterate over a list and return results
for i in $(seq 1 10); do echo $i; done
for i in 1..10 { print $i }
|Iterate over a list and run a command on results
cp <source> <dest>
cp <source> <dest>
|Copy file to new location
cp -r <source> <dest>
cp -r <source> <dest>
|Copy directory to a new location, recursively
rm <path>
rm <path>
|Remove the given file
rm -t <path>
|Move the given file to the system trash
rm -rf <path>
rm -r <path>
|Recursively removes the given path
date -d <date>
"<date>" | into datetime -f <format>
|Parse a date (format documentation)
sed
str replace
|Find and replace a pattern in a string
grep <pattern>
where $it =~ <substring> or
find <substring>
|Filter strings that contain the substring
man <command>
help <command>
|Get the help for a given command
help commands
|List all available commands
help --find <string>
|Search for match in all available commands
command1 && command2
command1; command2
|Run a command, and if it's successful run a second
stat $(which git)
stat ...(which git).path
|Use command output as argument for other command
echo /tmp/$RANDOM
$"/tmp/(random int)"
|Use command output in a string
cargo b --jobs=$(nproc)
cargo b $"--jobs=(sys cpu | length)"
|Use command output in an option
echo $PATH
$env.PATH (Non-Windows) or
$env.Path (Windows)
|See the current path
echo $?
$env.LAST_EXIT_CODE
|See the exit status of the last executed command
<update ~/.bashrc>
vim $nu.config-path
|Update PATH permanently
export PATH = $PATH:/usr/other/bin
$env.PATH = ($env.PATH | append /usr/other/bin)
|Update PATH temporarily
export
$env
|List the current environment variables
<update ~/.bashrc>
vim $nu.config-path
|Update environment variables permanently
FOO=BAR ./bin
FOO=BAR ./bin
|Update environment temporarily
export FOO=BAR
$env.FOO = BAR
|Set environment variable for current session
echo $FOO
$env.FOO
|Use environment variables
echo ${FOO:-fallback}
$env.FOO? | default "ABC"
|Use a fallback in place of an unset variable
unset FOO
hide-env FOO
|Unset environment variable for current session
alias s="git status -sb"
alias s = git status -sb
|Define an alias temporarily
type FOO
which FOO
|Display information about a command (builtin, alias, or executable)
<update ~/.bashrc>
vim $nu.config-path
|Add and edit alias permanently (for new shells)
bash -c <commands>
nu -c <commands>
|Run a pipeline of commands
bash <script file>
nu <script file>
|Run a script file
\
( <command> )
|A command can span multiple lines when wrapped with
( and
)
pwd or
echo $PWD
pwd or
$env.PWD
|Display the current directory
read var
let var = input
|Get input from the user
read -s secret
let secret = input -s
|Get a secret value from the user without printing keystrokes
History Substitutions and Default Keybindings:
|Bash
|Nu
|Task
!!
!!
|Insert last command-line from history
!$
!$
|Insert last spatially separated token from history
!<n> (e.g.,
!5)
!<n>
|Insert <n>th command from the beginning of the history
|Tip:
history | enumerate | last 10 to show recent positions
!<-n> (e.g.,
!-5)
!<-n>
|Insert <n>th command from the end of the history
!<string> (e.g.,
!ls)
!<string>
|Insert the most recent history item that begins with the string
|Ctrl/Cmd+R
|Ctrl/Cmd+R
|Reverse history search
|(Emacs Mode) Ctrl+XCtrl+E
|Ctrl/Cmd+O
|Edit the command-line in the editor defined by
$env.EDITOR
|(Vi Command Mode) V
|Ctrl/Cmd+O
|Edit the command-line in the editor defined by
$env.EDITOR
Most common Emacs-mode and Vi-mode keybindings are also available. See the Reedline Chapter.
Tips
In Bash, history substitution occurs immediately after pressing Enter to execute the command-line. Nushell, however, inserts the substitution into the command-line after pressing Enter. This allows you to confirm the substitution and, if needed, make additional edits before execution.
This behavior extends to "Edit command-line in Editor" as well. While Bash immediately executes the command after exiting the editor, Nushell (like other, more modern shells such as Fish and Zsh) inserts the editor contents into the command-line, allowing you to review and make changes before committing it to execution.