Nu Map from Functional Languages

The idea behind this table is to help you understand how Nu builtins and plugins relate to functional languages. We've tried to produce a map of relevant Nu commands and what their equivalents are in other languages. Contributions are welcome.

Note: this table assumes Nu 0.43 or later.

NushellClojureTablecloth (Ocaml / Elm)Haskell
appendconj, into, concatappend, (++), concat, concatMap(++)
into binaryInteger/toHexStringshowHex
countcountlength, sizelength, size
datejava.time.LocalDate/now
eachmap, mapv, iteratemap, forEachmap, mapM
exitSystem/exit
firstfirstheadhead
formatformatText.Printf.printf
group-bygroup-bygroup, groupBy
helpdoc
is-emptyempty?isEmpty
lastlast, peek, take-lastlastlast
lineslines, words, split-with
matchmatch (Ocaml), case (Elm)case
nthnthArray.getlookup
openwith-open
transpose(apply mapv vector matrix)transpose
prependconscons, ::::
printprintlnputStrLn, print
range, 1..10rangerange1..10, 'a'..'f'
reducereduce, reduce-kvfoldrfoldr
reversereverse, rseqreverse, reverseInPlacereverse
selectselect-keys
shuffleshuffle
sizecountsize, length
skipresttailtail
skip untildrop-while
skip whiledrop-whiledropWhiledropWhile, dropWhileEnd
sort-bysort, sort-by, sorted-set-bysort, sortBy, sortWithsort, sortBy
split rowsplit, split-{at,with,lines}split, words, linessplit, words, lines
strclojure.string functionsString functions
str joinjoinconcatintercalate
str trimtrim, triml, trimrtrim, trimLeft, trimRightstrip
sumapply +sumsum
taketake, drop-last, poptake, inittake, init
take untiltake-whiletakeWhiletakeWhile
take whiletake-whiletakeWhiletakeWhile
uniqsetSet.emptyData.Set
wherefilter, filterv, selectfilter, filterMapfilter
Contributors: Carson Black, Ibraheem Ahmed, Jonathan Turner, Hristo Filaretov, JT, fdncred, Justin Ma, Aaron Christiansen, Anselm Schüler, Stefan Holderbach, Zhora Trush, Dan Davison, Leon, casually-blue, BrewingWeasel, Hofer-Julian