从函数式语言到 Nu

这个表格的目的是帮助你了解 Nu 的内置和插件所提供命令与函数式语言的关系。我们试图制作一张所有 Nu 命令和它们在其他语言中的映射关系的表。欢迎大家参与贡献。

注意：此表针对 Nu 0.43 或更高版本。

NushellClojureTablecloth (Ocaml / Elm)Haskell
appendconj, into, concatappend, (++), concat, concatMap(++)
into binaryInteger/toHexStringshowHex
countcountlength, sizelength, size
datejava.time.LocalDate/now
eachmap, mapv, iteratemap, forEachmap, mapM
exitSystem/exit
firstfirstheadhead
formatformatText.Printf.printf
group-bygroup-bygroup, groupBy
helpdoc
is-emptyempty?isEmpty
lastlast, peek, take-lastlastlast
lineslines, words, split-with
matchmatch (Ocaml), case (Elm)case
nthnthArray.getlookup
openwith-open
transpose(apply mapv vector matrix)transpose
prependconscons, ::::
printprintlnputStrLn, print
range, 1..10rangerange1..10, 'a'..'f'
reducereduce, reduce-kvfoldrfoldr
reversereverse, rseqreverse, reverseInPlacereverse
selectselect-keys
shuffleshuffle
sizecountsize, length
skipresttailtail
skip untildrop-while
skip whiledrop-whiledropWhiledropWhile, dropWhileEnd
sort-bysort, sort-by, sorted-set-bysort, sortBy, sortWithsort, sortBy
split rowsplit, split-{at,with,lines}split, words, linessplit, words, lines
strclojure.string functionsString functions
str joinjoinconcatintercalate
str trimtrim, triml, trimrtrim, trimLeft, trimRightstrip
sumapply +sumsum
taketake, drop-last, poptake, inittake, init
take untiltake-whiletakeWhiletakeWhile
take whiletake-whiletakeWhiletakeWhile
uniqsetSet.emptyData.Set
wherefilter, filterv, selectfilter, filterMapfilter
