Coming from Bash

If you're coming from Git Bash on Windows, then the external commands you're used to (e.g, ln , grep , vi , etc) will not be available in Nushell by default unless you have already explicitly made them available in the Windows Path environment variable. To make these commands available in Nushell as well, add the following line to your config.nu with either append or prepend .

Most common Emacs-mode and Vi-mode keybindings are also available. See the Reedline Chapter.

Tips

In Bash, history substitution occurs immediately after pressing Enter to execute the command-line. Nushell, however, inserts the substitution into the command-line after pressing Enter . This allows you to confirm the substitution and, if needed, make additional edits before execution.

This behavior extends to "Edit command-line in Editor" as well. While Bash immediately executes the command after exiting the editor, Nushell (like other, more modern shells such as Fish and Zsh) inserts the editor contents into the command-line, allowing you to review and make changes before committing it to execution.